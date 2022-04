Kerry this evening are away to Limerick in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

The Kingdom went down 3-25 to 0-11 in the first game in Group 2 against Cork.

A win for Kerry would give them home advantage in the Quarter Final.

Advertisement

Throw in in Kilmallock is at 6:30 this evening.

In the final game in Group 1, Clare and Waterford meet at the same time in Ennis.