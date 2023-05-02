Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had an 18 Hole Fourball.
1st Jerry Horan and Earl McMahon 49pts
2nd Mark Culhane and Kevin Enright 46pts
3rd Jamsey McGrath and Jack Dempsey 44pts
Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford and is the first Golfer of the Year competition.
Our Mixed Foursomes team won 3-2 in Dooks against Dooks last Monday. Our Pierce Purcell team won 3.5-1.5 in Ballyheigue against Ballybunion on Saturday.
Beaufort
LADIES BRANCH
23rd April - SPONSOR - MIKE GRIFFIN TILING & STONE CLADDING
Overall Winner: Stephanie Lane (29) 41 pts
Division1 Winner: Marie Ni Loinsigh (16) 36 pts
Division 2 Winner: Maura Kennedy (51) 35 pts
29th/30th April - Round 1 Golfer of The Year - Sponsor JR Spares#
Overall Winner: Marian Kerrist (25) 74 Nett
Division 1 Winner: Grainne McShortall (17) 76 Nett
Division 2 Winner: Stephanie Lane (28) 75 Nett
FIXTURES
6th/7th May -- Sponsor Dineen O'Donoghue Motors
MENS BRANCH
23rd April - SPONSOR HEATHER RESTAURANT
WHITE TEES
1st Gerald Kirby (21) 39 pts
2ne Mark O'Mahony (12) 38 pts
YELLOW TEES
1st Michael Coffey (20) 39 pts
2nd Patrick Browne (19) 37 pts
29th/30th April - SPONSOR TREYVAUD'S RESTAURANT
WHITE TEES
1st David Lynch (9) 41 pts
2nd Stephen Barry (14) 37 pts
YELLOW TEES
1st Declan O'Leary (25) 35 pts
2nd Mark Coleman (29) 35 pts
FIXTURES
5th May - Open Friday Single Stableford (Ladies & Gents) - Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a tee time.
6th/7th May - Round 1 Golfer of The Year (Yellow Tees) - Sponsored by Genfitt Mayo Ltd.
Ross
On Saturday April 29th and Sunday 30th we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .
The following were the winners:
1st ..John Prendergast 44
2nd ..Aaron McCann 43
3rd.. Brian McCarthy 41
On Thursday April 27th the winners of the Ross Seniors competition were:-
1st .. Mike O'Leary.
2nd .. Jim Larkin
3rd.....Liam Mulqueen.
On Monday May 1st we held our May Day MIxed Scramble in glorious weather
The winning teams were :-
1st .. Peter Wickham, Alan Moynihan, Killian Moynihan Mike O'Leary.
2nd..Michael J O'Sullivan, Seamus McCarthy, Emir Coffey.
3rd.. John Ivory, Aaron McCann, Bridie Brosnan, Oliver McCarthy
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by Deloitte – Old Course -Sunday 30th April 2023
1st Mel Hurley (18) 69 nett (B9 41)
2nd James Fogarty (19) 69 nett (B9 42)
3rd Noel Twomey (16) 69 nett (B9 47)
Gross: Senan Carroll 74
Cat 1 (+5 to 5)
1st Pat Harnett (5) 74 nett
2nd Adrian Walsh (4) 75 nett (B9 38)
Cat 2 (6 to 12)
1s t Mike Broderick (10) 70 nett
2nd Mike Casey (12) 71 nett (B9 42 B6 28)
3rd Peter Naughton (10) 71 nett (B9 42 B6 29)
Cat 3 (13 to 18)
1st John Joy (15) 71 nett
2nd Kevin McCarthy (14) 72 nett (B9 41)
3rd Tom Keane (18) 72 nett (B9 43)
Cat 4 (19+)
1st Fin Broderick (21) 70 nett
2nd Mike Jones (23) 71 nett
3rd Pat Costello (22) 73 nett
Hole in One Pat Harnett (5) at the 12th Hole
Fixtures:
Sunday 7th May 2023 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Innovu Insurance – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 25th April 2023
1st Rose Fitzgerald (18) 71 nett
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 75 nett
