Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Fourball.

1st Jerry Horan and Earl McMahon 49pts

2nd Mark Culhane and Kevin Enright 46pts

3rd Jamsey McGrath and Jack Dempsey 44pts

Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford and is the first Golfer of the Year competition.

Our Mixed Foursomes team won 3-2 in Dooks against Dooks last Monday. Our Pierce Purcell team won 3.5-1.5 in Ballyheigue against Ballybunion on Saturday.

Beaufort

LADIES BRANCH

23rd April - SPONSOR - MIKE GRIFFIN TILING & STONE CLADDING

Overall Winner: Stephanie Lane (29) 41 pts

Division1 Winner: Marie Ni Loinsigh (16) 36 pts

Division 2 Winner: Maura Kennedy (51) 35 pts

29th/30th April - Round 1 Golfer of The Year - Sponsor JR Spares#

Overall Winner: Marian Kerrist (25) 74 Nett

Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (17) 76 Nett

Division 2 Winner: Stephanie Lane (28) 75 Nett

FIXTURES

6th/7th May -- Sponsor Dineen O'Donoghue Motors

MENS BRANCH

23rd April - SPONSOR HEATHER RESTAURANT

WHITE TEES

1st Gerald Kirby (21) 39 pts

2ne Mark O'Mahony (12) 38 pts

YELLOW TEES

1st Michael Coffey (20) 39 pts

2nd Patrick Browne (19) 37 pts

29th/30th April - SPONSOR TREYVAUD'S RESTAURANT

WHITE TEES

1st David Lynch (9) 41 pts

2nd Stephen Barry (14) 37 pts

YELLOW TEES

1st Declan O'Leary (25) 35 pts

2nd Mark Coleman (29) 35 pts

FIXTURES

5th May - Open Friday Single Stableford (Ladies & Gents) - Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.

6th/7th May - Round 1 Golfer of The Year (Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Genfitt Mayo Ltd.

Ross

On Saturday April 29th and Sunday 30th we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .

The following were the winners:

1st ..John Prendergast 44

2nd ..Aaron McCann 43

3rd.. Brian McCarthy 41

On Thursday April 27th the winners of the Ross Seniors competition were:-

1st .. Mike O'Leary.

2nd .. Jim Larkin

3rd.....Liam Mulqueen.

On Monday May 1st we held our May Day MIxed Scramble in glorious weather

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Peter Wickham, Alan Moynihan, Killian Moynihan Mike O'Leary.

2nd..Michael J O'Sullivan, Seamus McCarthy, Emir Coffey.

3rd.. John Ivory, Aaron McCann, Bridie Brosnan, Oliver McCarthy

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by Deloitte – Old Course -Sunday 30th April 2023

1st Mel Hurley (18) 69 nett (B9 41)

2nd James Fogarty (19) 69 nett (B9 42)

3rd Noel Twomey (16) 69 nett (B9 47)

Gross: Senan Carroll 74

Cat 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Pat Harnett (5) 74 nett

2nd Adrian Walsh (4) 75 nett (B9 38)

Cat 2 (6 to 12)

1s t Mike Broderick (10) 70 nett

2nd Mike Casey (12) 71 nett (B9 42 B6 28)

3rd Peter Naughton (10) 71 nett (B9 42 B6 29)

Cat 3 (13 to 18)

1st John Joy (15) 71 nett

2nd Kevin McCarthy (14) 72 nett (B9 41)

3rd Tom Keane (18) 72 nett (B9 43)

Cat 4 (19+)

1st Fin Broderick (21) 70 nett

2nd Mike Jones (23) 71 nett

3rd Pat Costello (22) 73 nett

Hole in One Pat Harnett (5) at the 12th Hole

Fixtures:

Sunday 7th May 2023 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Innovu Insurance – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 25th April 2023

1st Rose Fitzgerald (18) 71 nett

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 75 nett

Ladies Open Day Sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel – Old Course - Monday 1st May 2023

1st Deirdre Mullins (12) Mitchelstown GC, Eithne Bermingham (16) Mitchelstown GC, Irene Poynton (16)The Island GC & Marie Ruby (31) Monkstown GC

