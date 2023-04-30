Kerry into All-Ireland camogie final

Kerry have qualified for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor C Camogie Championship final.
They've beaten Wicklow 3-13 to 2-9 in the last four in Moneygall to set up a decider against Down.
Kerry manager Joe Walsh
Advertisement
Kerry have qualified for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor C Camogie Championship final.
They've beaten Wicklow 3-13 to 2-9 in the last four in Moneygall to set up a decider against Down.
Kerry manager Joe Walsh
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus