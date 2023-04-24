Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday18th Senior Ladies 9H Winner - Teresa Rice 17pts

Friday 21st/Saturday 22nd/Sunday 23rd April - 18H Stableford sponsored by Carmel Kearney

1st Edel Randles (21) 36pts

2nd Alana Rowan (13) 35pts

3rd Carmel Kearney (7) 32pts (on countback)

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, April - Senior Ladies 9H

Friday 21th/Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th April - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Marie McCarthy

Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)

INTERCLUB MATCHES;

Our Challenge Cup Team are taking on Killarney in Mahonys Point since 3pm today. Result of the match will follow later.

The Irish Mixed Foursommes Team take on Ballybunion in Castlegregory on Thursday afternoon next at 4.30pm.

Our Minor Team that were due to play Kenmare on Saturday next have been given a walk over.

Senior Results;

1 Billy Irwin 20pts

2 Richard Rowan 18pts

Men's Results;

Unfortunately we don't have any weekend results to date( either our computer is sulking again or scores were not entered!!!). More anon.

Inter Club and Kerry Federation Competitions;

This coming week will see a lot of action on our links and further south. Firstly, our Intermediate Kingdom Shield squad travel south to take on Waterville GC at 4.00pm. The following day,Thursday, our Mixed Foursomes ladies and gents will entertain Ballybunion GC on Thursday at 4.30pm. Friday our JB Carr team host Tralee GC in round 2 at 3.00pm. Then on Saturday 29th our Pierce Purcell brigade host Ceann Sibeal at 9.30am. So plenty of action around Lough Gill this week and here's hoping that all these teams get the support they deserve.

Club Fixtures;

Next weekend we revert to a Team of 3 Open "Golden Ball" competition. The timesheet will be open from tomorrow and bring a guest if you wish. Entries only on the BRS system.

Killarney

Safeguard Security Singles Stableford GOY (22nd & 23rd April 2023)

Results of the Safeguard Security Singles Stableford GOY (22nd & 23rd April 2023) are as follows;

1 Anita O’Sullivan 41pts (39)

2 Evelyn McCarthy 40pts (27)

BG Eimear O’Donnell 29 pts (09)

3 Sinead Lynch 38 pts (20)

4 Emma Vinarcik 36 pts (17) last 9 holes

Ross

On April 16th we held the final of the M D O’Shea Spring League .

The winners were:-

1.. Donie Broderick (17) 69.

2..Ryan McCarthy (5) 69.

3..Maurice Coffey (29) 70.

Gross Prize ……Mike Brosnan 79

Division 1 (0-12)

1..Michael J O’Connor.

2..Dan Cronin.

Division 2 (13-20)

1. Darren Gaffey.

2. Johnny Brosnan.

Division 3 (20 and upwards).

1..Seamus Mc Carthy

2.. Mike Moriarty.

The winning teams in the M D O'Shea Spring League were

1st .. Michael J O'Connor, Damian Greer, John Ivory, Michael Barrett.

2nd .. Mike Brosnan, Ryan Scott, Brian O'Connor, Alius Brazietis

The winner of the 2022 Keanes Jeweller’s Gold Medal is Ryan McCarthy.

On Thursday April 20th the winners of the Ross Seniors competition were:-

1st .. Sean O'Brien and John Ivory.

2nd .. Mike Casey and John O'Brien.

On Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd we held a Club Sponsored stableford competition .

The following were the winners:

1st ..Donald Mc Sweeney (13) 46

2nd ..Denis Casey (19) 40

Division 1 (0-12)

1..’Dan Cronin. (12) 36

2...Ivo O Sullivan (12) 36

Division 2 (13-20)

1. Jimmy Smyth (16) 39

2. . Donie Broderick.(17) 36

Division 3 (20 and upwards).

1..Dave Ash O'Neill (24) 36

2.. Mike Gorman (29) 36

Tralee

Sunday 23rd April = Scotch Foursomes - Sponsor Sean Hussey

1. John J O Sullivan, James D O Sullivan 41 pts

2. Brian Monaghan, Padraig Tobin 41 pts

3. Conor Foley, Donagh Shanahan 40 pts

4. Conor Heavey, Jack Murphy 39 pts

Fixtures

29/4/23 Intermediate Scratch Cup. Sponsor Rose Hotel

30/4/23 Singles white/green tees Club Sponsored

1/5/23 Semi open Am Am - Sponsor Office and Ink

6/7 May M.C.3 Sponsor Oyster Tavern

Sunday 23rd April 2023

Ladies Scotch Foursomes - Club Sponsored:

1st: Mary Dowling & Niamh Galvin (36) 41 pts Countback

2nd: Carole Dooley & Noran Shanahan (28) 41 pts

Wednesday 19th April: Ladies Ard Na Li Trophy Stroke Play Competition:

1st: Sandra O’Sullivan 96-24 = 72 nett

Wednesday 19th April Ladies Club Singles:

1st: Margaret Lawlor (46) 39 pts

2nd: Julie Anne Deenihan (45) 37 pts

3rd: Anita Lynch (26) 35 pts Countback

Fixtures:

Wednesday 26th April: Ladies Open Day Sponsored by The Rose Hotel; Timesheet open.

