Kerry into last 16 of FAI Cup

Kerry FC have booked their place in Round 2 of the Sports Direct Mens FAI Cup.

The Kingdom have won 2-0 against Ringmahon Rangers of Cork.

Ryan Kelliher came on in the second half of the game at Mounthawk Park to fire Kerry into the lead after 75 minutes before adding another 9 minutes later.

Advertisement

The draw for the 2nd Round will take place between 6 and 7 on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season’s beaten finalists Shelbourne fell at the first hurdle.

Jonathan Afolabi’s fifth goal in as many games for Bohemians saw Damien Duff’s side beaten 1-nil at Dalymount.

A second half Ryan Brennan penalty gave Drogheda a 2-1 win at home to Sligo Rovers.

Kerry won their first evert FAI Cup tie, beating Ringmahon Rangers.

And there were also wins for Finn Harps and Wexford at the expense of non-league pair Kilbarrack and Avondale.

Five more ties will be settled today.

Bray Wanderers go to Cockhill Celtic.

Treaty United play host to Cork City.

There’s an all non-league clash of Gorey Rangers and Rockmount.

Galway United play Bangor Celtic.

And Waterford are away to St. Michael’s.

Also todya:

Mark Farren Cup

Kerry U17s home to CK United at 2