Kerry Golf News & Results

Tralee
Scramble Result
1. Mce G O Connor, Anthony Johnson, John M O Sullivan 56-7=49
2. Troy O Connell, Kieran O Donnell, Cianan Ferris 58-8=50
3. Pat J Stack, Maurice Laide, Mce M O Connor 56-6=50
Sean Walsh sponsored Am Am on 27th and 28th.
16 hole competition and shotgun start at 10.30am both days.
Presentation of prizes at 4pm on 28th.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Sunday 8th January 2023 – Men’s Hamper Singles Sponsored by AGC Construction – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 6th December 2022
1st Mary Hickey Keane (29) 32pts
2nd Elaine Molyneaux (20) 28pts
3rd Josephine Larkin (14) 27pts (Bk 6: 4pts)
4th Margaret M McAuliffe (24) 27pts (Bk 6: 3pts)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 3rd January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Saturday 7th January 2023 – Little Women’s Christmas (Team of 4) sponsored by Doolan Painting Contractors – Cashen Course
Tuesday 10th January 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th January 2023 - Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 6th January 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course