Sunday 30th April: Ladies Club Singles - Club Sponsored.

Monday 1st May: Bank Holiday Semi-Open AmAm kindly sponsored by Office & Ink. Timesheet open.

Wednesday 3rd May: Ladies Club Singles - Club Sponsored.

Saturday 6th / Sunday 7th May: MC3 Ladies Singles kindly sponsored by the Oyster Tavern Restaurant.

Result of 12 hole competition played on Wednesday April 19th for the Senior Men’s competitions

1st Noel Barrett (25) 30 pts

2nd Des o Halloran (20) 29 pts

3rd Martin Mitchell (14) 28 pts

4th John W Murphy (13) 27pts (28-1) last 9 holes

5th Michael o Neill (27) 27 pts.

Senior Ladies results Twenty Five (25) members played on Monday last.

Results for 17th April:

1st – Mary O’Neill – 21 pts

2nd – Noreen Kelliher – 18 pts

3rd – Dor O’Driscoll – 16pts (18 pts, - 2 Dom H’cap)

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Old Course -Sunday 23rd April 2023

1st Pat Lucid (20) 44 pts

2nd P J Barry (15) 42 pts

3rd Paul Enright (10) 41 pts

Gross: Senan Carroll 34 pts

Cat 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Gerald O'Gorman (5) 37 pts

2nd Frank Geary Jnr (4) 35 pts (B9 17 B6 13)

Cat 2 (6 to 12)

1st Kevin Barry (9) 40 pts

2nd Alan Grimes (12) 38 pts

3rd James Quirke (10) 37 pts (B9 20)

Cat 3 (13 to 18)

1st Des Adams (17) 40 pts

2nd Maurice O'Riordan (18) 38 pts (B9 18)

3rd Padraig Brosnan (17) 38 pts

Cat 4 (19 +)

1st Mel Hurley (20) 40 pts

2nd Pat J Ryan (19) 39 pts

3rd Padraig Fitzmaurice (21) 38 pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th April 2023 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Deloitte – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 18th April 2023

1st Muireann O'Sullivan(49) 43pts

2nd Eileen Daly(39) 38pts

3rd Patricia Gleeson(24) 37 pts

4th Margaret Scannell(29) 36pts (Bk 9 21)

9 HOLES STABLEFORD

1st Tina Curtin (23) 20pts

Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products – Old Course - Saturday 22nd April 2023

Overall 1st Louise Lane (33) 39 Pts

Overall 2nd Noirin Hitchen(12) 38 Pts (B9-13 Pts)

Category 1

1st Deirdre Dillane (14) 38 Pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 37 Pts

Category 2

1st Eithne O'Halloran (22) 35 Pts

2nd Deirdre Sheehan(18) 34 Pts

Category 3

1st Caroline Griffin (30) 32 Pts

2nd C A Coolican (29) 31 Pts (B9-12 Pts)

Category 4

1st Tess Noonan (38) 35 Pts

2nd Ann Laverty (35) 34 Pts

Seniors Mary Kelly (38) 29 Pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Tina Curtin (22) 22 Pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th April 2023 – Ladies Dooks Exchange Day

Monday 1st May 2023 – Ladies Open Day Sponsored by Garvey’s SuperValu Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 2nd May 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 20th April 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Finbarr Mawe (29) 35+2 37pts

2nd Sean Stack (24) 31+4 35pts. B5-10.

3rd Michael Mulcaire (38) 19+16 35pts. B5-6.

Gross. Thomas Curtin 18pts. B5-6.

4th Taidgh Barrett (38) 35-2 33pts. B5-11.

5th Patrick Snr Carmody (33) 32+1 33pts. B5-10.

6th Larry Hickey (30) 30+2 32pts.

7th Fin Broderick (19) 30+1 31pts. B5-14.

8th Domenic Moriarty (27) 33-2 31pts. B5-10.

9th Joe Costello (23) 30+1 31pts. B5-9.

10th Seamus Hanley (13) 25+5 30pts. B5-7

V. Michael Jones (21) 29-4 25pts. B5-10.

S.V. Tim Sheehan (27) 29pts. B5-14.

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan (25) 29pts. B5-12.

Fixtures:

Thursday 27th April 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 21st April 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Maria B O'Connor (53) 32 Pts

2nd Judy Carmody (41) 30 Pts

3rd Martha Woulfe (39) 28 Pts

Fixtures:

Friday 28th April 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Cours