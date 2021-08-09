Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Laune Landscapes & Lynch's Garden Centre 7/8 August 2021
1st Niall Marshall (22) 41pts
2nd Brendan Murray (27) 40pts
3rd Gary Stynes (18) 39pts (last hole)
Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 78
CAT 2 (6 to 12): Jer Joy (10) 36pts
CAT 3 (13 to 20): Mike Ashe (13) 38pts
CAT 4 (21+): Damien McLoughlin (22) 39pts
Ross
Results:-
On August 7th / 8th the Lady Captain's Prize to the Gents was held .
The winners were:-
1.. Larry Daly (20) 42
2.. John Cushkelly (11) 40
3.. .Mark Griffin (26)) 40
Waterville
Results-Sunday 08/08/2021
Competition-Singles Stableford
Sponsored by:Hogs Head Golf Club
1st Noel Sullivan (10) 40 pts
2nd Oran Clifford (6) 40 pts
BG John O’Neill (2) 38 pts
3rd Abe Huggard (6) 38 pts
F9 Larry Murphy (14) 21 pts
B9 Eamon McGillicuddy (16) 20 pts
Kenmare
Ladies:
Sunday 8th August Club Cup
Sponsor: INDULGE IN DUTCH.
Results:
1st:Chris O'Siochru (17) 66 Nett
2nd: Margaret Hanley (24) 67 Nett
Best Gross: Clara Brosnan (14) 83 Gross. ocb
3rd: Eleanor Connor Scarteen (40) 68 Nett
:
Open Day Wed 4th Sponsored by Style on Shelbourne
1st Kim Kennedy (16). Maura Murphy (27), Maura Crowley (38) 67 pts.
2nd Kim Mullins (36), Jackie O'Connor (35), Marianne Downes (33) 63pts
3rd Colette Bradshaw (14), Joanne Bhanvra (28), Rosemary Boyton (38) 62pts
Mixed:
Mulcahy's Friday Open
1st Paul Sutton(16) 46Pts
2nd Joseph Curtin(9) 42Pts
3rd Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclearig) 39Pts
Mens:
Sunday Singles Aug 8th
1st Michael O'Connor(Blackwater)(27) 47Pts
2nd Paudie Kelleher(20) 44Pts
3rd Ger Wallace(26) 43Pts
Autumn Gold, Winner 5th August Denis Horgan, 18Pts.
Ballybunion
9th August 2021
Men’s Competitions:
Padraic Liston Memorial Sponsored by Heinekin – 8th August 2021 – Old Course
1st Tom Wall (16) 40pts
2nd Mark O’Brien (26) 39pts
3rd Daniel Donovan (20) 37pts (B9 20)
Best Gross: Edward Stack (+2) 36pts
Category 1 (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Conor Kilroy (3) 36pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Sean Corcoran (12) 37pts (B9 19)
2nd Brian Sheehy (7) 37pts (B9 17)
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st John Murray (14) 37pts
2nd Edward Costello (20) 36pts
Category 4, (21+ handicap)
1st Gerry Kearney (21) 36pts
2nd Michael D Farrell (22) 35pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 15th August 2021 – Dan Blake Singles Sponsored by Bob McClure – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 3rd August 2021 – Old Course
1st Sighle Henigan (20) 40 Pts
2nd Niamh Mullins (29) 39 pts(B9-18)
3rd Caroline Griffin (58) 39 Pts
4th Orla Quilty (13) 36 pts
Ladies Fourball – Betterball Competition – 5th August 2021 – Old Course
1st Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) & Marion Kennedy Hogan (17) 43pts
2nd Mary Sheehy (3) & Marie Reen (23) 41pts
3rd Mary O’Donoghue (12) & Lorraine Canty (15) 40pts (18/22)
Ladies Voucher Competition sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction – 8th August 2021 – Cashen
1st Betty Doolan (24) 42pts
2nd Jeanelle Griffin (33) 38pts
Gross Mary O’Donoghue (14) 20 Gross pts
3rd Marianne Relihan (50) 37pts (B9-17)
4th Elva Clancy (34) 37pts (B9-13)
5th Norma Mullane (29) 37pts (B9-12)
6th Maureen Culhane (26) 36pts (B9-20)
Front 9 Anne Marie Healy (25) 23pts
Back 9 Maria Shanahan (28) 20pts
Seniors Marian Flannery (28) 35pts
9 Hole Judy Carmody (21) 17pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 14th August 2021 – Lady Captains Prize Olga Kiely – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 19th August 2021 Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 20th August 2021 Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Killarney
Sunday 8th of August results of The Laurels Pub & Restaurant V Par Competition on Killeen
1st Alicia Burke (4) 3up
2nd Mary Geaney (16) 2up
BG Mairead Martin (+2)
3rd Margaret Campion 1 up
4th Kathleen O keefe (22) 1 up
Next weekend is President Marguerita Mulcahy’s Prize.
Wishing President Marguerita all the best for the weekend
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekends competition was an 18 Hole Single Stableford
1st Edmond Harty (29) 44 pts
2nd David Enright (16) 41 pts
3rd Conor Harty (21) 40 pts
4th Jonathan Cahill (12) 38 pts
5th Jimmy Sullivan (16) 38 pts
Golfer of the Year: 1 Moriarty, Denis 77, 2 Young, Martin 75, 3 Donegan, John 64, 4 Harty, Edmond 60, 4 Leahy, John Paul 60
Our Pierce Purcell Team beat Doneraile 3.5 to 1.5 last Friday. They now play Killarney in the West Munster Area semi final on Saturday
Ceann Sibéal / Dingle Links
Open Mixed Foursomes- Sponsored by Tom F Creed
1. Frank Wall & Margot Wall 42pts
2. Billy Irwin & Teresa Irwin 40pts
3. Tom Creed & Miriam Murphy Wood 37pts
4. Ann O’Higgins & Micheál Lenihan 36pts
Singles S/Ford-Sponsored by Frank Buttimer
1. Ronan Willis (20) 44pts
2. Paul Walker (22) 43pts
3. Diarmuid Ó Seaghdha (20) 42pts
4. Justin Quinlan (23) 40pts
Seniors.
1. Aengus Murphy (29) 41pts
Singles V/Par- Sponsored by Ann O’Higgins / Fran Murphy / Anne Cummins
1. Eithne Barrett (29) +8
2. Helena Uí Churráin (47) +5
3. Eibhlín Ní Sheaghdha (24) +2
4. Margaret Power (34) +2
Front Nine. Cathy O’Boyle (25) +5
Back Nine. Cora McCarthy (25) +2
9 Hole Competition: Wahmay Keane (20) 17pts
Beaufort
Mens Branch
8th August - Captains Prize sponsored by Glen Aine Foods
1st Joe McMahon (17) 41 pts
2nd Conor O'Sullivan (14) 38 pts
3rd Mike Gleeson (16) 38 pts
Best Gross: Joe Kennedy (3) 34 pts
4th Johnny Byrnes (14) 37 pts
5th Michael Barry (14) 37 pts
6th John Dowling (12) 36 pts
Past Captains: Michael Lynch (22) 33 pts
Front 9: Seamus O'Brien (19) 21 pts
Back 9: Anthony Kelly (36) 20 pts
Nearest The Pin: Niall Greaney
Longest Drive: David Lynch
Guest Prize: John Joy (19) 44 pts
2nd August - Club Fundraiser - Sponsored by Great Southern Hotel
1st Jim O'Leary (14) & Austin Rooney (17) 50 pts
2nd Mark O'Brien (22) & John Joy (15) 49 pts
3rd Patrick Redmond (17) & Michael Redmont (22) 49 pts
6th August - Open Friday Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd
Winner: Michael O'Dwyer (17) 42 pts
Fixtures
14th/15th August - Captains Charity Rumble in Aid of Breast Cancer - 3 Person Team (yellow tees) - Can also be played any day of the week until 2nd October.
13th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Clifford's Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 Visitors and €15 Members.
(Ladies Branch)
31st July/1st August - 18 Hole Stableford - Sponsored by the Beauty Boutique, Killarney
Overall Winner: Maire Flood (32) 38 pts
Division 1 Winner: Sheila Scott (23) 37 pts
Division 2 Winner Rosaleen Kennedy (38) 36 pts
Fixtures
15th August - Lady Captain's Prize/Round 4 Golfer of The Year - Stroke - Sponsored by Lady Captain Laura Furlong and Ladies Branch
13th August - Open Friday 18 Hole Stableford (Ladies & Gents Singles) - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd - Entry Fee €30 visitors and €10 Members.