Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee

Club sponsored 12 hole Am-Am 15th January 2023 & fixtures

1 Donal G. Sugrue Patrick H. Williams Bernadette Walsh Caroline Sugrue 59 pts

2 Gary P O'Driscoll James Kelliher Cormac Foley John B Reen 55 pts

3 Joe Rogers Breda Rogers Donagh Shanahan Breda Shanahan 55 pts

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd January Club sponsored waltz, 3-person, any combination 12 holes

Sunday 29th January Captains Drive-in. Timesheet opens 8pm Friday 20th. Front 9 Champagne Am-Am, back 7 Champagne Am-Am and Par 3 competition (12 holes) are the three options. Reception at 11 and Captains Drive in to follow. Shotgun start at 12. Join everyone in the restaurant afterwards for some refreshments.

Castle Bar Spring League:

First qualifying round 11th and 12th February. Teams of 5. Further details to follow.

Ballybunion

Advertisement

Men’s Competition:

Men’s Singles – Cashen Course– Sunday 15th January 2023

1st Garry Kavanagh & Donnacha Kendlin 36pts

Advertisement

2nd Jim Cox & Ian Lawlor 32pts (B9 14pts)

3rd Aiden O’Carroll & Niall O’Carroll 32pts (B9 12pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 22nd January 2023 – Men’s Singles – Cashen Course

Advertisement

Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Saturday 21st January 2023 – Ladies 4 Ball Better Ball Competition – Cashen Course

Tuesday 24th January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

No Fixtures

Advertisement

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition Team of 2 – 2 ball Scramble – Friday 13th January 2023 – Cashen Course

Stroke Net

Member C/H Allowance Score

1st Rose Molyneaux (22)

Mary Horgan (12) (3.4) 38.6

Fixtures:

Friday 20th January 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Ladies

12 Hole Mystery Hole competition

1st Kathy Kelleher (37) 24pts

2nd Joanne Bhamvra (22) 22pts ocb

Mens

Results from Kenmare Golf Club Mini Hamper - 15 Hole kindly sponsored by Dr. Vincent Boland and family.

1st - Micheal Munnelly (22) - 42

2nd - Paul Brown (18) - 38

3rd - Micheal Andy O'Sullivan (10) - 35 OCB

Best Gross: Joey Arthur (6) – 27 gross points

Best Senior: Dave Burke (9) – 33