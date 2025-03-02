Advertisement
Kerry jockey ready for comeback

Mar 2, 2025 16:59 By radiokerrysport
Ireland’s champion jockey, Jack Kennedy, was given the all clear last Friday by his surgeon, Paddy Kenny, to resume race riding at Leopardstown tomorrow.

Kennedy, from Kerry, broke his leg in a fall at the start of last December but has battled back to full fitness in time for the 2025 Cheltenham festival, that gets underway on Tuesday week.

Kennedy spoke to Denis Kirwan and said that although he has had his share of bad luck, he has a great job to return to and can look forward to some top class rides at the festival

