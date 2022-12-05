Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Dec 3rd/4th we held The Killarney Race Company sponsored Christmas Hampers competition .
The following were the winners:-
1...Donie Broderick (18) 40
2...Jim Morris (12) 39
3...John Prendergast (24) 38
4... Michael O'Connor (9) 37
5... Alan Flynn (8) 37
6... Jonathan Casey (8) 37
7... Stephen Broderick (10) 36
Division 1.
1st ..Mike Brosnan 33
2nd .. John Cuskelly 33
Division 2
1st ..Ryan Scott 35
2nd ..Tony Lenihan 35.
Division 3.
1st ..Tim Ryan 36
2nd ..Ger Scott 34
Ross GC Seniors
On Thursday Dec 1st our Seniors held their Christmas Hampers
The winners were:-
1....John Ivory.
2.. Donie Broderick
3...Mike Casey
4... Dermot O'Connor
5....Mike O'Leary
6...Tadhg Mc Carthy
Nearest the Pin ...Seamus McCarthy
Longest Drive.....Donie Broderick
Golfer of the Year.. Donal Doherty.
Best attendee....Maurice Coffey.
Highest Score of the year ....Dermot O Connor
Killarney
Ladies Killeen Results 4th Dec
Ladies, Killeen 10 hole Competition Results 4/12/2022
1. Roisin Kivlehan 21 pts (26)
2. Peg Wickham 18pts (15)
Next Sunday’s Competition
Ladies Mahony’s Singles STFD, 18 Holes, Club Sponsored
Vince Casey sponsored mixed on Mahonys Point on Saturday 3rd December
Marie O'Brien and John O'Brien 43 pts
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: Christmas Hamper 9 Hole Stableford (back 9 in play) sponsored by Vice Captain Angie Donoghue & Lady Member Emma Daly: 1. Elizbeth Doyle (25) 17 pts. 2. Agnes Carey (10) 16 pts. 3. Mary O'Sullivan (18) 15 pts. Nearest the Pin on 17th Agnes Carey 9. 5ft.
Thanks to Angie & Emma for the lovely Hampers and to Pat Foley, Greenkeeper, for sponsoring the Nearest the Pin.
Result of 9 hole singles 4th December
1st Danny Evans (16) 23pts
2nd Sean Cronin (28) 22pts
3rd Donal Lynch (10) 20pts (last 6)
4th Liam McAuliffe (16) 20pts
On Friday December 16th the Seniors will have their Christmas lunch in the Harbour View restaurant, this will take place at 2pm after the seniors golf that morning.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Mixed Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course – Sunday 5th December 2022
Cashen Course
1st
Mike Broderick (10) 55.9
Richard O Reilly (18)
Irene O Connor (27)
Eileen Daly (36)
2nd
Michael Lucid (10) 56.2
James Barrett (20)
Anne Hill (22)
Maria B O Connor (36)
3rd
Sean Corcoran (12) 57.4
Kevin McCarthy (16)
Brendan O Loinsigh (24)
Eileen Barrett (34)
Old Course
1st
Philip Byrne (14) 58.6
Noirin Hitchen (14)
John Leen (20)
Colette O Flynn (36)
2nd
Donal Liston (7) 59.5
Brendan Slattery (19)
Bernie Moloney (23)
Ann Laverty (36)
3rd
Sean O Keeffe (10) 59.7
Peter lawlor (18)
Elaine Molyneaux (21)
Noel Lynch (24)
Fixtures:
Sunday 11th December 2022 – Men’s Hamper Singles Sponsored by AGC Construction – Old Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Cashen Course – Tuesday 29th November 2022
1st June Hayes (38) 33pts
2nd Annmarie Healy (24) 33pts (Bk 9 12)
3rd Joan Scanlan (10) 33 pts (Bk 9 9)
4th Catherine Walsh (29) 32 pts (Bk 6 (5)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 13th December 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 1st December 2022 – Old Course
1stTom Griffin (16) 32+4 36pts.
2nd John A.Culhane (18) 38-3 35pts.
3rd Nicky Cotter (28) 28+6 34pts.
Gross. Carmon Sterritt 20pts.
4th John Hogan (33) 36-3 33pts.
5th Michael Fogarty (21) 33-1 32pts. B5-13
6th Jerry Costello (32) 32pts. B5-12
7th Michael Barrett (17) 33-1 32pts. B5-11
8th James Driscoll (23) 31pts. B5-13
9th. Noel Kneafsey (23) 33-2 31pts. B5-11
10th.Eamon Fitzmaurice (20) 32-1 31pts. B5-11
V. Michael Jones (23) 32-2 30pts. B5-13
S.V. Michael Sugrue (21) 28-3 25pts. B5-11
S.S.V.Eamon Condon (23) 31-3 28pts. B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 8th December 2022 - Senior Mens Competition – Old Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 2nd December 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Patricia Barrett (16) 27pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (13) 24pts
3rd Clare Hurley (19) 22pts
Fixtures:
Friday 9th December 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course