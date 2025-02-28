Advertisement
Sport

Kerry host table toppers Dundalk tonight

Feb 28, 2025 08:17 By radiokerrysport
Kerry host table toppers Dundalk tonight
SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division table toppers Dundalk are the visitors to the Kingdom tonight.

Kerry FC put their unbeaten start to the season on the line against a side looking for a third consecutive win.

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy knows all about the quality of Dundalk

Starting time at a sold out Mounthawk Park, Tralee is 7.45.

There's a heavyweight Dublin derby between last season's top two as Shelbourne welcome Shamrock Rovers to Tolka Park in the Premier Division tonight.

Damien Duff's Shelbourne will be hoping to make it three wins from three, while Rovers are aiming to get their first points on the board.

St Par's look to put a slow start to the season behind them when they host struggling Sligo Rovers.

Kevin Holt could make his Derry City debut in their game against Waterford, Bohemians go to Cork City, and Drogheda United take on Galway United.

