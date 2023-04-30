Advertisement
Sport

Kerry into All-Ireland camogie final

Apr 30, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry into All-Ireland camogie final
Kerry have qualified for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor C Camogie Championship final.

They've beaten Wicklow 3-13 to 2-9 in the last four in Moneygall to set up a decider against Down.

Kerry manager Joe Walsh

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

