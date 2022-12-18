Kerry jockey prepares for Xmas festival of racing

The Christmas racing festivals are on the horizon and it is one of the busiest times of the year for our top jockeys and trainers.

Dave Keena caught up with Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy, who is currently enjoying one of his best seasons ever, and also with trainer Henry De Bromhead, who will have most of his stable stars in action over the festive period

The Limerick Christmas Racing festival was launched at the yard of local trainer Michael Hourigan.

Dave Keena went along and caught up with Michael and also with new General Manager Tom Rudd and track manager Dave Buston as they prepare for one of the great Munster Christmas sporting traditions