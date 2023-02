There was a better result for the Kerry Ladies who hammered Dublin last night in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

It finished Kerry 3-15 Dublin 1-10 in Austin Stack Park Tralee.

The Kerry goals were scored by Hannah O'Donoghue, Siofra O'Shea and Ciara Murphy.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scored 11 of Kerry's points earning her the Player of the Match Award.

Earlier yesterday in Division 1, Mayo got the better of All-Ireland Champions Meath in Navan.