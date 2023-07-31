Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday,25th July - Senior Ladies 9H winner Joan Cantillon

Thursday, 27th July GIG 5H Stableford winner Caroline O'Carroll

GIG 9H Stableford winner Una Moynihan

Friday 28th/Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th July sponsored by Mary Conlon and Patricia Cronin

1st Theresa Nolan (31) 37pts

2nd Carmel Kearney (7) 31pts

3rd Marie McCarthy (24) 29pts

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 1st August Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 3rd GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 4th/Saturday 5th/Sunday 6th August - 18H Strokeplay sponsor Theresa Nolan

EILEEN MURPHY FOURSOMES;

Winners of the Eileen Murphy Foursomes were Nina Kearney and Bridie Murphy with 30pts, on countback. Well done ladies. They now go on to represent Castlegregory in Cork Golf Club on September 4th.

CLUB SINGLES MATCHPLAY;

We are now at the Semi final stage where matches have to be played by Sunday, August 13th. The first semi final took place mid week between Tory Baker and Fiona O'Toole with Tory taking the victory and now through to the final.

The other semi final is between Linda Flynn and Alana Rowan where the winner will play Tory in the final.

SENIOR RESULTS; 27th July.

1 Donal Barry 19pts

2 John Flynn 18pts

3 Martin Rice 18pts (countback.)

MEN'S CLUB;

Unfortunately both the weather and signing -in computer didn't behave this weekend for our 3 Person Open competition. Handicap Secretary Robert will review the returns and the results will be posted tomorrow. The draw for our Fourball Matchplay Championship was made this evening and will be posted on the notice board from tomorrow. All first drawn teams to set up the match date/time and contact details will be posted also.

On the Inter Club competitions we had mixed fortunes with our Senior Shield team narrowly bowing out to a strong Ceann Sibeal side and then our Country Clubs squad advanced to the Munster Semi-Final with a very good display at home to Ballyheigue GC. They will now prepare for a trip to Lismore GC at the end of the month.

Fixtures:

Our August Monthly Medal will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday. Tee times will be available from tomorrow at 5pm. This is another qualifier for valuable Golfer of the year points.

Jimmy Bruen;

Best of luck to our Bruen squad when they travel to Ballyclough GC (Limerick GC) this Saturday to compete in the last 16 in Munster. We are pitted against Ballyheigue GC early on Saturday and a place in the Quarter Finals awaits for the winners on Saturday afternoon. Best of luck to team Captain John and all the squad. Great to see both the men and ladies of Castlegregory GC doing very well in all these Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation competitions.

Ross

The results from the Gents Club in the Ross GC are :-

On Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .

The following were the winners:

1st ......... Tadhg Kelly 40

2nd....... Maurice Coffey 40

Division 1

1st Alan Flynn (8) 37

2nd Mike Brosnan (7) 36

Division 2

1st Tony Lenihan (17) 40

2nd Shane Bunyan (14) 36

Division 3

1st Seamus McCarthy (24) 40

2nd Kieran Murphy (36) 37

On Saturday July 22nd and Sunday July 23rd we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .

The following were the winners:-

1st .......... Shane Bunyan 40

2nd ........ Trevor Nagle 38

Division 1

1st David Macindoe (4) 36

2nd John Cuskelly (12) 34

Division 2

1st M.J O'Sullivan (14) 37

2nd Niall O'Brien (13) 37

Division 3

1st Dermot O'Connor (20) 38

2nd Lucas Cronin (29) 36

On Friday July 28th we held our Friday Evening Mixed Scramble and despite some poor weather we had a large turnout again.

The winning teams were :-

1st .. John Cuskelly, Elaine Casey, Daniel Ling.

2nd ...Aidan O'Connor, Oisin O'Connor, Maurice Coffey

3rd... Michael J Casey, Cathriona Shanahan, Sean Hickey.

The Ross Seniors results from July 27th were:-

1st ......Mike Casey.

2nd.... Ned Buckley

3rd..... .Maurice Coffey

Beaufort

22nd/23rd July - Stableford = Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel/Ladies Branch

Winner: Maeve Quirke (23) 33 pts

Division 1: Marie Ni Lonsigh (16) 30 pts

Division 2: Mary O'Shea (34) 29 pts

FIXTURES

7th August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents (Red/Yellow Tees) with seperate ladies & gents prizes - Entry Fee €25. - Sponsored by Killarney Brewing Company, Dunloe Hotel & Ladies Branch Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

- MENS BRANCH

22nd/23rd July - Round 5 GOTY/Bill McDonald Trophy - Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union

1st Padraig Coffey (17) 67 Nett

2nd Stephen Crookes (4) 68 Nett

3rd Brian Horgan (25) 69 Nett

4th Niall Greaney (8) 70 Nett

5th Garry Kingston (26) 71 Nett

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

24th – 30th July 2023

Men’s Competitions:

Sunday 30th July The Brosnan Memorial Medal 3-Old Course

1st Jonathan Fenn (14) 72 nett

2nd Aidan Buckley (10) 74 nett (B9 35))

3rd Chris O’Donoghue (11) 74 nett (B9 36.5))

Gross: Conor Kilroy 78

Cat 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Jack Enright (4) 80 nett

Cat2 (6 to 12)

1st Cillian Beasley (7) 75 nett

Cat3 (13 to 18)

1st Tommy Kennelly (14) 74 nett

Cat 4 (19 +)

1st Michael Lawlor (23) 79 nett

Fixtures:

Saturday 5th August Mr Michael Nagle Presidents Prize -Old Course

Sunday 6th August Mr Michael Nagle Presidents Prize -Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Friday 28th July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalu Ballybunion-Cashen course.

