Kerry Keeper Named Munster U20 Player Of The Year

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By brendan
A Kerry player has been named as the Munster U20 footballer of the year.

Goalkeeper Devon Burns of Na Gaeil GAA receives the accolade on the back of a hugely successful few years between the posts.

In 2019 Devon represented Kerry at Minor level and made the Electric Ireland Team of the Year. The following year, Devon played for his school CBS The Green in Tralee and helped them to end their thirteen-year wait for Corn Uí Mhuirí glory.

This year Devon represented Kerry brilliantly at Under 20 level and even managed to score on two occasions playing in goals.

