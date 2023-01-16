Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee
Club sponsored 12 hole Am-Am 15th January 2023 & fixtures
1 Donal G. Sugrue Patrick H. Williams Bernadette Walsh Caroline Sugrue 59 pts
2 Gary P O'Driscoll James Kelliher Cormac Foley John B Reen 55 pts
3 Joe Rogers Breda Rogers Donagh Shanahan Breda Shanahan 55 pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd January Club sponsored waltz, 3-person, any combination 12 holes
Sunday 29th January Captains Drive-in. Timesheet opens 8pm Friday 20th. Front 9 Champagne Am-Am, back 7 Champagne Am-Am and Par 3 competition (12 holes) are the three options. Reception at 11 and Captains Drive in to follow. Shotgun start at 12. Join everyone in the restaurant afterwards for some refreshments.
Castle Bar Spring League:
First qualifying round 11th and 12th February. Teams of 5. Further details to follow.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Men’s Singles – Cashen Course– Sunday 15th January 2023
1st Garry Kavanagh & Donnacha Kendlin 36pts
2nd Jim Cox & Ian Lawlor 32pts (B9 14pts)
3rd Aiden O’Carroll & Niall O’Carroll 32pts (B9 12pts)
Fixtures:
Sunday 22nd January 2023 – Men’s Singles – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Saturday 21st January 2023 – Ladies 4 Ball Better Ball Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 24th January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
No Fixtures
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition Team of 2 – 2 ball Scramble – Friday 13th January 2023 – Cashen Course
Stroke Net
Member C/H Allowance Score
1st Rose Molyneaux (22)
Mary Horgan (12) (3.4) 38.6
Fixtures:
Friday 20th January 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Ladies
12 Hole Mystery Hole competition
1st Kathy Kelleher (37) 24pts
2nd Joanne Bhamvra (22) 22pts ocb
Mens
Results from Kenmare Golf Club Mini Hamper - 15 Hole kindly sponsored by Dr. Vincent Boland and family.
1st - Micheal Munnelly (22) - 42
2nd - Paul Brown (18) - 38
3rd - Micheal Andy O'Sullivan (10) - 35 OCB
Best Gross: Joey Arthur (6) – 27 gross points
Best Senior: Dave Burke (9) – 33