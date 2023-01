Ross

Results:

On December 26th we held a 10 hole mixed scramble which was very well supported .

The winning team was :- Michael J O'Connor, Michael Barrett, Catriona Shanahan, Jim Delaney .

On January 2nd we also held a mixed scramble over 9 holes and again there was a good turnout.

The winning team was Ivo O'Sullivan, John Ivory, Tony Lenihan.