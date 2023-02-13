Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

Gents Club

On February 11th & 12th we will hold a single stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1..Michael J O'Sullivan (18) 42

2..Bryan O'Leary (19) 41

Division 1.

1st..Michael J O'Connor (9) 38

2nd .. Alan Flynn (8) 37.

Division 2.

1st ..Niall O'Brien (15) 36

2nd.. Darren Gaffey (14) 35.

Division 3.

1st Damian O'Callaghan (29) 39

2nd . Ger Murphy (26) 36

On February 4th & 5th we held the 6th round of the Keane's Jewellers Medal Competition.

The winners were:-

1..Jonathan Casey. 65

2.. Jimmie Smith 66

3... Johnny Brosnan. 66

Best Gross .. Ryan McCarthy. 73

The Ross Seniors have recently resumed their Thursday competitions.

The recent winners were :-

On Feb 2nd

1st ... Mike O'Leary.

2nd ..Dermot O'Connor

3rd.. .Seamus McCarthy

On Feb 9th.

1st ... Seamus McCarthy

2nd ..John Ivory.

3rd...Dermot O'Connor

Dooks

Men’s 13 Hole Single Sweep

11th and 12th February 2023

1st John Noonan (17) 34pts

2nd Pat Nagle (15) 32pts

3rd Val Broderick (11) 31pts

4th Ciaran O Halloran (26) 31pts C/B

Gross Karl Falvey (4) 28pts

Over 65 Michael O’Sullivan (12) 30pts

Next Weekend 18th & 19th February Singles Sweep

Mens 15 Hole 4 Man Scramble 4th & 5th February 2023

Winner: Mark Blennerhasset, Ronan Curtayne, Ciaran O’Halloran & Keith O’Sullivan (13) nett 38

Ladies Club

13 Hole Scotch Foursomes 11th & 12th February 2023

1st – Brid OFarrell & Elsie Stephens = 35 pts

2nd – Gretta Butler & Angela Lyons = 33 pts

3rd – Sheila McCarthy & Mary O’Callaghan = 33 pts

Ladies 13 Hole Champagne Scramble 4th & 5th February

1st Eileen Breen (14), Mary Curran (23), Rosie Lane (13) & Kathleen OSullivan (30) 43pts

2nd Betty Jo Dennehy (27), Deirdre Galvin (19), Maura OBoyle (23) & Kathryn Kearns (31) 42pts

3rd Caroline Mahony (14), Emma Kelly (35), Eileen OHagan (35) & Ita Ryan (43) 42pts

Congratulations to Caroline Mahony who hit a hole in one on the 8th during Saturday's competition. Well done, Caroline.

BEAUFORT

11TH/12TH FEBRUARY - 3 PERSON YELLOW BALL TEAM EVENT - STABLEFORD (YELLOW TEES) SPONSORED BY MENS BNCH

1ST Charlie Mcauley, sean Ferris, Gene Boyd - 126 pts

2nd Kenneth O;Connor, David Carroll, Gavin Carroll - 124 pts

Fixtures

18th/19th February - Round 1 Spring League - Stableford Yellow Tees - Sponsored by Cahillane Butchers.

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: Lady Captain Angie Foley's 2 person 9 hole Valentine scramble: 1. Marian O'Connor/Ann Marie O'Donnell 37.2. 2. Catherine Horan/Cait O'Leary 39.2. 3. Joanne Brosnan/Mary Walsh 40.2.

Fixtures: 9 Hole Stableford sponsored by The Club can be played Saturday 18th, Sunday 19th or Tuesday 21st February.

12 Hole re-entry sponsored by Lady Member Carmel O'Connor continues until further notice.

The Spring League entry sheet is posted on Notice Board. Names to be in by Friday 17th February. Draw for Teams.

Kenmare

Mens

Singles Stableford - (12/02/2023)

1st - Paudie Kelleher (20) - 47

2nd - Tim Twomey (20) - 43

3rd - John Barry (15) - 42 OCB

Best Senior Pat Kiely (22) - 40

Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) - 35

Ladies

15 Hole Valentine Special Sunday 12th February.

1st: Anne Murphy (35) 36pts ocb

2nd: Kathy Kelleher (37) 36pts

3rd: Maura Murphy (28) 34pts

Autumn Gold Winner Thursday 9th David O’Dwyer 21Pts.

Tralee

Result 11/12th February (castle bar spring league and club singles)

1. John Murphy 39 pts

2. Teddy Reynolds President 39 pts

3. Paul Stephenson 36 pts.

Fixtures:

18th and 19th February Round 2 Castle Bar Spring League Qualifier

Club sponsored Singles Competition running in parallel.

Ladies results

Wednesday 8th February ( 3 person am am)

1st Ber Waslh, Mary Mullins and Louise Stuart 42 pts

2nd Catherine Mc Carthy , KarenGearon andNuala Dawson 39pts

Saturday/Sunday 11th and 12th February (Spring League) round 1 (Garveys super Valu)

1st Margaret Murphy 40pts

2nd Caroline sugrue 39 pts

3rd Catherine Mc Carthy 38pts

Fixtures

Wednesday 15th 9 holes singles

Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th Spring League (Garveys supervalu)