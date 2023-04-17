Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Thursday April 13th the winners in the Ross Seniors weekly competition were:-
1st ...Donal Doherty.
2nd ..Colm O'Keeffe
3rd..John Fleming
4th .. Jim Casey
Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS;
Friday 14th/Saturday 15th/Sunday 16th April - 18H Stableford sponsored by Kathleen Hennessy
1st Alana Rowan (13) 35pts (on countback)
2nd Patricia Goodwin (39) 35pts
3rd Mary Sills (31) 32pts (on countback)
FIXTURES;
Wednesday, 19th April - Senior Ladies 9H (Please note change of day for Senior Ladies due to Kerry Seniors being played on Tuesday)
Friday 21st/Saturday 22nd/Sunday 23rd April - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Carmel Kearney
Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)
IRISH MIXED FOURSOMMES;
If interested in putting your name forward for this panel, match against Ballybunion before April 29th. Please sign your name on BRS for December 25th.
INTERCLUB MATCHES;
Inter club matches will be starting soon and dates and times of matches will be posted during the week so you can come out and support the teams.
Senior Results;
1 John Flynn 21pts
2 Richard Rowan 20pts
Club Fundraising Classic;
1st. Marie mcCarthy/Theresa Rice/Martin Rice 71 points.
2nd. Fiona O'Toole/Cathy Barry/ Anita O'Sullivan 70 points.
MEN'S RESULTS;
As promised we played under a blue sky for our V-Par competition but some holes proved to be tough to beat for most. Category A went to "Manager of the Month" Sean Spillane with 3 Up and Category B went to the "Ace from Abbeydorney" James Clifford on 5 Up. Well done gents and to all who togged out to compete.
Cat.A:Sean Spillane (17) 3 Up.
Cat.B: James Clifford (25) 5 Up.
The IRS, sorry the WHS, will be calling soon!!!
FIXTURES;
Next weekend we revert back to teams in the format of a Fourball Betterball. Tee times available only on BRS and Saturday from 2pm to 3pm and Sunday from 7.45am can be booked from now. All Prize Presentations for April will be made directly after play on Sunday in the clubhouse. Golfer Of The Year points table will also be posted in our clubhouse this weekend.
Golf Ireland and Kerry Federation Inter Club Competitions;
The end of this month will see both the Irish Mixed Foursomes (home to Ballybunion GC) and the Intermediate Kingdom Shield (away to Waterville) be decided and after we got the year of to a great start in Ceann Sibeal last Friday let's hope that those available will continue this run in these two competitions.
Killarney
Ladies Killeen Singles Stableford Killarney Park Hotel
Competition Result
result of the Competition played on Saturday 8 April 2023 and Sunday 9 April 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Killeen).
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Countback
1 Breda Duggan 42 pts (28) Overall Winner
2 Anita O'Sullivan 36 pts (41) Overall Runner-Up
BG Corrina Griffin 28 pts (04)
3 Mary O'Doherty 34 pts (16) Overall 3rd Last Six Hole
Next weekend’s competition is sponsored by McElligotts EZ Living Furniture Castleisland & Killarney
On Mahony’s Point V Par
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Dooks Exchange Day 4 Ball Better Ball – Sponsored by OG Insulation – Sunday 16th April 2023
1st John Guiney (15)
Maurice O'Riordan (14) 46 pts
2nd Barry O’Halloran (20)
Denis Cronin (26) 43 pts (B9 21 B6 15)
3rd J P Hickey (13)
Gary Kavanagh (17) 43 pts
4th Colin Byrne (14)
Richard Condon (17) 42 pts (B 9 22)
Fixtures:
Sunday 23rd April 2023 – Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy New Homes – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Listowel – Cashen Course Sunday 16th April 2023
1st Caroline Griffin (36) 48 Pts
2nd Eileen Daly (40) 44 Pts
Category 1
1st Noirin Hitchen (13) 37 Pts
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 36 Pts
Category 2
1st Mary Horgan (23) 42 Pts
2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 37 Pts
Category 3
1st Janet Horan (32) 37 Pts
2nd C A Coolican (32) 36 Pts
Category 4
1st Helen Dineen (40) 40 Pts
2nd Mary Cronin (40) 37 Pts
Seniors Tony Quilter (19) 36 Pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Maria B O'Connor (28) 24 Pts
2nd Mary B Kelly (25) 23 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 22nd April 2023 – Ladies Singles Stableford Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products – Old Course
Tuesday 25th April 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal I Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 13th April 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Michael Fogarty (21) 36+1 37pts.
2nd Jonty Crosse (26) 28+7 35pts.
3rd John Sexton (19) 33+1 34pts. B5-12. B4-10.
Gross. Tony Hanley 23pts.
4th Leo Allman (20) 33+1 34pts. B5-12. B3-8.
5th Pius Collins (33) 27+6 33pts.
6th John Quirke (14) 32pts. B5-12.
7th Noel Kneafsey (21) 30+2 32pts. B5-10.
8th Tommy Gleeson (22) 26+5 31pts. B5-11.
9th Tom O’Connor (20) 31pts. B5-10.
10th Eddie Moylan (20) 31pts. B5-9.
V. Rory Flannery (22) 31-3 28pts. B5-9.
S.V. Tadgh Barrett (38) 23+2 25pts. B5-5.
S.S.V. Eamon Condon (22) 30-1 29pts. B5-11.
Fixtures:
Thursday 20th April 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 14th April 2023 – Old Course
1st Nora Quaid PH 1 34 nett
Louise Griffin PH 1
Eleanor O’Sullivan PH 2
2nd Mary Horgan Ph 1 36 nett
Margaret McAuliffe Ph 1
Nuala Lynch Ph 2
Fixtures:
Friday 21st April 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
A very tight men’s Spring League round 3, with Joe O’Sullivan narrowly pipping Mark Lynch on Sunday. Anne Clifford had a super win in the ladies comp, and our interclub season is up and running with a nice win vs a good Beaufort team.
Men’s Spring League Round 3
1st - Joseph Sullivan (27) - 45
2nd - Mark Lynch (22) - 45 OCB
3rd - Jerry Walsh (18) - 43 OCB
Best Gross Mark Bowe (5) 38 (2 under par including an eagle)
Great win for our Pierce Purcell team in Round 2 vs Beaufort GC
Ladies 18 hole competition 16th April.
1st Anne Clifford (29) 36pts
2nd Colette Bradshaw (14) 35pts
Spring League 2023 Winners.
Team E with 122 points: Angela Brosnan, Delia Long, Elaine Daly & Kathy Kelleher.
Men’s Autumn Gold Thursday 13th April Winner Larry Kelly, 24 Points