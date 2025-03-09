Advertisement
Kerry Journalist Reviews New Gaelic Football Rules

Mar 9, 2025 18:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Journalist Reviews New Gaelic Football Rules
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The GAA's Central Council will meet on Monday to vote on six proposed amendments to the new football rules.

Jim Gavin's Football Review Committee are mainly seeking changes to the 3v3 rule before round six of the National Football League next week.

Under the amendment, teams would need to keep four players in their own half, which would mean an outfielder having to drop back if the goalkeeper opts to advance into the opposition half.

Teams who lose players to a red or black card would also need to keep three up in their opponent's half of the pitch,, if the changes are approved.

Kerryman Sports Journalist and Radio Kerry's John Drummey have been discussing the impact of the rules so far.

