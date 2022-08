Glenbeigh's Jack O'Shea will play Ger Coonan of Tipperary this evening in the Munster 60 x 30 Over 35 A Singles Final at 7.30 in Broadford, Co. Limerick.

That will be followed by the Munster Diamond Masters B Doubles Final with Pat Lacey and Dermot Casey representing Kerry against the Cork duo - John Lyons and Tim Joe Healy.