Kerry into Ladies Munster Football final

Kerry are into the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship final.

They've beaten Tipperary in Bansha by 2-8 to 1-5, which means a showdown against Cork on May 28th.

It was a blistering start by the Kingdom, goals by Danielle O'Leary and Emma Costello helping the league champions to a 2-2 to no score advantage after just 8 minutes. It was 2-5 to 1 point after 16 minutes. The lead was ten at the break; 2-6 to 2 points.

Tipperary had the first point of the second period but Kerry hit back with points from Niamh NiChonchuir and Lorraine Scanlon. It meant the Kingdom were ahead by 2-8 to 3 points two minutes into the half. Th Kingdom would not score again. The next score didn't arrive for another 21 minutes, a fourth point of the occasion for Tipp. Tipp also had the next score, an Emma Morrissey penalty. That made it double scores at 2-8 to 1-4. Tipp had the final point of the encounter.

Cork won against Waterford 2-10 to 4 points.