Kerry home tonight in League Of Ireland

Apr 5, 2024 07:39 By radiokerrysport
Kerry home tonight in League Of Ireland
Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC tonight bid to continue their unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, who've drawn 5 in a row, host Longford from 7.45.

Elsewhere tonight in the First Division, there's a local derby at Turners Cross where leaders Cork City face Cobh Ramblers.

Wexford play Treaty United, and Bray play Athlone Town.

There's a 5 o'clock start in Ballybofey, with Finn Harps up against UCD.

Premier Division leaders Shelbourne are away to Drogheda tonight.

Elsewhere, St Pat's host Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin derby, while Derry City face Dundalk.

At Dalymount Park, it's Bohemians versus Waterford.

