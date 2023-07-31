Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS;
Tuesday,25th July - Senior Ladies 9H winner Joan Cantillon
Thursday, 27th July GIG 5H Stableford winner Caroline O'Carroll
GIG 9H Stableford winner Una Moynihan
Friday 28th/Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th July sponsored by Mary Conlon and Patricia Cronin
1st Theresa Nolan (31) 37pts
2nd Carmel Kearney (7) 31pts
3rd Marie McCarthy (24) 29pts
FIXTURES;
Tuesday, 1st August Senior Ladies 9H
Thursday, 3rd GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford
Friday 4th/Saturday 5th/Sunday 6th August - 18H Strokeplay sponsor Theresa Nolan
EILEEN MURPHY FOURSOMES;
Winners of the Eileen Murphy Foursomes were Nina Kearney and Bridie Murphy with 30pts, on countback. Well done ladies. They now go on to represent Castlegregory in Cork Golf Club on September 4th.
CLUB SINGLES MATCHPLAY;
We are now at the Semi final stage where matches have to be played by Sunday, August 13th. The first semi final took place mid week between Tory Baker and Fiona O'Toole with Tory taking the victory and now through to the final.
The other semi final is between Linda Flynn and Alana Rowan where the winner will play Tory in the final.
SENIOR RESULTS; 27th July.
1 Donal Barry 19pts
2 John Flynn 18pts
3 Martin Rice 18pts (countback.)
MEN'S CLUB;
Unfortunately both the weather and signing -in computer didn't behave this weekend for our 3 Person Open competition. Handicap Secretary Robert will review the returns and the results will be posted tomorrow. The draw for our Fourball Matchplay Championship was made this evening and will be posted on the notice board from tomorrow. All first drawn teams to set up the match date/time and contact details will be posted also.
On the Inter Club competitions we had mixed fortunes with our Senior Shield team narrowly bowing out to a strong Ceann Sibeal side and then our Country Clubs squad advanced to the Munster Semi-Final with a very good display at home to Ballyheigue GC. They will now prepare for a trip to Lismore GC at the end of the month.
Fixtures:
Our August Monthly Medal will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday. Tee times will be available from tomorrow at 5pm. This is another qualifier for valuable Golfer of the year points.
Jimmy Bruen;
Best of luck to our Bruen squad when they travel to Ballyclough GC (Limerick GC) this Saturday to compete in the last 16 in Munster. We are pitted against Ballyheigue GC early on Saturday and a place in the Quarter Finals awaits for the winners on Saturday afternoon. Best of luck to team Captain John and all the squad. Great to see both the men and ladies of Castlegregory GC doing very well in all these Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation competitions.
Ross
The results from the Gents Club in the Ross GC are :-
On Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .
The following were the winners:
1st ......... Tadhg Kelly 40
2nd....... Maurice Coffey 40
Division 1
1st Alan Flynn (8) 37
2nd Mike Brosnan (7) 36
Division 2
1st Tony Lenihan (17) 40
2nd Shane Bunyan (14) 36
Division 3
1st Seamus McCarthy (24) 40
2nd Kieran Murphy (36) 37
On Saturday July 22nd and Sunday July 23rd we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .
The following were the winners:-
1st .......... Shane Bunyan 40
2nd ........ Trevor Nagle 38
Division 1
1st David Macindoe (4) 36
2nd John Cuskelly (12) 34
Division 2
1st M.J O'Sullivan (14) 37
2nd Niall O'Brien (13) 37
Division 3
1st Dermot O'Connor (20) 38
2nd Lucas Cronin (29) 36
On Friday July 28th we held our Friday Evening Mixed Scramble and despite some poor weather we had a large turnout again.
The winning teams were :-
1st .. John Cuskelly, Elaine Casey, Daniel Ling.
2nd ...Aidan O'Connor, Oisin O'Connor, Maurice Coffey
3rd... Michael J Casey, Cathriona Shanahan, Sean Hickey.
The Ross Seniors results from July 27th were:-
1st ......Mike Casey.
2nd.... Ned Buckley
3rd..... .Maurice Coffey
Beaufort
22nd/23rd July - Stableford = Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel/Ladies Branch
Winner: Maeve Quirke (23) 33 pts
Division 1: Marie Ni Lonsigh (16) 30 pts
Division 2: Mary O'Shea (34) 29 pts
FIXTURES
7th August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents (Red/Yellow Tees) with seperate ladies & gents prizes - Entry Fee €25. - Sponsored by Killarney Brewing Company, Dunloe Hotel & Ladies Branch Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
- MENS BRANCH
22nd/23rd July - Round 5 GOTY/Bill McDonald Trophy - Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union
1st Padraig Coffey (17) 67 Nett
2nd Stephen Crookes (4) 68 Nett
3rd Brian Horgan (25) 69 Nett
4th Niall Greaney (8) 70 Nett
5th Garry Kingston (26) 71 Nett
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
24th – 30th July 2023
Men’s Competitions:
Sunday 30th July The Brosnan Memorial Medal 3-Old Course
1st Jonathan Fenn (14) 72 nett
2nd Aidan Buckley (10) 74 nett (B9 35))
3rd Chris O’Donoghue (11) 74 nett (B9 36.5))
Gross: Conor Kilroy 78
Cat 1 (+5 to 5)
1st Jack Enright (4) 80 nett
Cat2 (6 to 12)
1st Cillian Beasley (7) 75 nett
Cat3 (13 to 18)
1st Tommy Kennelly (14) 74 nett
Cat 4 (19 +)
1st Michael Lawlor (23) 79 nett
Fixtures:
Saturday 5th August Mr Michael Nagle Presidents Prize -Old Course
Sunday 6th August Mr Michael Nagle Presidents Prize -Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Friday 28th July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalu Ballybunion-Cashen course.
