Kerry hang on to beat Dublin

Kerry were victorious at Dublin in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom beat the Leinster champions 2-8 to 1-9.

The sides swapped points before a cracker of a shot from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh went in off the bar for a third minute goal. The same player pointed before Dublin's Orlagh Nolan cut through the Kingdom defence to bring the gap back to the minimum by the 12th minute.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh responded with a point to give Kerry a 1-3 to 1-1 advantage. The same player had 2 of the next 3 points as the Kingdom extended their advantage to 1-5 to 1-2 after 22 minutes. Dublin pulled a point back in the 30th minute but Hannah O'Donoghue replied for the Kingdom. Kerry led 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

Niamh Ní Chonchúir pointed to extend the Kerry lead and then needed a penalty save form Ciara Butler to keep that advantage intact. Dublin did pull a point back but a 36th minute Síofra O'Shea goal saw the Kingdom surge 6 clear. 12 minutes into the half the Kerry advantage was 2-8 to 1-5. Back to back Dublin points brought them within 4 at the 3/4 stage. Kerry then lost Emma Costello to a sin binning.

Kerry just couldn't get out of their half and Dublin put over another point to make it a 3 point game, 14 minutes to go. After Dublin pulled another point back Kerry lost Kayleigh Cronin to a yellow card. A tense finish ensued, the Kingdom hanging on for a famous victory.