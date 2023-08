Kerry joint manager Declan Quill doesn't believe there's presure on Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh comparable to that on men's team counterpart David Clifford.

The West Kerry lady was the Kingdom's scorer in chief this season on their way back to the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final, in which they'll face Dublin

on Sunday.

Quill has been speaking about Ni Mhuircheartaigh