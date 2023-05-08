Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Sunday May 7th we held a Champagne Scramble

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Leo Casey, Maurice Coffey, Virginilus Joniakitis.

2nd..John Cushkelly, Niall O'Connell, Jim Morris.

3rd.. Mike Courtney, Mike Moriarty, Neilie Carroll, John Ivory

4th...Ryan Scott, Tead Ryan , John Fleming.

Kenmare

Mulcahy's Series Round 1 (05/05/2023)

1st - Brian Long (9) - 41

2nd - Henk Bons (4) - 38

3rd - Thomas O'Sullivan (15) - 38 OCB

Singles Stableford (Blue)

Category 1 - Joe Arthur (6) - 40

Category 2 - Bosco MacGearailt (16) - 40

Category 3 - Ger Wallace (26) - 36

Best Gross Joe Arthur (6) 34

Ladies 7th May:

Results of competition 1st: Phil Coffey (48) 30pts.

Autumn Gold 4th May Winner: Mike Hoad 16 points.

Tralee

MC3 sponsor Oyster Tavern May 6th and 7th

1 Oscar Morrison 42 pts (08) Overall Winner

2 Ger Power 41 pts (14) Overall Runner-Up

3 Michael Lawlor 39 pts (22) Overall 3rd

4 James O'Halloran 38 pts (08) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes

5 John Collins 38 pts (13) Overall 5th

Best gross: Gerard Deegan 33 pts

Division 1 Mark Stephenson 38 pts

Division 2 Michael Leahy 37 pts

Division 3 Brendan Kenny 33 pts

Division 4 Paddy O' Donoghue 37 pts

Front 9: Teddy Reynolds 22 pts

Back 9: Michael Lawlor 21 pts

Saturday 6th / Sunday 7th May 2023: MC3 Ladies 18 Hole Singles

kindly sponsored by Oyster Tavern Restaurant:

1st: Catherine McCarthy (15) 35 pts Countback

2nd: Kaelin O’keeffe (06) 35 pts Countback

Best Gross: Emma Leahy 23 pts

3rd: Kay MacNamara (29) 35 pts

4th: Vera Tierney-Crowley (14) 34 pts Countback

5th: Ber Walsh (16) 34 pts Countback

Division 1: Brid Halloran 31 pts

Division 2: Monica O’Neill 33 pts

Division 3: Angela Enright 34 pts

Division 4: Mary Fitzgerald 31 pts

Front 9: Margaret O’Donoghue 18 pts

Back 9: Angela Deenihan 19 pts

Wednesday 3rd May: Ladies 18 Hole Singles - Club Sponsored:

1st: Ber Walsh (17) 36 pts

2nd: Angela Enright (27) 34 pts

3rd: Kay MacNamara (29) 33 pts

36 Cards Processed.

Result of 12 hole competition played on 3rd May Senior Men’s Comp

1st Michael G Sheehy (15) 27 pts last 6 holes

2nd Philip O Sullivan (11) 27 pts

3 rd Michael O Connell (20) 25pts

4th John O Keeffe (13) 24 pts last 9 holes

5th Tom Moore (14) 24 pts .

64 cards processed.

Over 80+ Red tees

1st Eamon O Mahoney (32) 22pts

17 members played on Tuesday, 2nd May

Results:

1st – Paula Mangan – 23pts – (24pts, less -1 Dom H’cap)

2nd – Noreen Kelliher – 19 pts – (20pts, less -1 H’cap)

3rd – Margaret Rose O’Keeffe – 17pts (19 pts, less - 2 Dom H’cap)

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday 2nd May - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Kathleen Hennessy 19 pts

Friday 5th/Saturday 6th/Sunday 7th May - 18H Strokeplay sponsored by Mary Sills

1st Patricia Goodwin (38) 66 nett

2nd Kathleen Hennessy (24) 70 nett

3rd Carmel Kearney (7) 72 nett

FIXTURES:

Tuesday, 9th May - Senior Ladies 9H

Friday 12th/Saturday 13th/Sunday 14th May - 18H Stableford Sponsored by Patricia Goodwin

Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)

All results updated to Masterscoreboard and also our Birdie Tree and GOTY standings to date.

INTERCLUB MATCHES;

Our Intermediate Cup Team will play against Ballybunion at the Casheen course on Saturday, May 13th at 1pm. We wish the team and manager Marion Bourke the best of luck.

Senior Mens Results for 4th May.

Kindly sponsored by Lynch's Spar,Castlegregory.

1 Tony Conroy 17pts.( On Countback)

2 John Flynn 17pts.

Men's Monthly Medal kindly sponsored by Lynch's Spar,Castlegregory.

Div A Denis Dowling (14.3) 67 nett.

Div B James Clifford (28.5) 61 nett.

Green Markers;

Sean Turner.

Our GOY points table will be updated and posted this week.

