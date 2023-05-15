Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Thanks to Ceann Sibéal GC/Dingle Golf Links for a fantastic ladies and mens exchange day on Sunday.

Ceann Sibeal Mens Singles Stableford (White) (14/05/2023)

Category 1 - James O'Donoghue (8) - 33

Category 2 - Thomas O'Sullivan (16) - 35

Category 3 - Patrick O'Sullivan (23) - 33

Best Gross James O'Donoghue (8) – 25

Ladies

1st Kathy Kelleher (37) 29pts

2nd Anne Clifford (31) 28pts

Friday Open sponsored by Mulcahy's Series Round 2

1st - Dylan Wallace (28) - 43

2nd - Anthony Murphy (18) - 39

3rd - Dan Lucey (12) - 37 OCB

Ladies Open Day at Kenmare GC on Wednesday May 10th

1st Una Moroney, Sheila O' Connell, Angie Foley. Maine Valley. 49pts

2nd Angela Cronin, Marie Kissane, Grainne Crowley. 48pts

3rd Noreen Crowley, Caroline Crowley, Kerry Healy. 47 pts

Autumn Gold Thursday 11th, winner John Sheppard 24pts.

Maine Valley

Results of the Holmpatrick Cup qualifying competition played 13th 14th May

1st Jamie O’Sullivan (11) and Brendan O’Shea (17) 46pts

2nd Mikey McKenna (8) & Eanna O’Connor (9) 45pts

3rd Liam Martin (6) & Pat Ruane (9) 42pts (back 9)

Well done to Jamie and Brendan who represents the club in the munster final

Thanks to all who contributed to this worthy charity NCBI (National Council for the Blind Ireland)

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Lahinch Exchange Day -Saturday 13th May 2023

1st Gearoid Linnane (8) & Joe Stack (17) 42pts

2nd Shane O'Connor (13) & Giles O'Grady (8) 41pts (B9 22)

3rd Bryan Kenny (10 & Gavin Kenny (16) 41 pts (B9 20)

Men’s Tralee Exchange Day Fourball Stableford – Sunday 14th May 2023

1st Adrian Walsh (3) & Kieran Mulvihill ((9) 44 pts

2nd James Kennelly ((5) & Padraig Fitzmaurice (18) 42 pts (B 9 23)

3rd John O'Halloran (13) & Mike O'Halloran (23) 42 pts (B9 22 B6 16) 4th Richard Condon (17) & Rob Cussen (11) 42 pts (B9 22 B6 15)

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st May 2023 – The Tom Corridan Memorial Sponsored by The Corridan/Healy Family – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day –– Tuesday 9th May 2023

TEAM OF 4 – 2 SCORES TO COUNT

1ST Mary O Donoghue (13) 83 Pts

Marie Reen (22)

Del O Sullivan (25)

Nuala Lynch (32)

2nd Marie Benn (28) 81 Pts

Patricia Barrett (27) Back 9 42

Muireann O Sullivan (37)

Pudge O Reilly ( 20)

3rd Anne Marie Carroll (14) 81 Pts

Geraldine Williams (16) Back 9 41

Mary Fagan (19)

Noirin Lynch (26)

Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Study Kerry – Old Course – Sunday 14th May 2023

Overall 1st Catherine Morrissey (24) 41pts ( B9 24)

Overall 2nd Noirín Hitchin (11) 41pts

Category 1

1st Deirdre Dillane (13) 37pts

2nd Janice O Connell (10) 34pts.

Category 2

1st Maeve Barrett ( 17) 38pts

2nd Anne Hill ( 20 ) 35pts

Category 3

1st Bernie Daly ( 32) 33pts Bk 9 17pts

2nd Jeanelle Griffin (31) 33pts

Category 4

1st Anna Walsh (37) 31pts

2nd Tess Noonan ( 36) 26pts Bk 9 14pt

Seniors Olga Kiely (24) 32pts.

9 Hole Competition

1st Marie Benn (16) 20 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 21st May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Bailys Solicitors – Cashen Course

Tuesday 23rd May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 11th May 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Sean Corcoran (10) 28pts.

2nd Pat Shanahan (21) 30-3 27pts. B5-12.

3rd Jerry O’Connor (22) 22+5 27pts. B5-11. B4-3.

Gross. John Corridan 21pts.

4th Sean Walsh (21) 29-2 27pts. B5-11. B4-2.

5th Seamus Hanley (14) 28-1 27pts. B5-10.

6th Michael Barrett (16) 26+1 27pts. B5-9.

7th Pat Twomey (23) 26pts. B5-13

8th Martin Lucey (19) 30-4 26pts. B5-12.

9th Paudie Kindlan (29) 27-1 26pts. B5-11.

10th Rory Flannery (22) 32-6 26pts. B5-11. B1-1

V. M.P.O’Farrell (26) 30-4 26pts. B5-9.

S.V. Eddie Moylan (20) 18pts. B5-8.

S.S.V.Eamon Condon (22) 28-2 26pts. B5-9.

Fixtures:

Thursday 17th May 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition 2 Scores to Count – Friday 12th May 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Marie Benn (17), Marian Flannery (15) & Pudge O'Reilly (12)

2nd Sighle Henigan (10), Clare A Hurley (20) & Susan Walsh (29)

Fixtures:

Friday 19th May 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course