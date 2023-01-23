Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Waltz 13 holes Mahonys Point

Printed: 22 January 2023

Competition Result

Competition played on Sunday 22 January 2023 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

Full Net Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback

1 Maire Murphy 54 pts Overall Winner Last Nine Holes

Lorna O'Leary

Peg Wickham

2 Maureen Creedon 54 pts Overall Runner-Up

Dolores McSweeney

Marie O'Brien

Next Fixture: Sunday 29th- Killeen, 12 Hole competition.

Tralee

Result of 12-hole Club-sponsored 3-person Waltz

1. Mary Fitzgerald, Eamonn Fitzgerald, Grainne Sheehy 64 points

2. Mary Savage, Maria O' Connor, Kathleen Houlihan 59 points

3. Cianan Ferris, David Spring Jnr, Conor J. Foley 58 points (on countback)

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th January Captains Drive-in. Front 9 Champagne Am-Am. Back 7 Champagne Am-Am. Par 3 12 hole Am-Am. Timesheets are open.

Reception at 11 and Captains Drive in to follow. Join everyone in the restaurant afterwards for some refreshments. Shotgun start at 12.

Castle Bar Spring League.

Teams of 5 this year. Two qualifying rounds starting February 11th and 12th. Two players have to play on the Saturdays. Top 8 teams go into Spring League playoffs. Next 8 teams will be entered into the Plate. Matchplay will be two singles and one foursomes to allow for one sub per week.

Teams to be sent to Handicap Secretary Jim O' Connor by Monday February 6th.

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford

1st Mark Condon (7) 28 pts

2nd John O'Donovan (20) 28 pts

3rd Ger Lucid (18) 28 pts

Next Sunday is a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Singles 14 Hole 2 Ball Scramble Stroke – Cashen Course– Sunday 22nd January 2023

1st Patrick J O'Sullivan & Sean C O'Sullivan 43nett

2nd Gerard Enright & John J Galvin 44nett

3rd Colm O'Halloran & John Joy 44nett

Fixtures:

Sunday 29th January 2023 – Men’s Singles – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 4 Ball Better Ball Competition – Cashen Course - Saturday 21st January 2023

1st Muireann O’Sullivan (44) & Eileen Daly (39) 42pts

2nd Anne Hill (19) & Deirdre Keating (19) 37 pts

3rd Irene O’Connor (22) & Kate Fitzmaurice (32) 36 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 28th January 2023 – Mixed Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 31st January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Thursday 26th January 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Team of 3 – 1 Score to Count – Friday 20th January 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Mary B O’Sullivan (27) Rose Molyneaux (21) Judy Carmody (21) 28 pts (b-4)

2nd Muireann O’Sullivan (25) Susan Walsh (29) Patricia Gleeson (12) 28 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 27th January 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ross

On Sunday Jan 22nd we held a mixed 12 hole Champagne Scramble which was very well supported and played in good conditions.

The winners were :-

1st.....Peter Wickham, Brian O'Leary, John Nolan.

2nd... Johnny Brosnan, Breda O'Farrell, Tony Lenihan, Anthony O'Mahony