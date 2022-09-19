Advertisement
Kerry Jockey With A Good Chance For Todays Feature At Listowel

Sep 19, 2022 13:09 By brendan
The Listowel Harvest Festival is into it’s second day and a Kerry jockey is in with a good chance for the feature race on day 2.

 

Tralee Jockey Brian cooper will ride Lunar Power for trainer Noel Meade in Monday’s feature race at the Listowel Harvest Festival, the 2-mile Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle for four year olds.

Lunar Power won over the distance at Clonmel on the flat last time out and Bryan Cooper believes he holds a big chance in today’s big race..

The first of the seven race card at the Kerry track is off at 2:35pm.

