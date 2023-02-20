Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On February 18th & 19th we held a V Par Competition.

The winners were :-

1..Michael J O'Sullivan (18) + 9

2..Alius Brazaitis (26) +7

Division 1.

1st.. Michael Courtney +4

2nd .. Eamonn Spillane +1.

Advertisement

Division 2.

1st ..Donal Doherty +1

2nd..Michael J Casey -1.

Division 3.

1st . Damian O'Callaghan +3

2nd . Mike O' Leary 0 .

The Ross Seniors :-

Thursday Feb 16th Stableford Competition winners.

Advertisement

1st ...Dermot O'Connor.

2nd ...Donal Doherty

3rd.. ..John Ivory

Killarney

Ladies Mahony’s Point 3 Player Team ( Waltz : Best 1,2,3) 19th February Results

1st

Anne Looney

Nicola Murray

Roisin Kivlehan 66 Points(B9)

Advertisement

2nd

Eimear O Sullivan

Evelyn McCarthy

Ellen Barry 66 points

Next week’s Competition 26th February, Killeen 11 Hole Single Stableford

Ballybunion

20th February 2023

Advertisement

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Spring League Singles Competition Stableford Round 3 – Old Course– Sunday 19th February 2023

1st Padraig Murphy (18) 38pts

Advertisement

2nd Roderick Scott (8) 37pts (B9 20pts B6 14pts)

3rd Brian Lenihan (2) 37pts (B9 20pts B6 12pts)

4th Jim McNamara (12) 37pts (B9 19pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 26th February 2023 – Men’s Spring League Scotch Foursomes Stableford Competition Round 4 – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 14th February 2023

1st Jean Liston (33) 32 Pts

2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 31pts (Bk 6: 5pts)

3rd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 31pts (Bk 6: 4pts)

4th Anne Marie Carroll (16) 31pts (Bk 9: 10pts)

Ladies Fourball Betterball Competition Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar &

Restaurant, Listowel – Old Course – Saturday 18th February 2023

1st Mary Hickey Keane (26) & Margaret M McAuliffe (21) 36 Pts

2nd Deirdre Dillane (13) & Muireann O'Sullivan (43) 34 Pts

3rd Kelly Browne (51) & Maria Lyons (19) 31 Pts (B6 6)

Fixtures:

Saturday 25th February 2023 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Tuesday 28th February 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Thursday 23rd February 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 17th February 2023 – Old Course

1st Marianne Relihan (23) 21

2nd Mary Horgan (10) 20

3rd Patricia Barrett (15) 19

Fixtures:

Friday 24th February 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

Kenmare

Bruce Mulcahy and Bertie McSwiney are this week’s men’s winners in a very tightly contested Men’s Scotch Foursomes. Angela Brosnan hit top form and took the ladies V-Par by 4 shots.

Men’s Scotch Foursomes

1st - Bruce Mulcahy/Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (17) - 44

2nd - Sean Murphy/Colin Coady (12) - 43

3rd - Pat Kiely/Ger Wallace (25) - 43 OCB

Best Gross Philip Duggan/Charlie Vaughan (5) – 33

Ladies

15 Hole V Par competition 18th/19th February.

1st: Angela Brosnan (5) - 1

2nd: Noreen Crowley (18) - 5 ocb

Autumn Gold Thursday 16th Feb

Winner Jack Tuohy 18Pts

Tralee

Club singles stableford:

1 Derek Bulman 36 pts (22) Overall Winner

2 Michael Halloran 36 pts (12) Overall Runner-Up

3 Gene O'Donnell 35 pts (10) Overall 3rd

Castle Bar Spring League team standings:

Castle Bar Spring League Cup:

1. Mikey Sheehy Jnr 248

2. Jim Donovan 246

3. Pat Williams 245

4. Brendan Fitzgerald 244

5. Paul Stephenson 240

6. Jason Daly 238

7. Conor Foley 236

8. Denis Kelly 234

Castle Bar Spring League Plate:

9. Tom O' Driscoll 233

10. Jim O' Connor 232

11. Derek O' Brien 230

12. Norman Foley 230

13. Anton O' Callaghan 228

14. Gerard O' Sullivan 226

15. Martin Mitchell 222

16. Barry Moynihan 216

Fixtures:

Club sponsored 16 holes stableford 25th and 26th February.

Ladies results

Wednesday 1`5th February 9 holes singles

1st Louise Stuart 21pts

2nd Rhona Johnston 20pts

Sunday 19th February

1st Caroline sugrue 37pts

2nd Catherine mc Carthy 35 pts

Fixtures : Wednesday 22nd February 3 person Waltz

Sunday 26th 16 holes singles