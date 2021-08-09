Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Laune Landscapes & Lynch's Garden Centre 7/8 August 2021

1st Niall Marshall (22) 41pts

2nd Brendan Murray (27) 40pts

3rd Gary Stynes (18) 39pts (last hole)

Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 78

CAT 2 (6 to 12): Jer Joy (10) 36pts

CAT 3 (13 to 20): Mike Ashe (13) 38pts

CAT 4 (21+): Damien McLoughlin (22) 39pts

Ross

Results:-

On August 7th / 8th the Lady Captain's Prize to the Gents was held .

The winners were:-

1.. Larry Daly (20) 42

2.. John Cushkelly (11) 40

3.. .Mark Griffin (26)) 40

Waterville

Results-Sunday 08/08/2021

Competition-Singles Stableford

Sponsored by:Hogs Head Golf Club

1st Noel Sullivan (10) 40 pts

2nd Oran Clifford (6) 40 pts

BG John O’Neill (2) 38 pts

3rd Abe Huggard (6) 38 pts

F9 Larry Murphy (14) 21 pts

B9 Eamon McGillicuddy (16) 20 pts

Kenmare

Ladies:

Sunday 8th August Club Cup

Sponsor: INDULGE IN DUTCH.

Results:

1st:Chris O'Siochru (17) 66 Nett

2nd: Margaret Hanley (24) 67 Nett

Best Gross: Clara Brosnan (14) 83 Gross. ocb

3rd: Eleanor Connor Scarteen (40) 68 Nett

:

Open Day Wed 4th Sponsored by Style on Shelbourne

1st Kim Kennedy (16). Maura Murphy (27), Maura Crowley (38) 67 pts.

2nd Kim Mullins (36), Jackie O'Connor (35), Marianne Downes (33) 63pts

3rd Colette Bradshaw (14), Joanne Bhanvra (28), Rosemary Boyton (38) 62pts

Mixed:

Mulcahy's Friday Open

1st Paul Sutton(16) 46Pts

2nd Joseph Curtin(9) 42Pts

3rd Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 39Pts

Mens:

Sunday Singles Aug 8th

1st Michael O'Connor(Blackwater)(27) 47Pts

2nd Paudie Kelleher(20) 44Pts

3rd Ger Wallace(26) 43Pts

Autumn Gold, Winner 5th August Denis Horgan, 18Pts.

Ballybunion

9th August 2021

Men’s Competitions:

Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heinekin – 8th August 2021 – Old Course

1st Tom Wall (16) 40pts

2nd Mark O’Brien (26) 39pts

3rd Daniel Donovan (20) 37pts (B9 20)

Best Gross: Edward Stack (+2) 36pts

Category 1 (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Conor Kilroy (3) 36pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Sean Corcoran (12) 37pts (B9 19)

2nd Brian Sheehy (7) 37pts (B9 17)

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st John Murray (14) 37pts

2nd Edward Costello (20) 36pts

Category 4, (21+ handicap)

1st Gerry Kearney (21) 36pts

2nd Michael D Farrell (22) 35pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 15th August 2021 – Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 3rd August 2021 – Old Course

1st Sighle Henigan (20) 40 Pts

2nd Niamh Mullins (29) 39 pts(B9-18)

3rd Caroline Griffin (58) 39 Pts

4th Orla Quilty (13) 36 pts

Ladies Fourball – Betterball Competition – 5th August 2021 – Old Course

1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) & Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 43pts

2nd Mary Sheehy (3) & Marie Reen (23) 41pts

3rd Mary O’Donoghue (12) & Lorraine Canty (15) 40pts (18/22)

Ladies Voucher Competition sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – 8th August 2021 – Cashen

1st Betty Doolan (24) 42pts

2nd Jeanelle Griffin (33) 38pts

Gross Mary O’Donoghue (14) 20 Gross pts

3rd Marianne Relihan (50) 37pts (B9-17)

4th Elva Clancy (34) 37pts (B9-13)

5th Norma Mullane (29) 37pts (B9-12)

