Kerry beat Galway today in the ¼ final of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom won by 15 points to 13 at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Diarmuid Kearney reports

Advertisement

Kerry will play Kilkenny in the semi-final on July 27th.

The other semi will be between Cork and Offaly.