Kerry Have 4 All Star Nominations

Kerry have received 4 nominations for this years PWC All Star awards.
Dingle's Tom O Sullivan, An Ghaeltacht's Brían Ó Beaglaioch and Fossa's David and Paudie Clifford are among the names.
All Ireland Champions Armagh dominate the list with 11 players in the 45 man list, with Galway receiving 8 nominations, Donegal 7, and Kerry, Dublin and Louth with 4 each.
The Footballer of the year shortlist is:
Barry McCambridge (Armagh)
Paul Conroy (Galway)
John Maher (Galway)
and young player of the year:
Oisín Conaty (Armagh)
Johnny McGrath (Galway)
Ciarán Moore (Donegal)
The awards will be held at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday, November 1st – the 140th anniversary of the formation of the GAA.