Total – 89 pts

2nd Carol Deeney (13), Josephine Condon (18), Liz Donnelly (14) & Liz O' Neill (9) Kinsale GC

Total–86 pts (BK9 43pts)

3rd Rose Beamish (18) Fota Island GC, Yvonne Courtney (9) Macroom GC, Bernie McGrath (14) Macroom GC & Hilda Beamish (21) Rockmount GC

Total - 86 pts (BK 9 42 pts)

4th Kate Fleming (35) Adare GC, Eithne O'Halloran (20) Adare Manor GC, Teresa Cremin (26) Kanturk GC & Mary Moran (24) Kanturk GC

Total –84 pts

Ladies Dooks Exchange Day - Sunday 30th April 2023

1ST Joan Scanlon (9) 92 Pts

Bernie Moloney (20)

Janelle Griffin (29)

Caroline Griffin (27)

2nd Katherine Tangney (27) 90 Pts

Elva Clancy (29)

June Hayes (33)

Tina Curtin (39)

3rd Mary O’Grady (33) 87 Pts

Eileen Daly (33)

Louise Lane (30)

Teresa Cronin (16)

Fixtures:

Saturday 6th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal II Sponsored by CoCo Boutique Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 9th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 27th April 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Brent Williams (47) 48+3 51pts.

2nd Michael Joyce (29) 47-1 46pts. B9-23.

3rd Pat Shanahan (22) 41+5 46pts. B9-19.

Gross. Michael K Barrett 29pts.

4th Sean Walsh (22) 41+3 44pts.

5th Patrick Byrnes (34) 45-3 42pts. B9-22.

6t .Noel Nash (27) 41+1 42pts. B9-17.

7th Denis Cronin (27) 37+3 40pts. B9-22.

8th Danny Larkin (14) 37+3 40pts. B9-18.

9th John Corridan (9) 35+5 40pts. B9-14.

10th Jerry Costello (29) 41-3 38pts. B9-18.

V. Rory Flannery (22) 41-4 37pts. B9-20.

S.V. Miley Costello (23) 37pts. B9-20.

S.S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 32+2 34pts. B9-11.

Fixtures:

Thursday 4th May 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies 3 Ball Scramble Competition – Friday 28th April 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Nora Quaid Ph 1 Nett 33

Louise Griffin Ph 1

Nuala Lynch Ph 2

2nd Eleanor O Sullivan Ph 2 Nett 34 ( back 3 - 13 )

Mgt Scanlon Ph 2

Judy Carmody Ph 2

3rd Tina Curtin Ph 2 Nett 34 ( 3 - 14 )

Ann O Riordan Ph 1

Mary B Kelly PH 3

Fixtures:

Friday 5th May 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Maine Valley

Results of singles Sponsored by Bridie's Shop Firies (Golfer of the year)

1st Brendan Keehan (14) 41pts (last 9 holes)

2nd Gerry Fleming (13) 41pts

3rd Jer Joy (14) 40pts

Division 1 (indexes up to 15.4)

Dennis Bird (8) 36pts

Division 2 (indexes 15.5 to 21.5)

Brendan O'Shea (19) 40pts

Division 3 (indexes 21.6 and above)

James John Roche (23) 36pts

Killarney

RESULTS SPRING LEAGUE .......

1st team B ......16 PTS.

Mary Cronin

Helen o Donoghue

Marie oBrien

Mary Looney

2nd team D and team G

Ciara Lowe Anne Duggan

Anne Looney Doloras McSweeney

Mary Lyons Miriam McFarlane

Kate o Leary Mary Chute

RESULTS FROM CAPTAINS COLM & KATHLEEN 'S CHARITY WEEKEND ......

1ST Jonathon Sparling 100 POINTS

Danny Healy

James Mannix

Derek Kelly

2ND Mary Geaney 100 POINTS

Sheila Crowley

Eimear oSullivan

Mary Purcell

3RD Paddy Looney 97 POINTS

Liam Walsh

Teddy o Sullivan

Tim Foley

4TH David Brooks 97 POINTS

Colm Griffin

Jimmy Dennehy

John Rice