6th Maureen Culhane (26) 36pts (B9-20)

Front 9 Anne Marie Healy (25) 23pts

Back 9 Maria Shanahan (28) 20pts

Seniors Marian Flannery (28) 35pts

9 Hole Judy Carmody (21) 17pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 14th August 2021 – Lady Captains Prize Olga Kiely – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 19th August 2021 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 20th August 2021 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Killarney

Sunday 8th of August results of The Laurels Pub & Restaurant V Par Competition on Killeen

1st Alicia Burke (4) 3up

2nd Mary Geaney (16) 2up

BG Mairead Martin (+2)

3rd Margaret Campion 1 up

4th Kathleen O keefe (22) 1 up

Next weekend is President Marguerita Mulcahy’s Prize.

Wishing President Marguerita all the best for the weekend

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford

1st Edmond Harty (29) 44 pts

2nd David Enright (16) 41 pts

3rd Conor Harty (21) 40 pts

4th Jonathan Cahill (12) 38 pts

5th Jimmy Sullivan (16) 38 pts

Golfer of the Year: 1 Moriarty, Denis 77, 2 Young, Martin 75, 3 Donegan, John 64, 4 Harty, Edmond 60, 4 Leahy, John Paul 60

Our Pierce Purcell Team beat Doneraile 3.5 to 1.5 last Friday. They now play Killarney in the West Munster Area semi final on Saturday

Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links

Open Mixed Foursomes- Sponsored by Tom F Creed

1. Frank Wall & Margot Wall 42pts

2. Billy Irwin & Teresa Irwin 40pts

3. Tom Creed & Miriam Murphy Wood 37pts

4. Ann O’Higgins & Micheál Lenihan 36pts

Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Frank Buttimer

1. Ronan Willis (20) 44pts

2. Paul Walker (22) 43pts

3. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (20) 42pts

4. Justin Quinlan (23) 40pts

Seniors.

1. Aengus Murphy (29) 41pts

Singles V/Par- Sponsored by Ann O’Higgins / Fran Murphy / Anne Cummins

1. Eithne Barrett (29) +8

2. Helena Uí Churráin (47) +5

3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (24) +2

4. Margaret Power (34) +2

Front Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (25) +5

Back Nine. Cora McCarthy (25) +2

9 Hole Competition: Wahmay Keane (20) 17pts

Beaufort

Mens Branch

8th August - Captains Prize sponsored by Glen Aine Foods

1st Joe McMahon (17) 41 pts

2nd Conor O'Sullivan (14) 38 pts

3rd Mike Gleeson (16) 38 pts

Best Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 34 pts

4th Johnny Byrnes (14) 37 pts

5th Michael Barry (14) 37 pts

6th John Dowling (12) 36 pts

Past Captains: Michael Lynch (22) 33 pts

Front 9: Seamus O'Brien (19) 21 pts

Back 9: Anthony Kelly (36) 20 pts

Nearest The Pin: Niall Greaney

Longest Drive: David Lynch

Guest Prize: John Joy (19) 44 pts

2nd August - Club Fundraiser - Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel

1st Jim O'Leary (14) & Austin Rooney (17) 50 pts

2nd Mark O'Brien (22) & John Joy (15) 49 pts

3rd Patrick Redmond (17) & Michael Redmont (22) 49 pts

6th August - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Michael O'Dwyer (17) 42 pts

Fixtures

14th/15th August - Captains Charity Rumble in Aid of Breast Cancer - 3 Person Team (yellow tees) - Can also be played any day of the week until 2nd October.

13th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Clifford's Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 Visitors and €15 Members.

(Ladies Branch)

31st July/1st August - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by the Beauty Boutique, Killarney

Overall Winner: Maire Flood (32) 38 pts

Division 1 Winner: Sheila Scott (23) 37 pts

Division 2 Winner Rosaleen Kennedy (38) 36 pts

Fixtures

15th August - Lady Captain's Prize/Round 4 Golfer of The Year - Stroke - Sponsored by Lady Captain Laura Furlong and Ladies Branch

13th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.