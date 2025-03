It’s a home tie this afternoon for Kerry in the Allianz Hurling League.

Austin Stack Park in Tralee is the venue at 3.30 against Meath.

Patrick Horgan is set to start for Cork in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash with Kilkenny this evening.

Advertisement

Throw-in at SuperValu P�irc U� Chaoimh is at 5.

At the same time, Wexford are at home to Galway.