Ladies Open Day Sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel – Old Course - Monday 1st May 2023
1st Deirdre Mullins (12) Mitchelstown GC, Eithne Bermingham (16) Mitchelstown GC, Irene Poynton (16)The Island GC & Marie Ruby (31) Monkstown GC
Total – 89 pts
2nd Carol Deeney (13), Josephine Condon (18), Liz Donnelly (14) & Liz O' Neill (9) Kinsale GC
Total–86 pts (BK9 43pts)
3rd Rose Beamish (18) Fota Island GC, Yvonne Courtney (9) Macroom GC, Bernie McGrath (14) Macroom GC & Hilda Beamish (21) Rockmount GC
Total - 86 pts (BK 9 42 pts)
4th Kate Fleming (35) Adare GC, Eithne O'Halloran (20) Adare Manor GC, Teresa Cremin (26) Kanturk GC & Mary Moran (24) Kanturk GC
Total –84 pts
Ladies Dooks Exchange Day - Sunday 30th April 2023
1ST Joan Scanlon (9) 92 Pts
Bernie Moloney (20)
Janelle Griffin (29)
Caroline Griffin (27)
2nd Katherine Tangney (27) 90 Pts
Elva Clancy (29)
June Hayes (33)
Tina Curtin (39)
3rd Mary O’Grady (33) 87 Pts
Eileen Daly (33)
Louise Lane (30)
Teresa Cronin (16)
Fixtures:
Saturday 6th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal II Sponsored by CoCo Boutique Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 9th May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 27th April 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Brent Williams (47) 48+3 51pts.
2nd Michael Joyce (29) 47-1 46pts. B9-23.
3rd Pat Shanahan (22) 41+5 46pts. B9-19.
Gross. Michael K Barrett 29pts.
4th Sean Walsh (22) 41+3 44pts.
5th Patrick Byrnes (34) 45-3 42pts. B9-22.
6t .Noel Nash (27) 41+1 42pts. B9-17.
7th Denis Cronin (27) 37+3 40pts. B9-22.
8th Danny Larkin (14) 37+3 40pts. B9-18.
9th John Corridan (9) 35+5 40pts. B9-14.
10th Jerry Costello (29) 41-3 38pts. B9-18.
V. Rory Flannery (22) 41-4 37pts. B9-20.
S.V. Miley Costello (23) 37pts. B9-20.
S.S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 32+2 34pts. B9-11.
Fixtures:
Thursday 4th May 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies 3 Ball Scramble Competition – Friday 28th April 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Nora Quaid Ph 1 Nett 33
Louise Griffin Ph 1
Nuala Lynch Ph 2
2nd Eleanor O Sullivan Ph 2 Nett 34 ( back 3 - 13 )
Mgt Scanlon Ph 2
Judy Carmody Ph 2
3rd Tina Curtin Ph 2 Nett 34 ( 3 - 14 )
Ann O Riordan Ph 1
Mary B Kelly PH 3
Fixtures:
Friday 5th May 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Maine Valley
Results of singles Sponsored by Bridie's Shop Firies (Golfer of the year)
1st Brendan Keehan (14) 41pts (last 9 holes)
2nd Gerry Fleming (13) 41pts
3rd Jer Joy (14) 40pts
Division 1 (indexes up to 15.4)
Dennis Bird (8) 36pts
Division 2 (indexes 15.5 to 21.5)
Brendan O'Shea (19) 40pts
Division 3 (indexes 21.6 and above)
James John Roche (23) 36pts
Killarney
RESULTS SPRING LEAGUE .......
1st team B ......16 PTS.
Mary Cronin
Helen o Donoghue
Marie oBrien
Mary Looney
2nd team D and team G
Ciara Lowe Anne Duggan
Anne Looney Doloras McSweeney
Mary Lyons Miriam McFarlane
Kate o Leary Mary Chute
RESULTS FROM CAPTAINS COLM & KATHLEEN 'S CHARITY WEEKEND ......
1ST Jonathon Sparling 100 POINTS
Danny Healy
James Mannix
Derek Kelly
2ND Mary Geaney 100 POINTS
Sheila Crowley
Eimear oSullivan
Mary Purcell
3RD Paddy Looney 97 POINTS
Liam Walsh
Teddy o Sullivan
Tim Foley
4TH David Brooks 97 POINTS
Colm Griffin
Jimmy Dennehy
John Rice