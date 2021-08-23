Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
Presidents Prize – Mr. John Fleming
21st August 2021
1st Vincent Devlin (10) 45 pts
2nd Vernon Devane (13) 41 pts
BG Alan O’Dwyer (1) 35 pts
3rd Richard Murphy (10) 39 pts
4th John Andrew Casey (22) 37 pts
F9 Timothy O’Sullivan (13) 21 pts
B9 Stephen Curran (13) 22 pts
Past President Frank Stephenson (24) 34 pts
Guest Edward Stack (+2) Ballybunion 33 pts
Ladies 9 Hole Phil Price
Breeda Kelly 23 pts
21 pts
Ceann Sibéal
Duais an Uachtaráin- Donie O’Sullivan
Singles Stroke
1. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (17) 68net
2. Liam Ó hÓgáin (17) 68net
Gross. Mark Moriarty (3) 71
3. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 70net
4. Evan Hadnett (19) 70net
Seniors. Donie Fitton (24) 69net
Juniors. Diarmuid Ó Sé (18) 75net
Cat. 1 J J Corduff (08) 71net
Cat. 2 Wayne Hughes (20) 71net
Cat. 3 Garry O’Regan (26) 70net
Longest Drive. Liam O’Hanlon
Nearest Pin Thomas Ashe
Dooks
Lady Edith Gordon Mixed Team of 3
Saturday 21st / Sunday 22nd August 2021
Gold: James Doolan (18) / Eileenogie O’Sullivan (8) / Austin Shaughnessy (11) = 88 pts
Silver: Enda Curtayne (20) / Aileen Curtayne (20) / Deirdre Galvin (20) = 84 pts
Bronze: Maurice Barrett (20) / Michael O’Conlan (7) / Annagret Holtkott (28) = 81 pts
Mens Club Fourball 14th August 2021
Winners: James C Long (10) / Gary Long (14) = 42 pts c/b
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Parent/Grandparent and Child – 21st August 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Catherine Moylan & Eddie Moylan 44pts
2nd Jodie O’Keeffe & Sean O’Keeffe 42pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 28th August 2021 – Captains Prize Mr Kevin Barry – Old Course
Sunday 29th August 2021 – Captains Prize Mr Kevin Barry – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 17th August 2021 – Old Course
1st Catherine Morrissey (27) 42pts
2nd Tina Curtin (42) 37pts
3rd Anne M Sexton (24) 36pts
4th Mags O Sullivan (18) 34pts
LADY CAPTAIN MRS OLGA KIELY
Ladies Captain Prize Mrs Olga Kiely – 23rd August 2021 – Old Course
1st Eileen Barrett (36) 44 pts
2nd Caroline Griffin (54) 49 pts
Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (6) 36 pts
3rd Ruth Fitzgerald (26) 42 pts (Bk 9/22)
4th Teresa Cronin (22) 42 pts (Bk 9/21)
5th Bernie Daly (28) 39 pts (Bk 9/22)
6th Carol Anne Coolican (31) 39 pts (Bk 9/21)
7th Siobhan Walsh (22) 38 pts (Bk 9/18)
8th Ann Kennelly (17) 38 pts (Bk 9/17)
F9 Anne Hill (17) 21 pts
B9 Caroline Condon (16) 20pts (BK 6/15)
Seniors Toni Quilter (17) 37 pts
Vintage Nora Quaid (16) 30 pts
Past Captain Eileen Kenny Ryan (15) 37 pts
Committee Mags O’Sullivan (18) 36 pts
Best 36+ Norma Henigan Moran (38) 28 pts
9 Hole
1st Eileen Daly (22) 18 pts
9 Hole 2nd Jane Williams (19) 16 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 29th August 2021 – Ladies Exchange Day Killarney – Cashen Course
Tuesday 7th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Seniors Competition – 19th August 2021 – Cashen Course
1st Noel Morkan (22) 34pts B5-15
2nd Noel Nash (32) 38-4 34pts B5-14
3rd Pat Mulvihill (14) 34pts B5-12
4th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (15) 33pts B5-11
5th Didgie O’Connor (23) 30+3 33pts B5-10 B3-6 B1-2
6th Michael Tangney (18) 33pts B5-10 B3-6 B1-1
7th Frank Dore (11) 31+1 32pts
8th Pat Costello (27) 32-1 31pts B5-14
9th Michael P Donegan (17) 31pts B5-12
10th John Shier (20) 31-1 30pts B5-12 B3-8
Gross Sean Corcoran 24pts
V. Michael Jones (23) 30pts B5-10 B3-8
S.V. James Keane (19) 29pts B5-12 B3-8
Fixtures:
Thursday 26th August 2021 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 27th August 2021 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition
1 Eamon Stack (17) 67 Nett
2 Brendan Dunne (15) 68 Nett
3 Maurice Harty (14) 69 Nett
4 Paul Griffin (17) 70 Nett
5 Denis Moriarty (15) 71 Nett
Next Weekend is a Single Stabeford Competition.
Golfer of The Year top 5 - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97 2 Condon, Declan 78 3 Young, Martin 75 4 Donegan, John 74 5 Mc Grath, Brian 62
Beaufort
(Mens Branch)
18th August - Munster Seniors Outing to Beaufort
Division 1 Winner: Dermot Walsh (16) 34 pts
Division 2 Winner: Tim Hickey (22) 39 pts
Division 3 Winner: Hugo Gallagher (23) 35 pts
20th August - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd
Winner: Marc O'Sullivan (24) 41 pts
Fixtures
28th/29th August - Round 4 Golfer of the Year - 18 Hole Stroke (White Te
27th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.
Maine Valley
Pat McKenna Cup - Club Championship 21/22 August 2021
1st Donie Evans (17) 62
2nd John J Courtney (21) 66
3rd Bernard Doyle (27) 68 (last hole)
Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 72
CAT 2 (6 to 12): Jer Joy (10) 69 (back 9)
CAT 3 (13 to 20): Jimmy Foley (19) 68
CAT 4 (21+): Rick Sheehy (28) 70 (back 9)
Kenmare
Men’s Monthly Medal, Sponsored by Murphy's Super Valu Kenmare
1st Rory O’Sullivan (5) 66 Gross, 61 Nett. 5 Under par, course record.
2nd James O’Donoghue(9) 65 Nett
3rd Kevin Browne(15) 66 Nett (OCB)
Best Senior Bertie McSwiney Snr(25) 66 Nett (OCB)
Mulcahy’s Friday Open
1st Flor O'Donoghue(11) 41Pts
2nd Daniel O'Connor(29) 39Pts
3rd Paudie Kelleher (21) 38Pts.
Ladies:
Sat/Sun 21st/22nd August 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by Murphy's Super Valu Kenmare
Results:
1st Margaret Hanley (23)) 40pts
2nd Angela Cronin (24) 39pts
Autumn Gold Aug 19th
Winner Paul Brown, 18 Pts.
Killarney
Results from Sunday 22nd Aug, Stableford on Killeen sponsored by The Flesk Restaurant
Overall wineers
1. Lorna O Leary (27) 45 points
2. Ann O Keefe (23) 39 points
Division 1
1. Ciara O Mahony (13) 38 points
2. Alicia Burke (03) 37 points
Division 2
1. sHaron Ormonde (19)
2. Kathleen O Keefe (21)
Division 3
1. Patricia Walsh (36)
2. Marian McGillicuddy (32) 35 points
Next Sunday 29th Aug is the Ballybunion Exchange, Cashen, Team of 3, sponsored by Daniel Cronin Carpets.