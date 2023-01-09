Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Results for Nollaig Na mBan scramble
Friday 6th January Mahonys pt.
Kindly sponsored by Mary Geaney
1st Maureen Creedon Martina Cusack Evelyn McCarth9) 33pt
2nd Ciara O Mahony Kathleen Brosnan Caitriona O Connor (9) 32pts
3rd Mary Geaney Eimear O Sullivan Lorna O Leary (10) 32pts B9
4th Noreen O Mahony Nancy Fleming Ailish Mulcahy (9) 31pts B9
5th Breda Sherin Geraldine Tarrant Elizabeth Kelleher(9) 31pts B6
6th Patricia Walsh Eileen Devane Jane Dwyer (9)31pts
7th Betty o Farrell Dolores McSweeney Miriam McFarlane 30 pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
AGC Hamper Men’s Singles – Cashen Course– Sunday 8th January 2023
1st Frank Dore (8) 33pts
2nd Brian Kelleher (10) 33pts
3rd Enda Quaide (15) 32pts
Best Gross: Stephen Galvin (1) 26pts
Category 1 (+5-5)
1st Anthony Bennett (2) 28pts
Category 2 (6-12)
1st Gerard Flaherty (11) 27pts
2nd Mike Casey (10) 27pts
Category 3 (13-20)
1st Shane O’Connor (14) 30pts
2nd Joe Stack (19) 29pts
Category 4 (21+)
1st David Malone (22) 30pts
2nd Pat Lucid (24) 27pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 14th January 2023 – Mixed Competition – Cashen Course
Sunday 15th January 2023 – Men’s Singles – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Saturday 14th January 2023 – Mixed Competition – Cashen Course
Tuesday 17th January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 12th January 2023 - Senior Mens 2 x Nines Competition and AGM – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition Team of 3 – 1 Score to Count 1 to 9 – Friday 6th January 2023 – Cashen Course
Member Course Handicap Score
1st Mary B O’Sullivan (28)
Muireann O’Sullivan (26)
Eileen Daly (23) 30 pts
2nd Ann O’Riordan (14)
Patricia Barrett (17)
Rose Molyneaux (22) 29 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 13th January 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition Team of 3 Draw for Partners – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Singles Stableford & Yellow Ball (08/01/2023)
• 1st - Sean O'Regan (12) - 35
• 2nd - Paul Brown (18) - 33
• 3rd - David O’Dwyer (15) - 33 OCB
Best Gross: Philip Duggan (2) - 28
Best Senior: Dave Burke (9) - 30
Yellow Ball: Sean O'Regan/Raymond Bambury/Noel Bambury - 95
Dooks
Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep
7th and 8th January 2023
WINNER Val Broderick (11) 28 Pts
2nd Jimmy O’Shea (1) 25 Pts C/B
Next Weekend 14th & 15th January 13 Hole 2 Man Scramble
Ladies Club – Mulvihill’s Pharmacy Re-Entry
1st – Elke Menz (35) = 27 pts
2nd – Gretta Butler (22) = 27 pts
3rd – Angela Lyons (19) = 27 pts
Tralee
Results
Sunday 8th Am Am (4 person Am Am)
1. Conor Foley, Brian Lennon, Kieran O Donnell, Cianan Ferris 58pts
2. Ella Moynihan, Sophie Moynihan, Cliona Murphy, Lucy Grattan 58pts
3. Gorretti O Connor, Jim O Connor, Jim O Donovan, Michael Lawlor 58pts
Fixtures
Sunday 15th - 4 person Am Am, any combination, 12 holes
Sunday 22nd - 3 person waltz, any combination, 12 holes.
Sunday 29th - Captains Drive in.
Ladies results Wednesday 4th January (9 holes)
1st Vera Tierney Crowley 19 pts
2nd Nuala Dawson 17 pts