Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

Presidents Prize – Mr. John Fleming

21st August 2021

1st Vincent Devlin (10) 45 pts

2nd Vernon Devane (13) 41 pts

BG Alan O’Dwyer (1) 35 pts

3rd Richard Murphy (10) 39 pts

4th John Andrew Casey (22) 37 pts

F9 Timothy O’Sullivan (13) 21 pts

B9 Stephen Curran (13) 22 pts

Past President Frank Stephenson (24) 34 pts

Guest Edward Stack (+2) Ballybunion 33 pts

Ladies 9 Hole Phil Price

Breeda Kelly 23 pts

21 pts

Ceann Sibéal

Duais an Uachtaráin- Donie O’Sullivan

Singles Stroke

1. Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (17) 68net

2. Liam Ó hÓgáin (17) 68net

Gross. Mark Moriarty (3) 71

3. Bosco Fitzgerald (18) 70net

4. Evan Hadnett (19) 70net

Seniors. Donie Fitton (24) 69net

Juniors. Diarmuid Ó Sé (18) 75net

Cat. 1 J J Corduff (08) 71net

Cat. 2 Wayne Hughes (20) 71net

Cat. 3 Garry O’Regan (26) 70net

Longest Drive. Liam O’Hanlon

Nearest Pin Thomas Ashe

Dooks

Lady Edith Gordon Mixed Team of 3

Saturday 21st / Sunday 22nd August 2021

Gold: James Doolan (18) / Eileenogie O’Sullivan (8) / Austin Shaughnessy (11) = 88 pts

Silver: Enda Curtayne (20) / Aileen Curtayne (20) / Deirdre Galvin (20) = 84 pts

Bronze: Maurice Barrett (20) / Michael O’Conlan (7) / Annagret Holtkott (28) = 81 pts

Mens Club Fourball 14th August 2021

Winners: James C Long (10) / Gary Long (14) = 42 pts c/b

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Parent/Grandparent and Child – 21st August 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Catherine Moylan & Eddie Moylan 44pts

2nd Jodie O’Keeffe & Sean O’Keeffe 42pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 28th August 2021 – Captains Prize Mr Kevin Barry – Old Course

Sunday 29th August 2021 – Captains Prize Mr Kevin Barry – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 17th August 2021 – Old Course

1st Catherine Morrissey (27) 42pts

2nd Tina Curtin (42) 37pts

3rd Anne M Sexton (24) 36pts

4th Mags O Sullivan (18) 34pts

LADY CAPTAIN MRS OLGA KIELY

Ladies Captain Prize Mrs Olga Kiely – 23rd August 2021 – Old Course

1st Eileen Barrett (36) 44 pts

2nd Caroline Griffin (54) 49 pts

Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (6) 36 pts

3rd Ruth Fitzgerald (26) 42 pts (Bk 9/22)

4th Teresa Cronin (22) 42 pts (Bk 9/21)

5th Bernie Daly (28) 39 pts (Bk 9/22)

6th Carol Anne Coolican (31) 39 pts (Bk 9/21)

7th Siobhan Walsh (22) 38 pts (Bk 9/18)

8th Ann Kennelly (17) 38 pts (Bk 9/17)

F9 Anne Hill (17) 21 pts

B9 Caroline Condon (16) 20pts (BK 6/15)

Seniors Toni Quilter (17) 37 pts

Vintage Nora Quaid (16) 30 pts

Past Captain Eileen Kenny Ryan (15) 37 pts

Committee Mags O’Sullivan (18) 36 pts

Best 36+ Norma Henigan Moran (38) 28 pts

9 Hole

1st Eileen Daly (22) 18 pts

9 Hole 2nd Jane Williams (19) 16 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th August 2021 – Ladies Exchange Day Killarney – Cashen Course

Tuesday 7th September 2021 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Seniors Competition – 19th August 2021 – Cashen Course

1st Noel Morkan (22) 34pts B5-15

2nd Noel Nash (32) 38-4 34pts B5-14

3rd Pat Mulvihill (14) 34pts B5-12

4th Eoin O’Shaughnessy (15) 33pts B5-11

5th Didgie O’Connor (23) 30+3 33pts B5-10 B3-6 B1-2

6th Michael Tangney (18) 33pts B5-10 B3-6 B1-1

7th Frank Dore (11) 31+1 32pts

8th Pat Costello (27) 32-1 31pts B5-14

9th Michael P Donegan (17) 31pts B5-12

10th John Shier (20) 31-1 30pts B5-12 B3-8

Gross Sean Corcoran 24pts

V. Michael Jones (23) 30pts B5-10 B3-8

S.V. James Keane (19) 29pts B5-12 B3-8

Fixtures:

Thursday 26th August 2021 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 27th August 2021 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend was an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay competition

1 Eamon Stack (17) 67 Nett

2 Brendan Dunne (15) 68 Nett

3 Maurice Harty (14) 69 Nett

4 Paul Griffin (17) 70 Nett

5 Denis Moriarty (15) 71 Nett

Next Weekend is a Single Stabeford Competition.

Golfer of The Year top 5 - 1 Moriarty, Denis 97 2 Condon, Declan 78 3 Young, Martin 75 4 Donegan, John 74 5 Mc Grath, Brian 62

Beaufort

(Mens Branch)

18th August - Munster Seniors Outing to Beaufort

Division 1 Winner: Dermot Walsh (16) 34 pts

Division 2 Winner: Tim Hickey (22) 39 pts

Division 3 Winner: Hugo Gallagher (23) 35 pts

20th August - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd

Winner: Marc O'Sullivan (24) 41 pts

Fixtures

28th/29th August - Round 4 Golfer of the Year - 18 Hole Stroke (White Te

27th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.

Maine Valley

Pat McKenna Cup - Club Championship 21/22 August 2021

1st Donie Evans (17) 62

2nd John J Courtney (21) 66

3rd Bernard Doyle (27) 68 (last hole)

Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 72

CAT 2 (6 to 12): Jer Joy (10) 69 (back 9)

CAT 3 (13 to 20): Jimmy Foley (19) 68

CAT 4 (21+): Rick Sheehy (28) 70 (back 9)

Kenmare

Men’s Monthly Medal, Sponsored by Murphy's Super Valu Kenmare

1st Rory O’Sullivan (5) 66 Gross, 61 Nett. 5 Under par, course record.

2nd James O’Donoghue(9) 65 Nett

3rd Kevin Browne(15) 66 Nett (OCB)

Best Senior Bertie McSwiney Snr(25) 66 Nett (OCB)

Mulcahy’s Friday Open

1st Flor O'Donoghue(11) 41Pts

2nd Daniel O'Connor(29) 39Pts

3rd Paudie Kelleher (21) 38Pts.

Ladies:

Sat/Sun 21st/22nd August 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by Murphy's Super Valu Kenmare

Results:

1st Margaret Hanley (23)) 40pts

2nd Angela Cronin (24) 39pts

Autumn Gold Aug 19th

Winner Paul Brown, 18 Pts.

Killarney

Results from Sunday 22nd Aug, Stableford on Killeen sponsored by The Flesk Restaurant

Overall wineers

1. Lorna O Leary (27) 45 points

2. Ann O Keefe (23) 39 points

Division 1

1. Ciara O Mahony (13) 38 points

2. Alicia Burke (03) 37 points

Division 2

1. sHaron Ormonde (19)

2. Kathleen O Keefe (21)

Division 3

1. Patricia Walsh (36)

2. Marian McGillicuddy (32) 35 points

Next Sunday 29th Aug is the Ballybunion Exchange, Cashen, Team of 3, sponsored by Daniel Cronin Carpets.