Nett
1ST John Quirke (17)
Maurice McEllistrem (17)
Judy Carmody (36)
Caroline Horgan (36) 43.5
2nd Frank Fenn (13)
Christine Fenn (36)
Eva Fenn (36)
Niall Bobbett (17) 45.5
3rd Catherine Morrissey (24)
Helen O’Riordan (36)
Pat O’Riordan (24)
Barry O’Halloran (22) 45.0
Sunday 30th July Ladies 18 hole stableford Cashen Course sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction.
1st Elva Clancy (30) 35pts
2nd Nora Quaid (16) 32pts
Category 1
1st Mgt McAuliffe (5) 31pts (B6-9)
Category 2
1st Maria Lyons (21) 30pts
Category 3
1st Catherine Morrissey (23) 30pts
Category 4
1st Marion Flannery (31) 30pts
Seniors
Jean Liston (31) 30pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 6th August Ladies 18 Hole stableford Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan /Eoin Barrett Dingle – Cashen Course
Tuesday 8th August Ladies 18 Hole stableford-Old course
Senior Men Competitions:
Thursday 27th July 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course
1st John Kinsella (13) 46-3 43pts.
2nd Jerry O’Connor (19) 40+1 41pts.
3rd Seamus Hanley (15) 38+2 40pts.
Gross John Bambury 26pts.
4th Dan Sheehan (13) 39-2 37pts.
5th Sean Walsh (21) 37-1 36pts.
6th James Keane (25) 30+5 35pts.
7th Timothy Houlihan (18) 36-3 33pts. B9-20.
8th Michael K.Barrett (10) 35-2 33pts. B9-18.
9th Brendan Lynch(21) 34-1 33pts. B9-16.
10th Eamon O’Connor (12) 27+6 33pts. B9-15.
V. Con Mulvihill (19) 34-2 32pts. B9-19.
S.V. Nicholas Hayes (21) 31pts. B9-13.
S.S.V. Dennis Eggleston (31) 26+3 29pts. B9-13.
Fixtures:
Thursday 10th August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Thursday 27 th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course
9 Hole Team of 3 1 score to count
1st Sighle Henigan (9), Judy McMahon (15) & Marjorie Morkan (11) 21pts
2nd Marie Benn (13), Rose Molyneaux (15) & Toni Quilter (8) 20pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 10th August 2023-Senior Ladies Competition-Cashen Course
Tralee
Results of Lady Captain Kathleen's Prize to the Senior Ladies 24th July.
1st place – Nora Lehane – 21pts (on countback)
2nd place – Anne Moran – 21 pts
3rd place – Nuala Dawson – 20pts (on countback)
4th place – Catherine Mitchell – 20pts.
Result of Senior Mens 4 person Am/Am played in Killarney on July 26th
Sen 1st James Ormonde (8), Pat Prendeville (15), Tim Scannell (16), Jim O Connor (20) 96pts
2nd Conor Stack (14), Denis Mannix (18) ,Seamus MacGearailt (18), Billy Moyles (24) 91Ptsior men's results 26th July.
Ladies Open Day results kindly sponsored by Ballyroe Heights Hotel
Wednesday 26th July 2023 3 person AMAM
1st Joanne Horgan, Ann English, Mary Whelan Tipperary 72 pts
2nd Cathy Quinn Rathfarnham, Mary Seery & Monica Seery New Forest 70 pts
3rd Geraldine Galvin, Eileen Healy, Bernie Mc Grath Macroom 69 pts
4th Mary Griffin Galway, Emma Morrisey & Sandra O'Sullivan Tralee 67 pts
5th Denise Lucey, Sinead O; Halloran, Mary Cowhig Bandon 66 pts Countback.
Result of M.C.10 -Sponsor Calibration Services 29/30th
1. Michael Leahy 37 pts
2. Jack Murphy 35 pts
3. Cormac Foley 34 pts
4. Domo Lyne 34 pts
5. Jason Daly 34 pts
Gross Ger Deegan 29 pts
Div 1. Danny Leen 33 pts
Div 2. Tony O Halloran 32 pts
Div 3. Kevin Mc Carthy 31 pts
Div 4. Diarmuid Mc Elligott 32 pts
F.9 Willie Goulding 18pts - B.9.Bob Dillon 17 pts.