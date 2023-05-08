Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Sunday May 7th we held a Champagne Scramble
The winning teams were :-
1st .. Leo Casey, Maurice Coffey, Virginilus Joniakitis.
2nd..John Cushkelly, Niall O'Connell, Jim Morris.
3rd.. Mike Courtney, Mike Moriarty, Neilie Carroll, John Ivory
4th...Ryan Scott, Tead Ryan , John Fleming.
Kenmare
Mulcahy's Series Round 1 (05/05/2023)
1st - Brian Long (9) - 41
2nd - Henk Bons (4) - 38
3rd - Thomas O'Sullivan (15) - 38 OCB
Singles Stableford (Blue)
Category 1 - Joe Arthur (6) - 40
Category 2 - Bosco MacGearailt (16) - 40
Category 3 - Ger Wallace (26) - 36
Best Gross Joe Arthur (6) 34
Ladies 7th May:
Results of competition 1st: Phil Coffey (48) 30pts.
Autumn Gold 4th May Winner: Mike Hoad 16 points.
Tralee
MC3 sponsor Oyster Tavern May 6th and 7th
1 Oscar Morrison 42 pts (08) Overall Winner
2 Ger Power 41 pts (14) Overall Runner-Up
3 Michael Lawlor 39 pts (22) Overall 3rd
4 James O'Halloran 38 pts (08) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes
5 John Collins 38 pts (13) Overall 5th
Best gross: Gerard Deegan 33 pts
Division 1 Mark Stephenson 38 pts
Division 2 Michael Leahy 37 pts
Division 3 Brendan Kenny 33 pts
Division 4 Paddy O' Donoghue 37 pts
Front 9: Teddy Reynolds 22 pts
Back 9: Michael Lawlor 21 pts
Saturday 6th / Sunday 7th May 2023: MC3 Ladies 18 Hole Singles
kindly sponsored by Oyster Tavern Restaurant:
1st: Catherine McCarthy (15) 35 pts Countback
2nd: Kaelin O’keeffe (06) 35 pts Countback
Best Gross: Emma Leahy 23 pts
3rd: Kay MacNamara (29) 35 pts
4th: Vera Tierney-Crowley (14) 34 pts Countback
5th: Ber Walsh (16) 34 pts Countback
Division 1: Brid Halloran 31 pts
Division 2: Monica O’Neill 33 pts
Division 3: Angela Enright 34 pts
Division 4: Mary Fitzgerald 31 pts
Front 9: Margaret O’Donoghue 18 pts
Back 9: Angela Deenihan 19 pts
Wednesday 3rd May: Ladies 18 Hole Singles - Club Sponsored:
1st: Ber Walsh (17) 36 pts
2nd: Angela Enright (27) 34 pts
3rd: Kay MacNamara (29) 33 pts
36 Cards Processed.
Result of 12 hole competition played on 3rd May Senior Men’s Comp
1st Michael G Sheehy (15) 27 pts last 6 holes
2nd Philip O Sullivan (11) 27 pts
3 rd Michael O Connell (20) 25pts
4th John O Keeffe (13) 24 pts last 9 holes
5th Tom Moore (14) 24 pts .
64 cards processed.
Over 80+ Red tees
1st Eamon O Mahoney (32) 22pts
17 members played on Tuesday, 2nd May
Results:
1st – Paula Mangan – 23pts – (24pts, less -1 Dom H’cap)
2nd – Noreen Kelliher – 19 pts – (20pts, less -1 H’cap)
3rd – Margaret Rose O’Keeffe – 17pts (19 pts, less - 2 Dom H’cap)
Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS;
Tuesday 2nd May - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Kathleen Hennessy 19 pts
Friday 5th/Saturday 6th/Sunday 7th May - 18H Strokeplay sponsored by Mary Sills
1st Patricia Goodwin (38) 66 nett
2nd Kathleen Hennessy (24) 70 nett
3rd Carmel Kearney (7) 72 nett
FIXTURES:
Tuesday, 9th May - Senior Ladies 9H
Friday 12th/Saturday 13th/Sunday 14th May - 18H Stableford Sponsored by Patricia Goodwin
Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)
All results updated to Masterscoreboard and also our Birdie Tree and GOTY standings to date.
INTERCLUB MATCHES;
Our Intermediate Cup Team will play against Ballybunion at the Casheen course on Saturday, May 13th at 1pm. We wish the team and manager Marion Bourke the best of luck.
Senior Mens Results for 4th May.
Kindly sponsored by Lynch's Spar,Castlegregory.
1 Tony Conroy 17pts.( On Countback)
2 John Flynn 17pts.
Men's Monthly Medal kindly sponsored by Lynch's Spar,Castlegregory.
Div A Denis Dowling (14.3) 67 nett.
Div B James Clifford (28.5) 61 nett.
Green Markers;
Sean Turner.
Our GOY points table will be updated and posted this week.
Fixtures;
This weekend we continue with another "qualifying competition" in the format of Singles Stableford. Tee times available on Saturday 2pm to 3pm and on Sunday from 8am to 10am.
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition
1st Patrick Donegan (25) 43 pts
2nd Kyle Reidy(14) 42 pts
3rd Sean Crowley (22) 40 pts
Div 1 Mark Condon, (9) 37 pts
Div 2 Jack Dempsey (19) 38 pts
Div 3 Adam O'Leary (40) 37 pts
Next Weekend is an 18 Hole V Par competition.
Our Pierce Purcell team play away to Ring of Kerry next Friday at 3.30pm.
Ballybunion
Ballybunion Golf Club Competition Results
8th May 2023
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by Innovu Insurance – Old Course -Sunday 7th May 2023
1st Gary Kavanagh (20) 47 pts
2nd Michael Lucid (10 41 pts
3rd Jerry O'Connor (25) 39 pts
Gross: Senan Carroll 33 pts
Cat 1 (+5 to 5 )
1st Adrian Walsh (4) 35 pts
2nd Ronan Cross (3) 30 pts
Cat 2 (6 to 12)
1st Shay Downes (10) 37 pts
2nd Aidan Buckley (12) 35 pts (B9 18)
3rd Kieran Mulvihill (11) 35 pts
Cat 3 (13 to 18)
1st Sean C O'Sullivan (13) 37 pts
2nd J P Hickey (14) 36 pts
3rd Padraig Murphy (17) 35 pts
Cat 4 (19+)
1st Jimmy Bowler (22) 34 pts (B9 18)
2nd Michael Jones (22) 34 pts (B9 16)
3rd Brendan O'Loinsigh (23) 34 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 13th May 2023 – Men’s Lahinch Exchange Day
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 2nd May 2023
1st Mary O’Grady H cap 38 46 pts
2nd Catherine Morrissey H cap 26 42 pts Bk9-20pts
3rd Bernie Moloney H cap 23 42pts
4th Annemarie Healy H cap 24 40pts
9 Hole Qualifying Cashen Course
1st Mary B O’Sullivan H Cap 27 29pts
Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal II Sponsored by CoCo Boutique Listowel – Old Course – Saturday 6th May 2023
Overall 1st Janice O’Connell (10) 72 Nett
Overall 2nd Jean Liston (33) 73 Nett (B9: 38.5)
Category 1
1st Noirin Hitchen (11) 73 Nett
2nd Joan Scanlon (10) 74 Nett
Category 2
1st Elaine Molyneaux (18) 74 Nett
2nd Anne Marie Carroll (17) 76 Nett
Category 3
1st Geraldine Gallagher (30) 76 Nett
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (25) 83 Nett
Category 4
1st Dori Cotter (33) 93 Nett
Seniors Susan Gilmore Kettler (7) 78 Nett (B9: 37.5)
9 Hole Competition
1st Tess Noonan (18) 20 Pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 14th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Single Stableford Sponsored by Study Kerry – Old Course
Tuesday 16th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 11th May 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 5th May 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Mary B. Kelly (25 ph) 21 pts
2nd Judy Carmody (21ph) 20 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 12th May 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Gallagher Kitchen & Joinery 6th May 2023
1st Paul O Sullivan (23) 41pts
2nd Declan Dennehy (20) 40pts
3rd John Evans (16) 39pts
Gross Patrick J Griffin (10) 39pts
Spring Medal 29th / 30th April 2023
Winner Brendan McKeefry (17) - 66 c/b
2nd Patrick G ORiordan (24) - 66
Club Sweep 22nd & 23rd April 2023
Winner Paul O’Sullivan (25) 42 Pts
2nd Vivian O’Callaghan (19) 41 Pts
3rd Patrick Griffin (24) 40 Pts
Best Gross Benard Jones (8) 31 Pts C/B
Over 65’s Thomas Pickersgill (24) 35 Pts
Ladies Club – Results
Star Gifts – 6th May 2023
1st Angela Lyons (19) 39 pts
2nd Agnes Burns (27) 36 pts
3rd Joan Harmon (15) 36 pts
CAT. A Mary Inglis (20) 34 pts
CAT. B Margaret Lucey (29) 35 pts
CAT. C Renee Clifford (33) 35 pts
Captain Anne’s Doonbeg Golf Outing 29th April 2023
1st Anna Galvin, Catherine O Donoghue, Elsie Stephens, Mary O Callaghan 86pts
2nd Anne Griffin, Deirdre Galvin, Caitriona Daly, Tina Griffin 83pts
3rd Bridget Cahillane, Mary McGillycuddy, Veroniksa Kirchstein, 79pts
4th Aileen Curtayne, Betty Griffin, Julie Fogarty, Evelyn Langford 79pts
Astellas Pharma Scotch Foursomes 22nd & 23rd April 2023
1st Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy & Mary McGillycuddy (40) 44pts
2nd Elsie Stephens & Kathleen Wall (30) 41pts
3rd Ogie O'Sullivan & Mary Inglis (13) 40pts (C/B)