Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS;
Tuesday18th Senior Ladies 9H Winner - Teresa Rice 17pts
Friday 21st/Saturday 22nd/Sunday 23rd April - 18H Stableford sponsored by Carmel Kearney
1st Edel Randles (21) 36pts
2nd Alana Rowan (13) 35pts
3rd Carmel Kearney (7) 32pts (on countback)
FIXTURES;
Tuesday, April - Senior Ladies 9H
Friday 21th/Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th April - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Marie McCarthy
Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)
INTERCLUB MATCHES;
Our Challenge Cup Team are taking on Killarney in Mahonys Point since 3pm today. Result of the match will follow later.
The Irish Mixed Foursommes Team take on Ballybunion in Castlegregory on Thursday afternoon next at 4.30pm.
Our Minor Team that were due to play Kenmare on Saturday next have been given a walk over.
Senior Results;
1 Billy Irwin 20pts
2 Richard Rowan 18pts
Men's Results;
Unfortunately we don't have any weekend results to date( either our computer is sulking again or scores were not entered!!!). More anon.
Inter Club and Kerry Federation Competitions;
This coming week will see a lot of action on our links and further south. Firstly, our Intermediate Kingdom Shield squad travel south to take on Waterville GC at 4.00pm. The following day,Thursday, our Mixed Foursomes ladies and gents will entertain Ballybunion GC on Thursday at 4.30pm. Friday our JB Carr team host Tralee GC in round 2 at 3.00pm. Then on Saturday 29th our Pierce Purcell brigade host Ceann Sibeal at 9.30am. So plenty of action around Lough Gill this week and here's hoping that all these teams get the support they deserve.
Club Fixtures;
Next weekend we revert to a Team of 3 Open "Golden Ball" competition. The timesheet will be open from tomorrow and bring a guest if you wish. Entries only on the BRS system.
Killarney
Safeguard Security Singles Stableford GOY (22nd & 23rd April 2023)
Results of the Safeguard Security Singles Stableford GOY (22nd & 23rd April 2023) are as follows;
1 Anita O’Sullivan 41pts (39)
2 Evelyn McCarthy 40pts (27)
BG Eimear O’Donnell 29 pts (09)
3 Sinead Lynch 38 pts (20)
4 Emma Vinarcik 36 pts (17) last 9 holes
Ross
On April 16th we held the final of the M D O’Shea Spring League .
The winners were:-
1.. Donie Broderick (17) 69.
2..Ryan McCarthy (5) 69.
3..Maurice Coffey (29) 70.
Gross Prize ……Mike Brosnan 79
Division 1 (0-12)
1..Michael J O’Connor.
2..Dan Cronin.
Division 2 (13-20)
1. Darren Gaffey.
2. Johnny Brosnan.
Division 3 (20 and upwards).
1..Seamus Mc Carthy
2.. Mike Moriarty.
The winning teams in the M D O'Shea Spring League were
1st .. Michael J O'Connor, Damian Greer, John Ivory, Michael Barrett.
2nd .. Mike Brosnan, Ryan Scott, Brian O'Connor, Alius Brazietis
The winner of the 2022 Keanes Jeweller’s Gold Medal is Ryan McCarthy.
On Thursday April 20th the winners of the Ross Seniors competition were:-
1st .. Sean O'Brien and John Ivory.
2nd .. Mike Casey and John O'Brien.
On Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .
The following were the winners:
1st ..Donald Mc Sweeney (13) 46
2nd ..Denis Casey (19) 40
Division 1 (0-12)
1..’Dan Cronin. (12) 36
2...Ivo O Sullivan (12) 36
Division 2 (13-20)
1. Jimmy Smyth (16) 39
2. . Donie Broderick.(17) 36
Division 3 (20 and upwards).
1..Dave Ash O'Neill (24) 36
2.. Mike Gorman (29) 36
Tralee
Sunday 23rd April = Scotch Foursomes - Sponsor Sean Hussey
1. John J O Sullivan, James D O Sullivan 41 pts
2. Brian Monaghan, Padraig Tobin 41 pts
3. Conor Foley, Donagh Shanahan 40 pts
4. Conor Heavey, Jack Murphy 39 pts
Fixtures
29/4/23 Intermediate Scratch Cup. Sponsor Rose Hotel
30/4/23 Singles white/green tees Club Sponsored
1/5/23 Semi open Am Am - Sponsor Office and Ink
6/7 May M.C.3 Sponsor Oyster Tavern
Sunday 23rd April 2023
Ladies Scotch Foursomes - Club Sponsored:
1st: Mary Dowling & Niamh Galvin (36) 41 pts Countback
2nd: Carole Dooley & Noran Shanahan (28) 41 pts
Wednesday 19th April: Ladies Ard Na Li Trophy Stroke Play Competition:
1st: Sandra O’Sullivan 96-24 = 72 nett
Wednesday 19th April Ladies Club Singles:
1st: Margaret Lawlor (46) 39 pts
2nd: Julie Anne Deenihan (45) 37 pts
3rd: Anita Lynch (26) 35 pts Countback
Fixtures:
Wednesday 26th April: Ladies Open Day Sponsored by The Rose Hotel; Timesheet open.
Sunday 30th April: Ladies Club Singles - Club Sponsored.
Monday 1st May: Bank Holiday Semi-Open AmAm kindly sponsored by Office & Ink. Timesheet open.
Wednesday 3rd May: Ladies Club Singles - Club Sponsored.
Saturday 6th / Sunday 7th May: MC3 Ladies Singles kindly sponsored by the Oyster Tavern Restaurant.
Result of 12 hole competition played on Wednesday April 19th for the Senior Men’s competitions
1st Noel Barrett (25) 30 pts
2nd Des o Halloran (20) 29 pts
3rd Martin Mitchell (14) 28 pts
4th John W Murphy (13) 27pts (28-1) last 9 holes
5th Michael o Neill (27) 27 pts.
Senior Ladies results Twenty Five (25) members played on Monday last.
Results for 17th April:
1st – Mary O’Neill – 21 pts
2nd – Noreen Kelliher – 18 pts
3rd – Dor O’Driscoll – 16pts (18 pts, - 2 Dom H’cap)
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Old Course -Sunday 23rd April 2023
1st Pat Lucid (20) 44 pts
2nd P J Barry (15) 42 pts
3rd Paul Enright (10) 41 pts
Gross: Senan Carroll 34 pts
Cat 1 (+5 to 5)
1st Gerald O'Gorman (5) 37 pts
2nd Frank Geary Jnr (4) 35 pts (B9 17 B6 13)
Cat 2 (6 to 12)
1st Kevin Barry (9) 40 pts
2nd Alan Grimes (12) 38 pts
3rd James Quirke (10) 37 pts (B9 20)
Cat 3 (13 to 18)
1st Des Adams (17) 40 pts
2nd Maurice O'Riordan (18) 38 pts (B9 18)
3rd Padraig Brosnan (17) 38 pts
Cat 4 (19 +)
1st Mel Hurley (20) 40 pts
2nd Pat J Ryan (19) 39 pts
3rd Padraig Fitzmaurice (21) 38 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 30th April 2023 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Deloitte – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 18th April 2023
1st Muireann O'Sullivan(49) 43pts
2nd Eileen Daly(39) 38pts
3rd Patricia Gleeson(24) 37 pts
4th Margaret Scannell(29) 36pts (Bk 9 21)
9 HOLES STABLEFORD
1st Tina Curtin (23) 20pts
Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products – Old Course - Saturday 22nd April 2023
Overall 1st Louise Lane (33) 39 Pts
Overall 2nd Noirin Hitchen(12) 38 Pts (B9-13 Pts)
Category 1
1st Deirdre Dillane (14) 38 Pts
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 37 Pts
Category 2
1st Eithne O'Halloran (22) 35 Pts
2nd Deirdre Sheehan(18) 34 Pts
Category 3
1st Caroline Griffin (30) 32 Pts
2nd C A Coolican (29) 31 Pts (B9-12 Pts)
Category 4
1st Tess Noonan (38) 35 Pts
2nd Ann Laverty (35) 34 Pts
Seniors Mary Kelly (38) 29 Pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Tina Curtin (22) 22 Pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 30th April 2023 – Ladies Dooks Exchange Day
Monday 1st May 2023 – Ladies Open Day Sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 2nd May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 20th April 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Finbarr Mawe (29) 35+2 37pts
2nd Sean Stack (24) 31+4 35pts. B5-10.
3rd Michael Mulcaire (38) 19+16 35pts. B5-6.
Gross. Thomas Curtin 18pts. B5-6.
4th Taidgh Barrett (38) 35-2 33pts. B5-11.
5th Patrick Snr Carmody (33) 32+1 33pts. B5-10.
6th Larry Hickey (30) 30+2 32pts.
7th Fin Broderick (19) 30+1 31pts. B5-14.
8th Domenic Moriarty (27) 33-2 31pts. B5-10.
9th Joe Costello (23) 30+1 31pts. B5-9.
10th Seamus Hanley (13) 25+5 30pts. B5-7
V. Michael Jones (21) 29-4 25pts. B5-10.
S.V. Tim Sheehan (27) 29pts. B5-14.
S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (25) 29pts. B5-12.
Fixtures:
Thursday 27th April 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 21st April 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Maria B O'Connor (53) 32 Pts
2nd Judy Carmody (41) 30 Pts
3rd Martha Woulfe (39) 28 Pts
Fixtures:
Friday 28th April 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Cours