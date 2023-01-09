Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Jan 9, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney

Results for Nollaig Na mBan scramble
Friday 6th January Mahonys pt.
Kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney

1st Maureen Creedon Martina Cusack Evelyn McCarth9) 33pt

2nd Ciara O Mahony Kathleen Brosnan Caitriona O Connor (9) 32pts

3rd Mary Geaney Eimear O Sullivan Lorna O Leary (10) 32pts B9

4th Noreen O Mahony Nancy Fleming Ailish Mulcahy (9) 31pts B9

5th Breda Sherin Geraldine Tarrant Elizabeth Kelleher(9) 31pts B6

6th Patricia Walsh Eileen Devane Jane Dwyer (9)31pts

7th Betty o Farrell Dolores McSweeney Miriam McFarlane 30 pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

AGC Hamper Men’s Singles – Cashen Course– Sunday 8th January 2023

1st Frank Dore (8) 33pts

2nd Brian Kelleher (10) 33pts

3rd Enda Quaide (15) 32pts

Best Gross: Stephen Galvin (1) 26pts

Category 1 (+5-5)

1st Anthony Bennett (2) 28pts

Category 2 (6-12)

1st Gerard Flaherty (11) 27pts
2nd Mike Casey (10) 27pts

Category 3 (13-20)

1st Shane O’Connor (14) 30pts
2nd Joe Stack (19) 29pts

Category 4 (21+)

1st David Malone (22) 30pts
2nd Pat Lucid (24) 27pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 14th January 2023 – Mixed Competition – Cashen Course
Sunday 15th January 2023 – Men’s Singles – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Saturday 14th January 2023 – Mixed Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 17th January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th January 2023 - Senior Mens 2 x Nines Competition and AGM – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition Team of 3 – 1 Score to Count 1 to 9 – Friday 6th January 2023 – Cashen Course

Member Course Handicap Score

1st Mary B O’Sullivan (28)
Muireann O’Sullivan (26)
Eileen Daly (23) 30 pts

2nd Ann O’Riordan (14)
Patricia Barrett (17)
Rose Molyneaux (22) 29 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 13th January 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition Team of 3 Draw for Partners – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Singles Stableford & Yellow Ball (08/01/2023)
• 1st - Sean O'Regan (12) - 35
• 2nd - Paul Brown (18) - 33
• 3rd - David O’Dwyer (15) - 33 OCB
Best Gross: Philip Duggan (2) - 28
Best Senior: Dave Burke (9) - 30
Yellow Ball: Sean O'Regan/Raymond Bambury/Noel Bambury - 95

Dooks
Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep
7th and 8th January 2023

WINNER Val Broderick (11) 28 Pts
2nd Jimmy O’Shea (1) 25 Pts C/B

Next Weekend 14th & 15th January 13 Hole 2 Man Scramble

Ladies Club – Mulvihill’s Pharmacy Re-Entry

1st – Elke Menz (35) = 27 pts
2nd – Gretta Butler (22) = 27 pts
3rd – Angela Lyons (19) = 27 pts

Tralee

Results
Sunday 8th Am Am (4 person Am Am)
1. Conor Foley, Brian Lennon, Kieran O Donnell, Cianan Ferris 58pts
2. Ella Moynihan, Sophie Moynihan, Cliona Murphy, Lucy Grattan 58pts
3. Gorretti O Connor, Jim O Connor, Jim O Donovan, Michael Lawlor 58pts

Fixtures
Sunday 15th - 4 person Am Am, any combination, 12 holes

Sunday 22nd - 3 person waltz, any combination, 12 holes.

Sunday 29th - Captains Drive in.

Ladies results Wednesday 4th January (9 holes)

1st Vera Tierney Crowley 19 pts
2nd Nuala Dawson 17 pts

