Kerry home tonight in League Of Ireland

Kerry FC tonight bid to continue their unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
The Kingdom, who've drawn 5 in a row, host Longford from 7.45.
Elsewhere tonight in the First Division, there's a local derby at Turners Cross where leaders Cork City face Cobh Ramblers.
Wexford play Treaty United, and Bray play Athlone Town.
There's a 5 o'clock start in Ballybofey, with Finn Harps up against UCD.
Premier Division leaders Shelbourne are away to Drogheda tonight.
Elsewhere, St Pat's host Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin derby, while Derry City face Dundalk.
At Dalymount Park, it's Bohemians versus Waterford.