Kerry Have 4 All Star Nominations

Sep 19, 2024 10:45 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Have 4 All Star Nominations
Kerry have received 4 nominations for this years PWC All Star awards.

Dingle's Tom O Sullivan, An Ghaeltacht's Brían Ó Beaglaioch and Fossa's David and Paudie Clifford are among the names.

All Ireland Champions Armagh dominate the list with 11 players in the 45 man list, with Galway receiving 8 nominations, Donegal 7, and Kerry, Dublin and Louth with 4 each.

The Footballer of the year shortlist is:

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

John Maher (Galway)

 

and young player of the year:

Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

Johnny McGrath (Galway)

Ciarán Moore (Donegal)

 

The awards will be held at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday, November 1st – the 140th anniversary of the formation of the GAA.