Fixtures;

This weekend we continue with another "qualifying competition" in the format of Singles Stableford. Tee times available on Saturday 2pm to 3pm and on Sunday from 8am to 10am.

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition

1st Patrick Donegan (25) 43 pts

2nd Kyle Reidy(14) 42 pts

3rd Sean Crowley (22) 40 pts

Div 1 Mark Condon, (9) 37 pts

Div 2 Jack Dempsey (19) 38 pts

Div 3 Adam O'Leary (40) 37 pts

Next Weekend is an 18 Hole V Par competition.

Our Pierce Purcell team play away to Ring of Kerry next Friday at 3.30pm.

Ballybunion

Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results

8th May 2023

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by Innovu Insurance – Old Course -Sunday 7th May 2023

1st Gary Kavanagh (20) 47 pts

2nd Michael Lucid (10 41 pts

3rd Jerry O'Connor (25) 39 pts

Gross: Senan Carroll 33 pts

Cat 1 (+5 to 5 )

1st Adrian Walsh (4) 35 pts

2nd Ronan Cross (3) 30 pts

Cat 2 (6 to 12)

1st Shay Downes (10) 37 pts

2nd Aidan Buckley (12) 35 pts (B9 18)

3rd Kieran Mulvihill (11) 35 pts

Cat 3 (13 to 18)

1st Sean C O'Sullivan (13) 37 pts

2nd J P Hickey (14) 36 pts

3rd Padraig Murphy (17) 35 pts

Cat 4 (19+)

1st Jimmy Bowler (22) 34 pts (B9 18)

2nd Michael Jones (22) 34 pts (B9 16)

3rd Brendan O'Loinsigh (23) 34 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 13th May 2023 – Men’s Lahinch Exchange Day

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 2nd May 2023

1st Mary O’Grady H cap 38 46 pts

2nd Catherine Morrissey H cap 26 42 pts Bk9-20pts

3rd Bernie Moloney H cap 23 42pts

4th Annemarie Healy H cap 24 40pts

9 Hole Qualifying Cashen Course

1st Mary B O’Sullivan H Cap 27 29pts

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal II Sponsored by CoCo Boutique Listowel – Old Course – Saturday 6th May 2023

Overall 1st Janice O’Connell (10) 72 Nett

Overall 2nd Jean Liston (33) 73 Nett (B9: 38.5)

Category 1

1st Noirin Hitchen (11) 73 Nett

2nd Joan Scanlon (10) 74 Nett

Category 2

1st Elaine Molyneaux (18) 74 Nett

2nd Anne Marie Carroll (17) 76 Nett

Category 3

1st Geraldine Gallagher (30) 76 Nett

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (25) 83 Nett

Category 4

1st Dori Cotter (33) 93 Nett

Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (7) 78 Nett (B9: 37.5)

9 Hole Competition

1st Tess Noonan (18) 20 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 14th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Study Kerry – Old Course

Tuesday 16th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Thursday 11th May 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 5th May 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Mary B. Kelly (25 ph) 21 pts

2nd Judy Carmody (21ph) 20 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 12th May 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Gallagher Kitchen & Joinery 6th May 2023

1st Paul O Sullivan (23) 41pts

2nd Declan Dennehy (20) 40pts

3rd John Evans (16) 39pts

Gross Patrick J Griffin (10) 39pts

Spring Medal 29th / 30th April 2023

Winner Brendan McKeefry (17) - 66 c/b

2nd Patrick G ORiordan (24) - 66

Club Sweep 22nd & 23rd April 2023

Winner Paul O’Sullivan (25) 42 Pts

2nd Vivian O’Callaghan (19) 41 Pts

3rd Patrick Griffin (24) 40 Pts

Best Gross Benard Jones (8) 31 Pts C/B

Over 65’s Thomas Pickersgill (24) 35 Pts

Ladies Club – Results

Star Gifts – 6th May 2023

1st Angela Lyons (19) 39 pts

2nd Agnes Burns (27) 36 pts

3rd Joan Harmon (15) 36 pts

CAT. A Mary Inglis (20) 34 pts

CAT. B Margaret Lucey (29) 35 pts

CAT. C Renee Clifford (33) 35 pts

Captain Anne’s Doonbeg Golf Outing 29th April 2023

1st Anna Galvin, Catherine O Donoghue, Elsie Stephens, Mary O Callaghan 86pts

2nd Anne Griffin, Deirdre Galvin, Caitriona Daly, Tina Griffin 83pts

3rd Bridget Cahillane, Mary McGillycuddy, Veroniksa Kirchstein, 79pts

4th Aileen Curtayne, Betty Griffin, Julie Fogarty, Evelyn Langford 79pts

Astellas Pharma Scotch Foursomes 22nd & 23rd April 2023

1st Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy & Mary McGillycuddy (40) 44pts

2nd Elsie Stephens & Kathleen Wall (30) 41pts

3rd Ogie O'Sullivan & Mary Inglis (13) 40pts (C/B)