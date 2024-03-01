Advertisement
Sport

Kerry home to Treaty tonight

Mar 1, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry home to Treaty tonight
Kerry FC are home again tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom go up against Treaty United from 7.45.

Athlone Town head to Finn Harps.

Bray Wanderers play Longford Town.

Cork City host UCD

And Wexford face Cobh Ramblers.

Shamrock Rovers are still seeking their first win of the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

They welcome Drogheda United to Tallaght Stadium tonight.

Derry City face St. Pat’s at the Ryan McBride Brandywell

Bohemians host Dundalk

The newly-promoted sides Galway United and Waterford meet at Eamon Deacy Park.

While Shelbourne go to Sligo Rovers.

The League of Ireland say that they are aware of a Garda investigation into an alleged incident where a player was approached to participate in spot fixing.

In a statement issued last night, the League of Ireland say the player rejected the offer and reported the incident immediately - Gardaí are now investigating.

