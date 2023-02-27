Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Ladies Killeen Singles 11 holes 26thth February Results
1st Ellen Barry (29) 26 pts
2nd Anne Duggan (8) 23 pts
B/G Amy Arthur 19 pts
3rd Louise Langan (10) 23pts Bk3
4th Miriam McFarlane (18) 23pts Bk 9
Next week’s Competition 4th/5th March Singles Stableford 18 holes Mahony’s Point
Sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg
Ross
On February 25th & 26th we held the first round of the MD O'Shea Spring League.
This was a single stableford competition kindly sponsored by Donie Broderick Plumbing & Heating.
The winners were :-
1.. Ger Scott (25) 41
2.. Niall O'Brien (15) 40.
3.. Damian O'Callaghan (29) 40
Division 1.
1st.. Michael J O'Connor 37
2nd .. Peter Wickham .37
Division 2.
1st ..Ger Flynn 39
2nd..Jimmie Smith 38
Division 3.
1st . Aaron Farrell 39
2nd . Seamus McCarthy. 38.
The Ross Seniors :-
Thursday Feb 23rd competition winners.
1st ...Seamus McCarthy.
2nd Mike Casey
3rd.. .Mike O'Leary
Ballyheigue
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Liam McCarthy (10) 29 pts
2nd Mark Condon (7) 28 pts
3rd Paddy Healy (9) 28 pts
Next Sunday is a 16 Hole Single Stableford competition.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Spring League Scotch Foursomes Competition Stableford Round 4 – Old Course– Sunday 26th February 2023
1st Jimmy Bowler & Columba O'Connor 45pts
2nd Padraig Murphy & Dan Sheehan 41pts
3rd Gerard Enright & Shay Downes 40pts (B9 20pts)
Fixtures:
Sunday 5th March 2023 – Men’s Spring League Singles Stableford Competition Round 5 – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 21st February 2023
1st Eileen Daly (43) 34pts
2nd Mary O'Grady (37) 29pts
3rd Margaret McAuliffe (4) 28pts (Bk9 9)
4th Marian Flannery (29) 28pts (Bk9 8)
Ladies Competition – Old Course – Saturday 25th February 2023
1st Patricia Gleeson (24) and Jean Liston (35) 53 (back 9)
2nd Maureen Culhane (24) and Elaine Molyneaux(21) 53 (back 9)
3rd Janice O Connell (10) and Ann O Connor (11) 53 (back 9)
Fixtures:
Saturday 4th March 2023 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 7th March 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 23rd February 2023 – Old Course
1st. Michael Joyce (30) 33+3 36pts. B5-13
2nd.Thomas J Quilter (27) 32+4 36pts. B5-11
3rd. Noel Morkan (21) 32+2 34pts. B5-14
Gross. Sean Corcoran 21pts.
4th.Maurice Fahey (22) 27+7 34pts. B5-9
5th.Brendan Brosnan (26) 28+4 32pts.
6th.Milie Costello (24) 35-4 31pts
7th. M.P.O’Farrell (27) 33-3 30pts. B5-13. B3-8
8th.Leo Allman (21) 32-2 30pts. B5-13. B3-5
9th.Rory Flannery (23) 33-3 30pts. B5-12
1oth. Pat Lucid (24) 34-4 30pts. B5-11
V. Haulie Costello (12) 30-1 29pts. B5-10
S.V. Nicholas Hayes (22) 31-2 29pts. B5-11
S.S.V. Larry Hickey (32) 28+1 29pts. B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 2nd March 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 24th February 2023 – Old Course
1st Marie Benn (13), Marian Flannery (11) & Muireann O'Sullivan (18) 20
2nd Anne Marie Carroll (6), Louise Griffin (6) & Nora Quaid (5) 19
Fixtures:
Friday 3rd March 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Results:
Wednesday 22nd February: Ladies 3 Person Waltz.
1st: Kay Fitzgerald, Anne Moran, Kathleen Houlihan 36 pts Countback
7 Cards Processed
Saturday 25th /Sunday 26th February -
Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Round 3:
1st: Sandra O’Sullivan 37pts (20)
2nd: Caroline Sugrue 35pts (28) Countback
3rd: Eilish O’Loughlin 35pts (20)
Number of Holes in play:
From 1st March Ladies Competitions on Wednesdays will be played over 11 holes, 1-9, 10 and 18.
Rules Of Golf Evening - Tuesday March 28th at 7.30pm - Venue to be confirmed.
Fixtures:
Wednesday 1st March: Ladies Scotch Foursomes, 11 Holes 1-9, 10 and 18.
Saturday 4th / Sunday 5th March: Garvey’s Supervalu Spring League Round 4.
16 Holes 1-10, 13-18. Open timesheet on Saturday. Open timesheet following Men’s Semi-final matchplay with 2 early slots for Ladies going out in 2 ball on Sunday.
Wednesday 8th March: Ladies 3 Person AmAm, 11 Holes, 1-9, 10 and 18.
Sunday 12th March: Ladies Club Singles 16 Holes 1-10, 13-18.
Friday 17th March St. Patrick’s Day: Semi Open AmAm sponsored by McCarthy Insurance - timesheet opens Monday 6th March at 8pm.
Mens results
Castlebar Spring League Q/Final results
D Kelly beat M Sheehy, P Lawlor beat J O Donovan
J Daly beat P Williams, P Stephenson beat B Fitzgerald
B Moynihan beat T O Driscoll, M Mitchell beat J O Connor
D O Brien beat G O Sullivan, A O Callaghan beat N Foley
All semi finals next Sunday morning, play from permanent white markers.
Cup Semi finals
D Kelly V P Stephenson
C Foley V J Daly
Plate Semi finals
B Moynihan V A O Callaghan
M Mitchell v D O Brien
Club Sponsored Singles 25/26th February
1.Sean Quilter 37 pts
2.Allan O Connor 34 pts
3.Bernard Kane 33 pts.
42 cards processed
Fixtures
Sat/Sun 4/5th March - club sponsored singles
Sun 5th March - semi finals of Spring League
12th March - finals of Spring League, plus club sponsored
singles (white and Blue tees)
Beaufort
18th/19th February - Stableford & Rd 1 Spring League - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers
1st John Bowler (21) 42 pts
2nd Thomas Cosgrove (21) 41 pts
3rd Paul Carmody (11) 40 pts
25th/26th February - Stableford & Rd 2 Spring League - Sponsor Cahillane Butchers
1st Damien Callinan (14) 42 pts
2nd Kieran Greensmyth (29) 39 pts
3rd Michael Coffey (21) 39 pts
FIXTURES
4th/5th March - Stableford Competition & Round 3 Spring League - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.