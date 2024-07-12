Advertisement
Sport

Kerry into Ladies All Ireland Minor Final

Jul 12, 2024 08:20 By radiokerrysport
Kerry into Ladies All Ireland Minor Final
Share this article

Kerry have qualified for the ZuCar Ladies All Ireland Minor A Football Final.

The Kingdom defeated Galway at Rathkeale in the last four by 6-8 to 1-10.

It set up a July 27th decider against Cavan, who beat Kildare 6-10 to 9 points.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry name team for All Ireland semi
Advertisement
County Senior Hurling Championship 1/4s begin tonight
Kerry FC home to Bray tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Registrations open for Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk
St John’s Theatre and Arts Centre announce new musician-in-residence
Kerry FC home to Bray tonight
County Senior Hurling Championship 1/4s begin tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus