Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Thursday April 13th the winners in the Ross Seniors weekly competition were:-

1st ...Donal Doherty.

2nd ..Colm O'Keeffe

3rd..John Fleming

4th .. Jim Casey

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Friday 14th/Saturday 15th/Sunday 16th April - 18H Stableford sponsored by Kathleen Hennessy

1st Alana Rowan (13) 35pts (on countback)

2nd Patricia Goodwin (39) 35pts

3rd Mary Sills (31) 32pts (on countback)

FIXTURES;

Wednesday, 19th April - Senior Ladies 9H (Please note change of day for Senior Ladies due to Kerry Seniors being played on Tuesday)

Friday 21st/Saturday 22nd/Sunday 23rd April - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Carmel Kearney

Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)

IRISH MIXED FOURSOMMES;

If interested in putting your name forward for this panel, match against Ballybunion before April 29th. Please sign your name on BRS for December 25th.

INTERCLUB MATCHES;

Inter club matches will be starting soon and dates and times of matches will be posted during the week so you can come out and support the teams.

Senior Results;

1 John Flynn 21pts

2 Richard Rowan 20pts

Club Fundraising Classic;

1st. Marie mcCarthy/Theresa Rice/Martin Rice 71 points.

2nd. Fiona O'Toole/Cathy Barry/ Anita O'Sullivan 70 points.

MEN'S RESULTS;

As promised we played under a blue sky for our V-Par competition but some holes proved to be tough to beat for most. Category A went to "Manager of the Month" Sean Spillane with 3 Up and Category B went to the "Ace from Abbeydorney" James Clifford on 5 Up. Well done gents and to all who togged out to compete.

Cat.A:Sean Spillane (17) 3 Up.

Cat.B: James Clifford (25) 5 Up.

The IRS, sorry the WHS, will be calling soon!!!

FIXTURES;

Next weekend we revert back to teams in the format of a Fourball Betterball. Tee times available only on BRS and Saturday from 2pm to 3pm and Sunday from 7.45am can be booked from now. All Prize Presentations for April will be made directly after play on Sunday in the clubhouse. Golfer Of The Year points table will also be posted in our clubhouse this weekend.

Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation Inter Club Competitions;

The end of this month will see both the Irish Mixed Foursomes (home to Ballybunion GC) and the Intermediate Kingdom Shield (away to Waterville) be decided and after we got the year of to a great start in Ceann Sibeal last Friday let's hope that those available will continue this run in these two competitions.

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Singles Stableford Killarney Park Hotel

Competition Result

result of the Competition played on Saturday 8 April 2023 and Sunday 9 April 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Killeen).

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback

1 Breda Duggan 42 pts (28) Overall Winner

2 Anita O'Sullivan 36 pts (41) Overall Runner-Up

BG Corrina Griffin 28 pts (04)

3 Mary O'Doherty 34 pts (16) Overall 3rd Last Six Hole

Next weekend’s competition is sponsored by McElligotts EZ Living Furniture Castleisland & Killarney

On Mahony’s Point V Par

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Dooks Exchange Day 4 Ball Better Ball – Sponsored by OG Insulation – Sunday 16th April 2023

1st John Guiney (15)

Maurice O'Riordan (14) 46 pts

2nd Barry O’Halloran (20)

Denis Cronin (26) 43 pts (B9 21 B6 15)

3rd J P Hickey (13)

Gary Kavanagh (17) 43 pts

4th Colin Byrne (14)

Richard Condon (17) 42 pts (B 9 22)

Fixtures:

Sunday 23rd April 2023 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Listowel – Cashen Course Sunday 16th April 2023

1st Caroline Griffin (36) 48 Pts

2nd Eileen Daly (40) 44 Pts

Category 1

1st Noirin Hitchen (13) 37 Pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 36 Pts

Category 2

1st Mary Horgan (23) 42 Pts

2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 37 Pts

Category 3

1st Janet Horan (32) 37 Pts

2nd C A Coolican (32) 36 Pts

Category 4

1st Helen Dineen (40) 40 Pts

2nd Mary Cronin (40) 37 Pts

Seniors Tony Quilter (19) 36 Pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Maria B O'Connor (28) 24 Pts

2nd Mary B Kelly (25) 23 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 22nd April 2023 – Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products – Old Course

Tuesday 25th April 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal I Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 13th April 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Michael Fogarty (21) 36+1 37pts.

2nd Jonty Crosse (26) 28+7 35pts.

3rd John Sexton (19) 33+1 34pts. B5-12. B4-10.

Gross. Tony Hanley 23pts.

4th Leo Allman (20) 33+1 34pts. B5-12. B3-8.

5th Pius Collins (33) 27+6 33pts.

6th John Quirke (14) 32pts. B5-12.

7th Noel Kneafsey (21) 30+2 32pts. B5-10.

8th Tommy Gleeson (22) 26+5 31pts. B5-11.

9th Tom O’Connor (20) 31pts. B5-10.

10th Eddie Moylan (20) 31pts. B5-9.

V. Rory Flannery (22) 31-3 28pts. B5-9.

S.V. Tadgh Barrett (38) 23+2 25pts. B5-5.

S.S.V. Eamon Condon (22) 30-1 29pts. B5-11.

Fixtures:

Thursday 20th April 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 14th April 2023 – Old Course

1st Nora Quaid PH 1 34 nett

Louise Griffin PH 1

Eleanor O’Sullivan PH 2

2nd Mary Horgan Ph 1 36 nett

Margaret McAuliffe Ph 1

Nuala Lynch Ph 2

Fixtures:

Friday 21st April 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

A very tight men’s Spring League round 3, with Joe O’Sullivan narrowly pipping Mark Lynch on Sunday. Anne Clifford had a super win in the ladies comp, and our interclub season is up and running with a nice win vs a good Beaufort team.

Men’s Spring League Round 3

1st - Joseph Sullivan (27) - 45

2nd - Mark Lynch (22) - 45 OCB

3rd - Jerry Walsh (18) - 43 OCB

Best Gross Mark Bowe (5) 38 (2 under par including an eagle)

Great win for our Pierce Purcell team in Round 2 vs Beaufort GC

Ladies 18 hole competition 16th April.

1st Anne Clifford (29) 36pts

2nd Colette Bradshaw (14) 35pts

Spring League 2023 Winners.

Team E with 122 points: Angela Brosnan, Delia Long, Elaine Daly & Kathy Kelleher.

Men’s Autumn Gold Thursday 13th April Winner Larry Kelly, 24 Points