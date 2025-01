The Kerry side to take on Derry in the Allianz Football League is to be revealed tonight.

The sides face off at 12.30 on Sunday in Celtic Park, Derry.

The Kerry team for their Allianz Hurling League Division 2 outing tomorrow is to be announced this evening.

The Kingdom will be away to Kildare from 1 o’clock.

Tune into Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kingdom team selections.