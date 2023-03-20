Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Killarney Credit Union Rumble

1st - Michael Murphy (27)/Donal Cronin (12)/Dan Healy (17) - 90

2nd - Kenk Bons (4)/David O'Dwyer Jnr (12)/Chris Dale (12) - 88

3rd - Paul O'Connor (8)/Gerald O'Dwyer (10)/Dan Lucey (13) - 86 OCB

Best Womens

Colette Bradshaw (16)/Suzanne Doran (23)/Joanne Bhamvra (23) - 86

Best Mixed

Christina O'Siochru (18)/Cian O'Siochru (20)/ Kevin Lynch (8) – 82

Ross

On March 19th we held a 12 holes stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1.. Virginijus Jonikaitis 28

2.. Maurice Coffey 28.

3.. Seamus McCarthy 27

4... Mike Gorman 26

Ross Seniors :-

On Thursday March 16th the seniors competition winners were:-

1st ... Mike O'Leary

2nd .... Andy Cole.

3rd..... Mike J Casey

Castlegregory

Ladies;

9 Holes.

Theresa Rice. 14 points.

13 Holes.

Alanna Rowan. 32 points.

St.Patrick's Day 3 Person Waltz.

Linda Flynn , Denise Crean , Mary Moriarty. 82 points.

Men's;

Seniors. 9 Holes.

1st. John Flynn. 21 points.

2nd. John Slattery. 19 points.

Spring League Final;

Winners.

Tom Moriarty , Michael O'Connor,

Kevin Kerin and Stephen Hennessy.

Club Fourball Betterball;

Winners.

Pat Mulcahy and Tom Galvin. 44 points.

Fixtures.

Sunday 26th March;

3 Person Am-Am at 9.00am.

Killarney

Results from todays competition 19th March 2023

1st Kathleen OKeeffe, Brian O’Keeffe (21) Catherine Hartnett, Liam Hartnett (27) 52 Points (Back 6)

2nd Rory McCan, Kate McCan (23) Luke McCan, Mary Chute (19) 52 Points

3rd Pat Nagle, Helen O’Donoghue (18) Patrick O’Donoghue, Margaret O’Donoghue (24) 51 Points

4th Joseph Hartnett, Mary Geaney (15) Crohan Fitzgerald, Sheila Crowley (16) 48 Points (Back 6)

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Eamonn Allen Singles Sponsored by O’Keeffe’s Centra Ballylongford – Cashen Course– Sunday 19th March 2023

1st Jimmy Bowler (25) 39pts (B9 20pts B6 14pts)

2nd Brendan Gildea (8) 39pts

3rd Maurice McEllistrem (16) 37pts

B.G. Gary Scanlon (1) 29pts

Category 1 (+5 to 5 Handicap)

1st Pat Harnett (5) 30pts

2nd Edmond Hayes (4) 29pts (B9 14pts)

Category 2 (6 to 12 Handicap)

1st Aidan Daly (7) 34pts (B9 17pts)

2nd Michael Kenneally (12) 34pts

3rd Chris O'Donoghue (9) 33pts (B9 18pts)

Category 3 (13 to 18 Handicap)

1st Ronan O'Neill (16) 37pts

2nd Keith Browne (18) 36pts

3rd Brendan Stack (15) 34pts

Category 4 (19 + Handicap)

1st Pat J Ryan (19) 34pts

2nd Michael Barry (20) 33pts (B9 17pts)

3rd James Fogarty (19) 33pts (B9 15pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 26th March 2023 – Members Cup Qualifier 64 to Qualify Sponsored by Gary O’Driscoll – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course – Tuesday 14th March 2023

1st Anne Marie Carroll (17) 31 pts

2nd Mary O'Grady (39) 29 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 25th March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Tuesday 28th March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 16th March 2023 – Cashen Course

1st.Donal Keane (26) 28+ 8 36pts.

2nd.Declan Lovett (21) 35-1 34pts. B5-14.

3rd.Brendan Slattery (17) 36-2 34pts. B5-13.

Gross.Martin Lucey 23pts. B5-8.

4th.Tom M.O’Connor (20) 32+1 33pts.

5th. Pat Costello (22) 33-2 31pts.

6th.Paudie Kindlan (29) 31-1 30pts. B5-11. B3-7.

7th.Jerry McAuliffe (23) 31-1 30pts. B5-11. B3-5.

8th.Ken Sexton (18) 25+5 30pts. B5-7. B1-3.

9th.John Maguire(22) 29+1 30pts. B5-7. B1-1.

10th.Noel Fennell (29) 29pts. B5-11.

V. J.J.O’Keeffe (12) 26+2 28pts. B5-10.

S.V. Joe Costello (23) 26-1 25pts. B5-9.

S.S.V. Denis Eggleston (31) 25+1 26pts. B5-9.

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 24th March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Mc Carthy Insurance sponsored Am Am 17/3/23

1. John W Murphy, Brid Murphy, Teddy Reynolds, Rhona Johnson 86

2. Seamus Hoare, Barry Murphy, David Tarrant, Kevin Rolls 86

3. Padraig Sayers, Antoinette Sayers, Tom O Driscoll, Donal Buckley 85

Results- Club Sponsored singles 18th/19th March 2023.

1st Patrick J Stack 39 points

2nd Brendan Kenny 36 points

3rd Gerard Hill 36 points

4th Denis Kelly 35 points

Fixtures:

Sunday 26th March 2023 Fourball 16 holes. Sponsor Daniel Bohane.

1st/2nd April MC 1 - 18 holes- Sponsor Atlantic Golf Construction

9th April Spring Medal Stroke . Sponsor Baily Solictors.

Results:

Saturday 18th / Sunday 19th March 2023

Ladies Club Singles 16 Holes, 1-10, 13-18.

1st: Catherine McCarthy 37 pts (11)

2nd: Paula O'Sullivan 35pts (19)

Captains Charity Day is now on SATURDAY 10th JUNE sponsored by Garvey’s Supervalu;

In Aid of Debra Ireland, Banna Sea Rescue, Recovery Haven and Down Syndrome Kerry.

4 Person AmAm - 500 Euros per team. Timesheet is now open.

Fixtures:

Wednesday 22nd March: 3 person Champagne Scramble 11 Holes 1-9, 10 and 18.

Sunday 26th March: Ladies Club Fourball; 16 Holes 1-10, 13-18.

Wednesday 29th March: Ladies 3 Person AmAm, 11 Holes, 1-9, 10 and 18.

Ladies Open Day kindly sponsored by The Rose Hotel - Wednesday 26th April;

3 Person AmAm; Timesheet for Members and their guests opens on Thursday

23rd March at 9am; Timesheet for Non-Members opens on 24th March at 9am.