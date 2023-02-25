Kerry grind out win over Armagh

Kerry have returned to winning ways in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom overcame Armagh in Tralee by 12 points to 11.

Kerry were in charge early on, opening up a 3 points to 1 advantage by the 12th minute. All 3 of the Kerry full forward line were on target; David Clifford, Paudie Clifford and Darragh Roche. Kerry led by double scores when Paul Murphy put over in the 21st minute; 4 points to 2. Armagh were level by the 27 minute mark. A Sean O'Shea free had Kerry ahead once more on the half hour mark. It was 5 points apiece 2 minutes out from half-time. A well worked Kerry move was finished off by Barry O'Sullivan to nudge Kerry back in front in added on time but again Armagh hit back to make it a drawn game. It was 6 all at half-time.

Armagh had the first two points of the second period. It was 10 minutes before Kerry had their first point, scored by Tadhg Morley. David Clifford had the Kingdom level 3 minutes later at 8 points apiece. The same player pointed Kerry in front just before the hour mark but Armagh responded with a leveller of their own. Armagh were next to go in front, courtesy of a 65th minute point. 2 points in a minute, from David Clifford and Tony Brosnan, meant Kerry had the lead in the final minute at 11 points to 10. Donal O'Sullivan doubled the Kerry advantage in the 4th minute of added on time. Armagh halved the deficit but the Kingdom held on.