Kerry into All Ireland Final after dramatic win over Dublin - Report

It was an end to end stuff in the opening exchanges, Lee Gannon opened the scoring before Sean O Shea levelled

matters on 2 minutes.

A moment of magic from the Kerry man got the Kingdoms opening goal after just 3 minutes.

The Dubs responded well, with two unanswered points bringing the deficit back to one.

But Kerry were to get the next 3 points, 2 from David Clifford and one from Tom O Sullivan put Kerry ahead by 4 after 19 minutes.

A black card for Johnny Small on 21 minutes meant the Dubs were down to 14, but keep ball from Dublin was delaying Kerrys chances of capitalising.

Points from Sean O Shea and Dean Rock mean it was 1-7 to 0-6 as the half hour approached.

But a David Clifford point effort from distance hit the upright, landed into Gavin Whites arms but he was pulled down. Sean O Shea took after after a big delay due to an injury to the goalkeeper. Maybe a tactic that worked out as he saved the penalty and handbags in the aftermath resulted in yellows for Paul Geaney and Eoin Merchant

A point from David Clifford before the break had Kerry up by 5 at the short whistle, 1-8 to 0-6.

Early substitutions in the opening 5 minutes of the second half saw Dara Moynihan and Killian Spillane introduced with Paul Geaney and Stephen O Brien making way.

A David Clifford point was a cancelled out by 2 points from the Dubs before a Cormac Costello goal cut the deficit to 2, 1-10 to 1-8

Another Dublin point was to be their last score for almost 60 minutes. Paudi and David Clifford points opened up a 3 point lead for Kerry with 60 minutes on the clock.

Two quickfire points from Dublin brought Kerrys lead back to a single score with 64 minutes gone and hearts racing from both sets of supporters.

A Dublin point effort was well fielded from the crossbar not allowing Dublin to draw level after 66.

Gavin White limped off with a couple of minutes to go, Joe O Connor his replacement.

A Dublin point drew them level after 69 minutes.

But a moment of magic, with 76 minutes on the clock, up stepped Sean O Shea with a kick that will go down in history for a long time to come

Full Time Kerry 1-14 Dublin 1-13