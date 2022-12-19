Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee

Scramble Result

1. Mce G O Connor, Anthony Johnson, John M O Sullivan 56-7=49

2. Troy O Connell, Kieran O Donnell, Cianan Ferris 58-8=50

3. Pat J Stack, Maurice Laide, Mce M O Connor 56-6=50

Advertisement

Sean Walsh sponsored Am Am on 27th and 28th.

16 hole competition and shotgun start at 10.30am both days.

Presentation of prizes at 4pm on 28th.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Sunday 8th January 2023 – Men’s Hamper Singles Sponsored by AGC Construction – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 6th December 2022

1st Mary Hickey Keane (29) 32pts

2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 28pts

3rd Josephine Larkin (14) 27pts (Bk 6: 4pts)

4th Margaret M McAuliffe (24) 27pts (Bk 6: 3pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 3rd January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Saturday 7th January 2023 – Little Women’s Christmas (Team of 4) sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors – Cashen Course

Tuesday 10th January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th January 2023 - Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Friday 6th January 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course