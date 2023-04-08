Kerry Group Ras Mumhan Stage 2

Standings going in to stage 2

Thomas Springbett in the yellow Jersey.

John Buller in the Green Jersey.

Patrick O Loughlin in the White jersey

Sam Coleman in the red jersey

Conall Scully in the Polka dot jersey.

Stage 2 was a longer course than yesterdays which was hosted by Tralee BC. Today the riders saw 114km of hard racing with two fierce climbs in the heart of the Kerry Mountains. Stage 2 was hosted by Killarney Cycling Club and began in Ballycasheen National School under a neutralised roll out with all 168 riders coasting through the Main Street in Killarney.

The riders travelled to Fossa where the whistle blew, and the racing began with riders setting the pace high from the get-go. The bunch was sitting at 50km/h with riders 1, 6 and 134 establishing a 30 second lead on the bunch. The bunch headed for Killorglin and travelled over the scenic bridge before heading towards Glencar. They were tested by the Ballaghisheen with riders getting dropped from the pace being set up the climb.

Jenson Young put in a great effort and managed to get the KOH. He managed to get a gap on the main bunch but was caught by 3 riders, Dean Harvey, Mark Shannon as well as Calwell. The four man break were able to stay out holding on to a gap of about 25 seconds extending to a out 52 seconds heading into Waterville and managed to increase this to over 1 minute on the coomaciste.

3 riders, Aaron wade, Irfan Zaman and Peter Mclean, put in a hard effort to chase down the lead managing to get the gap down to 14 seconds however, going through Sneem the main bunch managed to catch them. The lead group, now consisting of three riders, Finn Crockett, Ewan Warren and Dean Harvey, worked together and the race ended in a sprint finish between the trio with Crockett having the legs to win, meaning he is wearing the yellow jersey for tomorrows stage 3 of the Kerry group Ras Mumhan.

The top 3 riders of todays stage were,

1. Finn Crockett,

2. Dean Harvey

3. Ewan Warren.

Jenson young is in the Polka Dot Jersey, with further Results are to follow.