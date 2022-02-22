Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Jockey hit with 14 month suspension

Feb 22, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Jockey hit with 14 month suspension
Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy has been banned until February of next year.

The three-time British flat champion jockey has been hit with a 14-month suspension after accepting five charges for COVID and alcohol breaches.

Murphy has not ridden since surrendering his licence in December of 2021 to focus on his rehab

Oisin has been suspended from reapplying for his racing licence for 14 months after admitting breaking Covid rules.

He also didn't contest charges of misleading the British Horseracing Authority and failing two tests for alcohol.

Murphy, who says he's now a "different person" after seeking professional help, has been fined over 31-thousand pounds.

