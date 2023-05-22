Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend we had a 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1 Bowler, Jason 44 pts (11)
2 Harty, Liam 44 pts (27)
3 Casey, Danny 41 pts (08)
Div 1 O'Sullivan, Sean 39 pts (15)
Div 2 Carroll, Colum 38 pts (16)
Div 3 Dineen, John 39 pts (27)
Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Strokeplay
The Pierce Purcell team won 3-2 against Ring of Kerry. They will now play Tralee in Ballyheigue before June 11th. The Mixed Foursomes team won 3.5-1.5 against Glengarriff. They will now play Ballybunion in Ballybunion before June 11th.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
The Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by The Corridan/Healy Family – Old Course - Sunday 21st May 2023
1st Maurice O’Riordan (14) 63
2nd Miley Costello (25) 67 B9 31.5
3rd Des O’Hanlon (8) 67 B9 32
Best Gross Senan Carroll 71
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Brian Lenihan (2) 71
2nd Edmond Healy (3) 72
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Kieran Culhane (12) 68
2nd Gearoid Linnane (9) 69
3rd James Quirke (10) 70
Category 3, (13 to 18 handicap)
1st J.P. Hickey (14) 68
2nd Aidan (Tralee) Daly (18) 69 B9 34
3rd Eoin O’Shaughnessy (17) 69 B9 34.5
Category 4, (19+handicap)
1st Danny B Lyons (25) 70
2nd John Sexton (22) 71 B6 20.66
3rd Robert Ryan (22) 71 B6 21.66
Fixtures:
Sunday 28th May 2023 – The Intermediate Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services – Old Course
Sunday 28th May 2023 – The Minor Scratch Cup Sponsored by Roc Mehigan – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition - Cashen Course -Tuesday 16th May 2023
1st Mary Horgan (23) 38pts (BK 9 18)
2nd Maeve Barrett (17) 38pts (BK 6 12)
3rd Marie O'Connor (59) 38pts (BK 6 9)
4th Maria Shanahan (32) 37pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Mary B O'Sullivan (27) 21pts
Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Bailys Solicitors – Cashen Course – Sunday 21st May 2023
1st Betty Doolan (25) 43pts
2nd Mary O’ Donoghue (15) 41pts
Category 1
1st Margaret McAuliffe (5) 38pts
2nd Janice O’ Connell (10) 33pts
Category 2
1st Mary Horgan (22) 38pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (22) 36pts
Category 3
1st Janet Horan (31) 38pts
2nd Caroline Griffin (31) 37pts (Bk9 22)
Category 4
1st Jeanelle Griffin (32) 40pts (Bk9 20)
2nd Jean Liston (34) 40pts (Bk9 19)
Seniors
Anne Marie Carroll (17) 34pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Clare A Hurley (20) 20pts (Bk6 16)
2nd Maria B O’ Connor (27) 20pts (Bk6 15)
Fixtures:
Saturday 27th May 2023 – Ladies Scratch Cup Sponsored by The Rose Hotel Tralee – Old & Cashen Courses
Sunday 28th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Cameo Ltd/Jerry Kiely – Cashen Course
Tuesday 30th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 18th May 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 34pts.
2nd Tom O’Donnell (18) 31+2 33pts.
3rd Timothy Houlihan (18) 34-2 32pts. B5-12.
Gross. Frank Dore 22pts.
4th Patrick Snr Carmody (33) 32pts. B5-11. B3-8.
5th Michael Tangney (18) 32pts. B5-11. B3-6.
6th Tom M O’Connor (20) 32-1 31pts.
7th Larry Hickey (30) 30pts. B5-13.
8th Michael O’Callaghan (22) 29+1 30pts. B5-12.
9th Michael D. Farrell (20) 30pts. B5-11. B3-9.
10th Noel Kneafsey (21) 31-1 30pts. B5-11. B3-5.
V. Con Mulvihill (17) 27+1 28pts. B5-9. B3-5.
S.V. Joe Costello (23) 30pts. B5-10. B3-6.
S.S.V. Michael P Murphy (28) 23+6 29pts. B5-6. B3-4.
Fixtures:
Thursday 25th May 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 19th May 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Marianne Relihan (43),
Susan Walsh (58)
Maria B O'Connor (47) 42 pts
2nd Tina Curtin (45)
Mary B Kelly (49)
Judy McMahon (41) 40 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 26th May 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Beaufort
6th/7th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Dineen O'Donoghue Motors
Overall Winner: Patricia O'Connor (28) 38 pts
Division 1 Winner: Lady Captain Kathleen Cronin (17) 34 pts
Division 2 Winner: Mary Garvey (27) 34 pts
13th/14th May - Round 2 Golfer Of The Year - Sponsored by Tatler Jacks Bar & Restaurant
Overall Winner: Marian Kerrist (25) 72 Nett
Division 1 Winner Maeve Quirke (23) 76 Nett
Division 2 Winner: Gerr Collins (48) 77 Nett
Fixtures
27th/28th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Paudie Cronin
MENS BRANCH
6th/7th May - Round 1 Golfer Of The Year - Sponsored by Genfitt Mayo Ltd
1st Fergal Spillane (14) 40 pts
2nd John Loughrey (16) 40 pts
3rd Derek McAllisster (21) 40 pts
13th/14th May - Holm Patrick Cup
1st Denis McCarthy & Niall Greaney 43 pts
2nd Manjit Gill & Kevin O'Brien 41 pts
3rd Seamus O'Brien & Denis (Scart) O'Sullivan 40 pts
Fixtures
27th/28th May - Stableford (Yellow or White Tees) - Sponsored by Ernest Park Construction
Ross
On Saturday May 20th and Sunday May 21st we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .
The following were the winners:
1st ...... Jerry O Brien (21) 46 pts
2nd ......Timmy O'Donoghue (22) 45 pts
Div 1.... 1st Aidan O'Connor 40 pts
2nd Mike Courtney 40 pts
Div 2..... 1st Bryan O'Leary 41 pts
2nd Ryan Scott 38 pts
Div 3...... 1st Michael Gorman 42 pts
2nd John Prendergast 41 pts
On Friday May 19th we started our Friday Evening Mixed Scramble Season for the summer with a fantastic field of golfers participating .
The winning teams were :-
1st .. Jimmie Smith, Mary Moynihan, Ger Murphy, Maureen Beecher Crowley.
2nd ...Donie Broderick, Brian O'Connor, Helen Cahill, Sean O'Brien.
3rd...John Ivory, Niall Brosnan, Elaine Casey, Guttrom Baadsvik.
4th....Mike J Casey, Bridie Brosnan , John Prendergast, Breda O'Farrell.
The Ross Seniors results from a singles competition on May 11th were:-
1st .. Jim Delaney.
2nd .. Mike Casey
3rd.....Pat Mitchell.
The Ross Seniors results from a team competition on May 18th were:-
1st ....Dermot O'Connor, John Fleming, John O'Brien.
2nd..Mike Casey, Jim Delaney, Niall Brosnan.
Tralee
21/5/23 Fourball Whites - Sponsor Billy Naughton Volvo
1. Jack Murphy/Brian O Sullivan 46 pts
2. Paul Stephenson/Mark Stephenson 45 pts
3. Tom Moore/Kevin Rolls 44 pts
32 cards processed
Green Tees - Sponsor Billy Naughton Volvo
1. Philip O Sullivan/Brian Lennon 45 pts
2. Sean Mc Carthy/Sean Reidy 42 pts
8 cards processed
Fixtures
27/28th May 2023 - MC 5 Sponsor Meadowlands Hotel
Lady Presidents Joan prize to the men
3RD/4TH June 2023 - MC 6. Sponsor Kerry Group
Lady Captains Kathleen prize to the men.
5/6/23 - Semi open Am Am - Sponsor Ardfert Pharmacy
Grand Hotel Junior Scratch Cup 21st May 2023 Results
Gross:
1. David Hennebery 74 Tralee
2. Paudie O' Connor 75 Ballybunion
3. Maurice G. O' Connor Tralee
4. Kevin A. Lucey 76 Tralee
5. Dermot Hughes 76 Galway Bay
Nett:
1. Peter Naughton 67 Tralee
2. John J. Sheehy 67 Tralee
3. Brian O' Sullivan 68 Tralee
Results from Saturday 20th May
9 hole singles
1st Ruben Rivas McHugh (10) 19pts
Par 3 Course
Great turnout again for the Academy players on the Par 3 Course yesterday.
28 played in the 6 Hole Scramble.
1st Ruben Rivas McHugh & Noah Clifford
2nd Padraig Hanly, Conor Dowling & Ben Moynihan
3rd Ava O Sullivan & Amy Fitzgearld
Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS
Tuesday 16th May - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Denise Crean
Friday 19th/Saturday 20th/Sunday 21st May - 18H Stableford sponsored by Mary T. Real
1st Mary Moriarty (40) 43pts
2nd Alana Rowan (13) 35pts (on countback)
3rd Mary T. Real (8) 35pts (on countback)
FIXTURES
Tuesday, 23rs May - Senior Ladies 9H
Thursday, 25th May GIG Scramble 9H
Friday 26th/Saturday 27th/Sunday 28th May - 18H Stableford Sponsored by Sandra Nyhan
INTERCLUB MATCHES
Our Minor Cup Team will play Newcastlewest in Newcastlewest
on Saturday next, May 27th at 12pm. We wish the team and manager Tina Moriarty the best of luck.
Well done to our Challenge Cup Team managed by Marie McCarthy who had a great victory against Doneraile in Castle last Tuesday, our ladies had an emphatic win and we await their opponents in the next round.
CARE ON THE COURSE
It is very noticeable on the course after the weekend that we have a large amount of divots not replaced, pitch marks on greens and bunkers not raked.
It is the responsibility of each member to replace their divots, fix their pitch marks and rake the bunkers properly after use. Can we all ensure we carry out these tasks each time we go out to play, be it in competition or social golf.
PRIZEGIVING
All outstanding prizes up to this weekend will be presented on Friday, June 2nd in the clubhouse at approx 2pm. For those of you unable to attend, your prizes will be left in the clubhouse for collection, just ask Fiona or Celine.
Prizewinners to date are Edel Randles, Fiona O'Toole, Kathleen Hennessy, Marie McCarthy, Alana Rowan, Anita O'Sullivan, Patricia Goodwin, Marion Bourke, Heather Stevenson, Mary Sills, Carmel Kearney, Merlyn O'Connor, Anna Shannon, Miriam Mulhall-Nolan, Mary Moriarty, Mary T. Real and Theresa Nolan.
Senior Results;
11/5/2023 on countback.
1 Richard Rowan 19pts
2 Tony Conroy 19pts
18/5/2023
1 John Flynn 21pts
2 Tony Conroy 20pts
MEN'S RESULTS;
This past weekend we contested in a V-Par format and with a well contested competition it would take a very good return to claim victory. This proved to be the case in both divisions. Also up for grabs were Golfer Of The Year points and these will be posted this week by our Handicap Secretary.
Division 1;
1st. Kealan Dowling (16) 6 Up.
2nd. Colin O'Sullivan (11) 4 Up.
Division 2;
1st. Tom Galvin (22) 3 Up. On Countback.
2nd. John Slattery (20) 3 Up.
For our final weekend in May we will hold another Open Team Of 3 competition and tee times will be available on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Entries via the BRS from this Wednesday and guests are very welcome.
Again, congrats to our Pierce Purcell squad and managers who overcame Killarney GC in Round 3 last Saturday and will now host Newcastlewest GC on or before Sunday 11th June.
Our Masters Classic will be held in June with dates to be confirmed shortly. It will be contested over two days(Saturday and Sunday) and is up there with the most important calender events every year. This year it will again be very kindly sponsored by Clive Swindel.