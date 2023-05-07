Advertisement
Sport

Kerry jockey wins Guineas

May 7, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry jockey wins Guineas Kerry jockey wins Guineas
Share this article

Oisin Murphy has hit the right sort of headlines by winning the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket on the 9 to 1 chance Mawj.

But it only came after a thrilling battle.

From Newmarket Mike Vince reports

Advertisement

This was Murphy's reaction

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus