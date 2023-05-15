Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

May 15, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Kenmare

Thanks to Ceann Sibéal GC/Dingle Golf Links for a fantastic ladies and mens exchange day on Sunday.
Ceann Sibeal Mens Singles Stableford (White) (14/05/2023)
Category 1 - James O'Donoghue (8) - 33
Category 2 - Thomas O'Sullivan (16) - 35
Category 3 - Patrick O'Sullivan (23) - 33
Best Gross James O'Donoghue (8) – 25

Ladies
1st Kathy Kelleher (37) 29pts
2nd Anne Clifford (31) 28pts

Advertisement

Friday Open sponsored by Mulcahy's Series Round 2
1st - Dylan Wallace (28) - 43
2nd - Anthony Murphy (18) - 39
3rd - Dan Lucey (12) - 37 OCB

Ladies Open Day at Kenmare GC on Wednesday May 10th
1st Una Moroney, Sheila O' Connell, Angie Foley. Maine Valley. 49pts
2nd Angela Cronin, Marie Kissane, Grainne Crowley. 48pts
3rd Noreen Crowley, Caroline Crowley, Kerry Healy. 47 pts

Autumn Gold Thursday 11th, winner John Sheppard 24pts.

Advertisement

Maine Valley

Results of the Holmpatrick Cup qualifying competition played 13th 14th May
1st Jamie O’Sullivan (11) and Brendan O’Shea (17) 46pts
2nd Mikey McKenna (8) & Eanna O’Connor (9) 45pts
3rd Liam Martin (6) & Pat Ruane (9) 42pts (back 9)

Well done to Jamie and Brendan who represents the club in the munster final

Advertisement

Thanks to all who contributed to this worthy charity NCBI (National Council for the Blind Ireland)

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Advertisement

Men’s Lahinch Exchange Day -Saturday 13th May 2023

1st Gearoid Linnane (8) & Joe Stack (17) 42pts
2nd Shane O'Connor (13) & Giles O'Grady (8) 41pts (B9 22)
3rd Bryan Kenny (10 & Gavin Kenny (16) 41 pts (B9 20)

Men’s Tralee Exchange Day Fourball Stableford – Sunday 14th May 2023

Advertisement

1st Adrian Walsh (3) & Kieran Mulvihill ((9) 44 pts
2nd James Kennelly ((5) & Padraig Fitzmaurice (18) 42 pts (B 9 23)
3rd John O'Halloran (13) & Mike O'Halloran (23) 42 pts (B9 22 B6 16) 4th Richard Condon (17) & Rob Cussen (11) 42 pts (B9 22 B6 15)

Fixtures:
Sunday 21st May 2023 – The Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by The Corridan/Healy Family – Old Course

Ladies Competition:
Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day –– Tuesday 9th May 2023
TEAM OF 4 – 2 SCORES TO COUNT

1ST Mary O Donoghue (13) 83 Pts
Marie Reen (22)
Del O Sullivan (25)
Nuala Lynch (32)

2nd Marie Benn (28) 81 Pts
Patricia Barrett (27) Back 9 42
Muireann O Sullivan (37)
Pudge O Reilly ( 20)

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14) 81 Pts
Geraldine Williams (16) Back 9 41
Mary Fagan (19)
Noirin Lynch (26)

Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Study Kerry – Old Course – Sunday 14th May 2023

Overall 1st Catherine Morrissey (24) 41pts ( B9 24)
Overall 2nd Noirín Hitchin (11) 41pts
Category 1
1st Deirdre Dillane (13) 37pts
2nd Janice O Connell (10) 34pts.
Category 2
1st Maeve Barrett ( 17) 38pts
2nd Anne Hill ( 20 ) 35pts
Category 3
1st Bernie Daly ( 32) 33pts Bk 9 17pts
2nd Jeanelle Griffin (31) 33pts
Category 4
1st Anna Walsh (37) 31pts
2nd Tess Noonan ( 36) 26pts Bk 9 14pt
Seniors Olga Kiely (24) 32pts.

9 Hole Competition
1st Marie Benn (16) 20 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Bailys Solicitors – Cashen Course
Tuesday 23rd May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 11th May 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Sean Corcoran (10) 28pts.

2nd Pat Shanahan (21) 30-3 27pts. B5-12.

3rd Jerry O’Connor (22) 22+5 27pts. B5-11. B4-3.

Gross. John Corridan 21pts.

4th Sean Walsh (21) 29-2 27pts. B5-11. B4-2.

5th Seamus Hanley (14) 28-1 27pts. B5-10.

6th Michael Barrett (16) 26+1 27pts. B5-9.

7th Pat Twomey (23) 26pts. B5-13

8th Martin Lucey (19) 30-4 26pts. B5-12.

9th Paudie Kindlan (29) 27-1 26pts. B5-11.

10th Rory Flannery (22) 32-6 26pts. B5-11. B1-1

V. M.P.O’Farrell (26) 30-4 26pts. B5-9.

S.V. Eddie Moylan (20) 18pts. B5-8.

S.S.V.Eamon Condon (22) 28-2 26pts. B5-9.

Fixtures:
Thursday 17th May 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition 2 Scores to Count – Friday 12th May 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Marie Benn (17), Marian Flannery (15) & Pudge O'Reilly (12)

2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Clare A Hurley (20) & Susan Walsh (29)

Fixtures:

Friday 19th May 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus