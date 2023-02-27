Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Feb 27, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Singles 11 holes 26thth February Results
1st Ellen Barry (29) 26 pts
2nd Anne Duggan (8) 23 pts
B/G Amy Arthur 19 pts
3rd Louise Langan (10) 23pts Bk3
4th Miriam McFarlane (18) 23pts Bk 9

Next week’s Competition 4th/5th March Singles Stableford 18 holes Mahony’s Point
Sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg

Advertisement

Ross

On February 25th & 26th we held the first round of the MD O'Shea Spring League.
This was a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by Donie Broderick Plumbing & Heating.

The winners were :-
1.. Ger Scott (25) 41
2.. Niall O'Brien (15) 40.
3.. Damian O'Callaghan (29) 40

Advertisement

Division 1.
1st.. Michael J O'Connor 37
2nd .. Peter Wickham .37

Division 2.
1st ..Ger Flynn 39
2nd..Jimmie Smith 38

Division 3.
1st . Aaron Farrell 39
2nd . Seamus McCarthy. 38.

Advertisement

The Ross Seniors :-
Thursday Feb 23rd competition winners.
1st ...Seamus McCarthy.
2nd Mike Casey
3rd.. .Mike O'Leary

Ballyheigue

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

Advertisement

1st Liam McCarthy (10) 29 pts
2nd Mark Condon (7) 28 pts
3rd Paddy Healy (9) 28 pts

Next Sunday is a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition.

Ballybunion

Advertisement

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Spring League Scotch Foursomes Competition Stableford Round 4 – Old Course– Sunday 26th February 2023

1st Jimmy Bowler & Columba O'Connor 45pts

2nd Padraig Murphy & Dan Sheehan 41pts

3rd Gerard Enright & Shay Downes 40pts (B9 20pts)

Fixtures:
Sunday 5th March 2023 – Men’s Spring League Singles Stableford Competition Round 5 – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 21st February 2023
1st Eileen Daly (43) 34pts

2nd Mary O'Grady (37) 29pts

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 28pts (Bk9 9)

4th Marian Flannery (29) 28pts (Bk9 8)

Ladies Competition – Old Course – Saturday 25th February 2023

1st Patricia Gleeson (24) and Jean Liston (35) 53 (back 9)

2nd Maureen Culhane (24) and Elaine Molyneaux(21) 53 (back 9)

3rd Janice O Connell (10) and Ann O Connor (11) 53 (back 9)

Fixtures:
Saturday 4th March 2023 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 7th March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 23rd February 2023 – Old Course
1st. Michael Joyce (30) 33+3 36pts. B5-13

2nd.Thomas J Quilter (27) 32+4 36pts. B5-11

3rd. Noel Morkan (21) 32+2 34pts. B5-14

Gross. Sean Corcoran 21pts.

4th.Maurice Fahey (22) 27+7 34pts. B5-9

5th.Brendan Brosnan (26) 28+4 32pts.

6th.Milie Costello (24) 35-4 31pts

7th. M.P.O’Farrell (27) 33-3 30pts. B5-13. B3-8

8th.Leo Allman (21) 32-2 30pts. B5-13. B3-5

9th.Rory Flannery (23) 33-3 30pts. B5-12

1oth. Pat Lucid (24) 34-4 30pts. B5-11

V. Haulie Costello (12) 30-1 29pts. B5-10

S.V. Nicholas Hayes (22) 31-2 29pts. B5-11

S.S.V. Larry Hickey (32) 28+1 29pts. B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 2nd March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 24th February 2023 – Old Course

1st Marie Benn (13), Marian Flannery (11) & Muireann O'Sullivan (18) 20

2nd Anne Marie Carroll (6), Louise Griffin (6) & Nora Quaid (5) 19

Fixtures:

Friday 3rd March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Results:

Wednesday 22nd February: Ladies 3 Person Waltz.

1st: Kay Fitzgerald, Anne Moran, Kathleen Houlihan 36 pts Countback
7 Cards Processed

Saturday 25th /Sunday 26th February -
Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Round 3:

1st: Sandra O’Sullivan 37pts (20)

2nd: Caroline Sugrue 35pts (28) Countback

3rd: Eilish O’Loughlin 35pts (20)

Number of Holes in play:
From 1st March Ladies Competitions on Wednesdays will be played over 11 holes, 1-9, 10 and 18.

Rules Of Golf Evening - Tuesday March 28th at 7.30pm - Venue to be confirmed.

Fixtures:
Wednesday 1st March: Ladies Scotch Foursomes, 11 Holes 1-9, 10 and 18.
Saturday 4th / Sunday 5th March: Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Round 4.
16 Holes 1-10, 13-18. Open timesheet on Saturday. Open timesheet following Men’s Semi-final matchplay with 2 early slots for Ladies going out in 2 ball on Sunday.

Wednesday 8th March: Ladies 3 Person AmAm, 11 Holes, 1-9, 10 and 18.
Sunday 12th March: Ladies Club Singles 16 Holes 1-10, 13-18.

Friday 17th March St. Patrick’s Day: Semi Open AmAm sponsored by McCarthy Insurance - timesheet opens Monday 6th March at 8pm.

Mens results
Castlebar Spring League Q/Final results
D Kelly beat M Sheehy, P Lawlor beat J O Donovan
J Daly beat P Williams, P Stephenson beat B Fitzgerald
B Moynihan beat T O Driscoll, M Mitchell beat J O Connor
D O Brien beat G O Sullivan, A O Callaghan beat N Foley

All semi finals next Sunday morning, play from permanent white markers.

Cup Semi finals
D Kelly V P Stephenson
C Foley V J Daly

Plate Semi finals
B Moynihan V A O Callaghan
M Mitchell v D O Brien

Club Sponsored Singles 25/26th February
1.Sean Quilter 37 pts
2.Allan O Connor 34 pts
3.Bernard Kane 33 pts.
42 cards processed

Fixtures
Sat/Sun 4/5th March - club sponsored singles
Sun 5th March - semi finals of Spring League
12th March - finals of Spring League, plus club sponsored
singles (white and Blue tees)

Beaufort

18th/19th February - Stableford & Rd 1 Spring League - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers
1st John Bowler (21) 42 pts
2nd Thomas Cosgrove (21) 41 pts
3rd Paul Carmody (11) 40 pts

25th/26th February - Stableford & Rd 2 Spring League - Sponsor Cahillane Butchers
1st Damien Callinan (14) 42 pts
2nd Kieran Greensmyth (29) 39 pts
3rd Michael Coffey (21) 39 pts

FIXTURES

4th/5th March - Stableford Competition & Round 3 Spring League - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus