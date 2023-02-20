Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On February 18th & 19th we held a V Par Competition.
The winners were :-
1..Michael J O'Sullivan (18) + 9
2..Alius Brazaitis (26) +7
Division 1.
1st.. Michael Courtney +4
2nd .. Eamonn Spillane +1.
Division 2.
1st ..Donal Doherty +1
2nd..Michael J Casey -1.
Division 3.
1st . Damian O'Callaghan +3
2nd . Mike O' Leary 0 .
The Ross Seniors :-
Thursday Feb 16th Stableford Competition winners.
1st ...Dermot O'Connor.
2nd ...Donal Doherty
3rd.. ..John Ivory
Killarney
Ladies Mahony’s Point 3 Player Team ( Waltz : Best 1,2,3) 19th February Results
1st
Anne Looney
Nicola Murray
Roisin Kivlehan 66 Points(B9)
2nd
Eimear O Sullivan
Evelyn McCarthy
Ellen Barry 66 points
Next week’s Competition 26th February, Killeen 11 Hole Single Stableford
Ballybunion
20th February 2023
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Spring League Singles Competition Stableford Round 3 – Old Course– Sunday 19th February 2023
1st Padraig Murphy (18) 38pts
2nd Roderick Scott (8) 37pts (B9 20pts B6 14pts)
3rd Brian Lenihan (2) 37pts (B9 20pts B6 12pts)
4th Jim McNamara (12) 37pts (B9 19pts)
Fixtures:
Sunday 26th February 2023 – Men’s Spring League Scotch Foursomes Stableford Competition Round 4 – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 14th February 2023
1st Jean Liston (33) 32 Pts
2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 31pts (Bk 6: 5pts)
3rd Mary Hickey Keane (29) 31pts (Bk 6: 4pts)
4th Anne Marie Carroll (16) 31pts (Bk 9: 10pts)
Ladies Fourball Betterball Competition Sponsored by The Horseshoe Bar &
Restaurant, Listowel – Old Course – Saturday 18th February 2023
1st Mary Hickey Keane (26) & Margaret M McAuliffe (21) 36 Pts
2nd Deirdre Dillane (13) & Muireann O'Sullivan (43) 34 Pts
3rd Kelly Browne (51) & Maria Lyons (19) 31 Pts (B6 6)
Fixtures:
Saturday 25th February 2023 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Tuesday 28th February 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 23rd February 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 17th February 2023 – Old Course
1st Marianne Relihan (23) 21
2nd Mary Horgan (10) 20
3rd Patricia Barrett (15) 19
Fixtures:
Friday 24th February 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course
Kenmare
Bruce Mulcahy and Bertie McSwiney are this week’s men’s winners in a very tightly contested Men’s Scotch Foursomes. Angela Brosnan hit top form and took the ladies V-Par by 4 shots.
Men’s Scotch Foursomes
1st - Bruce Mulcahy/Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (17) - 44
2nd - Sean Murphy/Colin Coady (12) - 43
3rd - Pat Kiely/Ger Wallace (25) - 43 OCB
Best Gross Philip Duggan/Charlie Vaughan (5) – 33
Ladies
15 Hole V Par competition 18th/19th February.
1st: Angela Brosnan (5) - 1
2nd: Noreen Crowley (18) - 5 ocb
Autumn Gold Thursday 16th Feb
Winner Jack Tuohy 18Pts
Tralee
Club singles stableford:
1 Derek Bulman 36 pts (22) Overall Winner
2 Michael Halloran 36 pts (12) Overall Runner-Up
3 Gene O'Donnell 35 pts (10) Overall 3rd
Castle Bar Spring League team standings:
Castle Bar Spring League Cup:
1. Mikey Sheehy Jnr 248
2. Jim Donovan 246
3. Pat Williams 245
4. Brendan Fitzgerald 244
5. Paul Stephenson 240
6. Jason Daly 238
7. Conor Foley 236
8. Denis Kelly 234
Castle Bar Spring League Plate:
9. Tom O' Driscoll 233
10. Jim O' Connor 232
11. Derek O' Brien 230
12. Norman Foley 230
13. Anton O' Callaghan 228
14. Gerard O' Sullivan 226
15. Martin Mitchell 222
16. Barry Moynihan 216
Fixtures:
Club sponsored 16 holes stableford 25th and 26th February.
Ladies results
Wednesday 1`5th February 9 holes singles
1st Louise Stuart 21pts
2nd Rhona Johnston 20pts
Sunday 19th February
1st Caroline sugrue 37pts
2nd Catherine mc Carthy 35 pts
Fixtures : Wednesday 22nd February 3 person Waltz
Sunday 26th 16 holes singles