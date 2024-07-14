Advertisement
Sport

Kerry home today

Jul 14, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrysport
Kerry home today
The Kerry 3rd team are home today at noon in MCU Division 2 B.

The match against Clare is 40 overs.

Kerry 2nds beat Midleton. The Kingdom were all out for 185 in 27.5 overs. Midleton were then all out for 134.

