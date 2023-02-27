Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Singles 11 holes 26thth February Results

1st Ellen Barry (29) 26 pts

2nd Anne Duggan (8) 23 pts

B/G Amy Arthur 19 pts

3rd Louise Langan (10) 23pts Bk3

4th Miriam McFarlane (18) 23pts Bk 9

Next week’s Competition 4th/5th March Singles Stableford 18 holes Mahony’s Point

Sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg

Advertisement

Ross

On February 25th & 26th we held the first round of the MD O'Shea Spring League.

This was a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by Donie Broderick Plumbing & Heating.

The winners were :-

1.. Ger Scott (25) 41

2.. Niall O'Brien (15) 40.

3.. Damian O'Callaghan (29) 40

Advertisement

Division 1.

1st.. Michael J O'Connor 37

2nd .. Peter Wickham .37

Division 2.

1st ..Ger Flynn 39

2nd..Jimmie Smith 38

Division 3.

1st . Aaron Farrell 39

2nd . Seamus McCarthy. 38.

Advertisement

The Ross Seniors :-

Thursday Feb 23rd competition winners.

1st ...Seamus McCarthy.

2nd Mike Casey

3rd.. .Mike O'Leary

Ballyheigue

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

Advertisement

1st Liam McCarthy (10) 29 pts

2nd Mark Condon (7) 28 pts

3rd Paddy Healy (9) 28 pts

Next Sunday is a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition.

Ballybunion

Advertisement

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Spring League Scotch Foursomes Competition Stableford Round 4 – Old Course– Sunday 26th February 2023

1st Jimmy Bowler & Columba O'Connor 45pts

2nd Padraig Murphy & Dan Sheehan 41pts

3rd Gerard Enright & Shay Downes 40pts (B9 20pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th March 2023 – Men’s Spring League Singles Stableford Competition Round 5 – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 21st February 2023

1st Eileen Daly (43) 34pts

2nd Mary O'Grady (37) 29pts

3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 28pts (Bk9 9)

4th Marian Flannery (29) 28pts (Bk9 8)

Ladies Competition – Old Course – Saturday 25th February 2023

1st Patricia Gleeson (24) and Jean Liston (35) 53 (back 9)

2nd Maureen Culhane (24) and Elaine Molyneaux(21) 53 (back 9)

3rd Janice O Connell (10) and Ann O Connor (11) 53 (back 9)

Fixtures:

Saturday 4th March 2023 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 7th March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 23rd February 2023 – Old Course

1st. Michael Joyce (30) 33+3 36pts. B5-13

2nd.Thomas J Quilter (27) 32+4 36pts. B5-11

3rd. Noel Morkan (21) 32+2 34pts. B5-14

Gross. Sean Corcoran 21pts.

4th.Maurice Fahey (22) 27+7 34pts. B5-9

5th.Brendan Brosnan (26) 28+4 32pts.

6th.Milie Costello (24) 35-4 31pts

7th. M.P.O’Farrell (27) 33-3 30pts. B5-13. B3-8

8th.Leo Allman (21) 32-2 30pts. B5-13. B3-5

9th.Rory Flannery (23) 33-3 30pts. B5-12

1oth. Pat Lucid (24) 34-4 30pts. B5-11

V. Haulie Costello (12) 30-1 29pts. B5-10

S.V. Nicholas Hayes (22) 31-2 29pts. B5-11

S.S.V. Larry Hickey (32) 28+1 29pts. B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 2nd March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 24th February 2023 – Old Course

1st Marie Benn (13), Marian Flannery (11) & Muireann O'Sullivan (18) 20

2nd Anne Marie Carroll (6), Louise Griffin (6) & Nora Quaid (5) 19

Fixtures:

Friday 3rd March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Results:

Wednesday 22nd February: Ladies 3 Person Waltz.

1st: Kay Fitzgerald, Anne Moran, Kathleen Houlihan 36 pts Countback

7 Cards Processed

Saturday 25th /Sunday 26th February -

Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Round 3:

1st: Sandra O’Sullivan 37pts (20)

2nd: Caroline Sugrue 35pts (28) Countback

3rd: Eilish O’Loughlin 35pts (20)

Number of Holes in play:

From 1st March Ladies Competitions on Wednesdays will be played over 11 holes, 1-9, 10 and 18.

Rules Of Golf Evening - Tuesday March 28th at 7.30pm - Venue to be confirmed.

Fixtures:

Wednesday 1st March: Ladies Scotch Foursomes, 11 Holes 1-9, 10 and 18.

Saturday 4th / Sunday 5th March: Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Round 4.

16 Holes 1-10, 13-18. Open timesheet on Saturday. Open timesheet following Men’s Semi-final matchplay with 2 early slots for Ladies going out in 2 ball on Sunday.

Wednesday 8th March: Ladies 3 Person AmAm, 11 Holes, 1-9, 10 and 18.

Sunday 12th March: Ladies Club Singles 16 Holes 1-10, 13-18.

Friday 17th March St. Patrick’s Day: Semi Open AmAm sponsored by McCarthy Insurance - timesheet opens Monday 6th March at 8pm.

Mens results

Castlebar Spring League Q/Final results

D Kelly beat M Sheehy, P Lawlor beat J O Donovan

J Daly beat P Williams, P Stephenson beat B Fitzgerald

B Moynihan beat T O Driscoll, M Mitchell beat J O Connor

D O Brien beat G O Sullivan, A O Callaghan beat N Foley

All semi finals next Sunday morning, play from permanent white markers.

Cup Semi finals

D Kelly V P Stephenson

C Foley V J Daly

Plate Semi finals

B Moynihan V A O Callaghan

M Mitchell v D O Brien

Club Sponsored Singles 25/26th February

1.Sean Quilter 37 pts

2.Allan O Connor 34 pts

3.Bernard Kane 33 pts.

42 cards processed

Fixtures

Sat/Sun 4/5th March - club sponsored singles

Sun 5th March - semi finals of Spring League

12th March - finals of Spring League, plus club sponsored

singles (white and Blue tees)

Beaufort

18th/19th February - Stableford & Rd 1 Spring League - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers

1st John Bowler (21) 42 pts

2nd Thomas Cosgrove (21) 41 pts

3rd Paul Carmody (11) 40 pts

25th/26th February - Stableford & Rd 2 Spring League - Sponsor Cahillane Butchers

1st Damien Callinan (14) 42 pts

2nd Kieran Greensmyth (29) 39 pts

3rd Michael Coffey (21) 39 pts

FIXTURES

4th/5th March - Stableford Competition & Round 3 Spring League - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.