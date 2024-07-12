Kerry into Ladies All Ireland Minor Final

Kerry have qualified for the ZuCar Ladies All Ireland Minor A Football Final.
The Kingdom defeated Galway at Rathkeale in the last four by 6-8 to 1-10.
It set up a July 27th decider against Cavan, who beat Kildare 6-10 to 9 points.
