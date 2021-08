Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Ariel won heat 13 in round 2 of the Boylesports Irish Derby.

Also at Shelbourne Park Ballymac Luckily won the opener for Fr. Mossy Brick while Callaway Mort was victorious in the 12th for Killarney’s Denis Murphy.

At Limerick race 2 went the way of Jerrys Stag, for Tarbert’s Cross-Of-Wood syndicate.