Nett

1ST John Quirke (17)

Maurice McEllistrem (17)

Judy Carmody (36)

Caroline Horgan (36) 43.5

2nd Frank Fenn (13)

Christine Fenn (36)

Eva Fenn (36)

Niall Bobbett (17) 45.5

3rd Catherine Morrissey (24)

Helen O’Riordan (36)

Pat O’Riordan (24)

Barry O’Halloran (22) 45.0

Sunday 30th July Ladies 18 hole stableford Cashen Course sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction.

1st Elva Clancy (30) 35pts

2nd Nora Quaid (16) 32pts

Category 1

1st Mgt McAuliffe (5) 31pts (B6-9)

Category 2

1st Maria Lyons (21) 30pts

Category 3

1st Catherine Morrissey (23) 30pts

Category 4

1st Marion Flannery (31) 30pts

Seniors

Jean Liston (31) 30pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 6th August Ladies 18 Hole stableford Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan /Eoin Barrett Dingle – Cashen Course

Tuesday 8th August Ladies 18 Hole stableford-Old course

Senior Men Competitions:

Thursday 27th July 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

1st John Kinsella (13) 46-3 43pts.

2nd Jerry O’Connor (19) 40+1 41pts.

3rd Seamus Hanley (15) 38+2 40pts.

Gross John Bambury 26pts.

4th Dan Sheehan (13) 39-2 37pts.

5th Sean Walsh (21) 37-1 36pts.

6th James Keane (25) 30+5 35pts.

7th Timothy Houlihan (18) 36-3 33pts. B9-20.

8th Michael K.Barrett (10) 35-2 33pts. B9-18.

9th Brendan Lynch(21) 34-1 33pts. B9-16.

10th Eamon O’Connor (12) 27+6 33pts. B9-15.

V. Con Mulvihill (19) 34-2 32pts. B9-19.

S.V. Nicholas Hayes (21) 31pts. B9-13.

S.S.V. Dennis Eggleston (31) 26+3 29pts. B9-13.

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Thursday 27 th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course

9 Hole Team of 3 1 score to count

1st Sighle Henigan (9), Judy McMahon (15) & Marjorie Morkan (11) 21pts

2nd Marie Benn (13), Rose Molyneaux (15) & Toni Quilter (8) 20pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th August 2023-Senior Ladies Competition-Cashen Course

Tralee

Results of Lady Captain Kathleen's Prize to the Senior Ladies 24th July.

1st place – Nora Lehane – 21pts (on countback)

2nd place – Anne Moran – 21 pts

3rd place – Nuala Dawson – 20pts (on countback)

4th place – Catherine Mitchell – 20pts.

Result of Senior Mens 4 person Am/Am played in Killarney on July 26th

Sen 1st James Ormonde (8), Pat Prendeville (15), Tim Scannell (16), Jim O Connor (20) 96pts

2nd Conor Stack (14), Denis Mannix (18) ,Seamus MacGearailt (18), Billy Moyles (24) 91Ptsior men's results 26th July.

Ladies Open Day results kindly sponsored by Ballyroe Heights Hotel

Wednesday 26th July 2023 3 person AMAM

1st Joanne Horgan, Ann English, Mary Whelan Tipperary 72 pts

2nd Cathy Quinn Rathfarnham, Mary Seery & Monica Seery New Forest 70 pts

3rd Geraldine Galvin, Eileen Healy, Bernie Mc Grath Macroom 69 pts

4th Mary Griffin Galway, Emma Morrisey & Sandra O'Sullivan Tralee 67 pts

5th Denise Lucey, Sinead O; Halloran, Mary Cowhig Bandon 66 pts Countback.

Result of M.C.10 -Sponsor Calibration Services 29/30th

1. Michael Leahy 37 pts

2. Jack Murphy 35 pts

3. Cormac Foley 34 pts

4. Domo Lyne 34 pts

5. Jason Daly 34 pts

Gross Ger Deegan 29 pts

Div 1. Danny Leen 33 pts

Div 2. Tony O Halloran 32 pts

Div 3. Kevin Mc Carthy 31 pts

Div 4. Diarmuid Mc Elligott 32 pts

F.9 Willie Goulding 18pts - B.9.Bob Dillon 17 pts.