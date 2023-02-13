Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
Gents Club
On February 11th & 12th we will hold a single stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1..Michael J O'Sullivan (18) 42
2..Bryan O'Leary (19) 41
Division 1.
1st..Michael J O'Connor (9) 38
2nd .. Alan Flynn (8) 37.
Division 2.
1st ..Niall O'Brien (15) 36
2nd.. Darren Gaffey (14) 35.
Division 3.
1st Damian O'Callaghan (29) 39
2nd . Ger Murphy (26) 36
On February 4th & 5th we held the 6th round of the Keane's Jewellers Medal Competition.
The winners were:-
1..Jonathan Casey. 65
2.. Jimmie Smith 66
3... Johnny Brosnan. 66
Best Gross .. Ryan McCarthy. 73
The Ross Seniors have recently resumed their Thursday competitions.
The recent winners were :-
On Feb 2nd
1st ... Mike O'Leary.
2nd ..Dermot O'Connor
3rd.. .Seamus McCarthy
On Feb 9th.
1st ... Seamus McCarthy
2nd ..John Ivory.
3rd...Dermot O'Connor
Dooks
Men’s 13 Hole Single Sweep
11th and 12th February 2023
1st John Noonan (17) 34pts
2nd Pat Nagle (15) 32pts
3rd Val Broderick (11) 31pts
4th Ciaran O Halloran (26) 31pts C/B
Gross Karl Falvey (4) 28pts
Over 65 Michael O’Sullivan (12) 30pts
Next Weekend 18th & 19th February Singles Sweep
Mens 15 Hole 4 Man Scramble 4th & 5th February 2023
Winner: Mark Blennerhasset, Ronan Curtayne, Ciaran O’Halloran & Keith O’Sullivan (13) nett 38
Ladies Club
13 Hole Scotch Foursomes 11th & 12th February 2023
1st – Brid OFarrell & Elsie Stephens = 35 pts
2nd – Gretta Butler & Angela Lyons = 33 pts
3rd – Sheila McCarthy & Mary O’Callaghan = 33 pts
Ladies 13 Hole Champagne Scramble 4th & 5th February
1st Eileen Breen (14), Mary Curran (23), Rosie Lane (13) & Kathleen OSullivan (30) 43pts
2nd Betty Jo Dennehy (27), Deirdre Galvin (19), Maura OBoyle (23) & Kathryn Kearns (31) 42pts
3rd Caroline Mahony (14), Emma Kelly (35), Eileen OHagan (35) & Ita Ryan (43) 42pts
Congratulations to Caroline Mahony who hit a hole in one on the 8th during Saturday's competition. Well done, Caroline.
BEAUFORT
11TH/12TH FEBRUARY - 3 PERSON YELLOW BALL TEAM EVENT - STABLEFORD (YELLOW TEES) SPONSORED BY MENS BNCH
1ST Charlie Mcauley, sean Ferris, Gene Boyd - 126 pts
2nd Kenneth O;Connor, David Carroll, Gavin Carroll - 124 pts
Fixtures
18th/19th February - Round 1 Spring League - Stableford Yellow Tees - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: Lady Captain Angie Foley's 2 person 9 hole Valentine scramble: 1. Marian O'Connor/Ann Marie O'Donnell 37.2. 2. Catherine Horan/Cait O'Leary 39.2. 3. Joanne Brosnan/Mary Walsh 40.2.
Fixtures: 9 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Saturday 18th, Sunday 19th or Tuesday 21st February.
12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Carmel O'Connor continues until further notice.
The Spring League entry sheet is posted on Notice Board. Names to be in by Friday 17th February. Draw for Teams.
Kenmare
Mens
Singles Stableford - (12/02/2023)
1st - Paudie Kelleher (20) - 47
2nd - Tim Twomey (20) - 43
3rd - John Barry (15) - 42 OCB
Best Senior Pat Kiely (22) - 40
Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) - 35
Ladies
15 Hole Valentine Special Sunday 12th February.
1st: Anne Murphy (35) 36pts ocb
2nd: Kathy Kelleher (37) 36pts
3rd: Maura Murphy (28) 34pts
Autumn Gold Winner Thursday 9th David O’Dwyer 21Pts.
Tralee
Result 11/12th February (castle bar spring league and club singles)
1. John Murphy 39 pts
2. Teddy Reynolds President 39 pts
3. Paul Stephenson 36 pts.
Fixtures:
18th and 19th February Round 2 Castle Bar Spring League Qualifier
Club sponsored Singles Competition running in parallel.
Ladies results
Wednesday 8th February ( 3 person am am)
1st Ber Waslh, Mary Mullins and Louise Stuart 42 pts
2nd Catherine Mc Carthy , KarenGearon andNuala Dawson 39pts
Saturday/Sunday 11th and 12th February (Spring League) round 1 (Garveys super Valu)
1st Margaret Murphy 40pts
2nd Caroline sugrue 39 pts
3rd Catherine Mc Carthy 38pts
Fixtures
Wednesday 15th 9 holes singles
Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th Spring League (Garveys supervalu)