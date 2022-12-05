Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Dec 5, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Tralee Pip Castlegregory to Win Kerry Golf Federation Intermediate Shield. Winners Tralee Golf Club pictured at the Meadowlands Hotel in YTralee this week .
Pictured : TRALEE GOLF CLUB INTERMEDIATE TEAM
BACK L to R. Conor Kavanagh, Brian Lennon, Conor Foley, Barry Murphy Mgr, John Murphy, John Reen, Brendan Kenny Mgr,
FRONT L to R. Kieran Ruttledge, Padraig Moynihan, Hugh O’Farrell Captain, Teddy Reynolds Mgr, Paul O’Connor Secretary Kerry Golf Federation, Ross Dowling.
Tralee Pip Castlegregory to Win Kerry Golf Federation Intermediate Shield.
This year’s final was played over two Saturdays with Castlegregory enjoying home advantage for the first leg. Format of play consisted of 3 pairings playing a fourball better ball with the overall aggregate score deciding the day. Played in dry but windy conditions, the home team started well and were 4 holes to the good with the three matches on the final holes. However, Tralee staged a remarkable recovery winning 4 holes in succession to leave the match all square at the end. Then on day two with Tralee enjoying home advantage, both teams again showed tremendous character with the home team despite being 5 down early on the back nine, they fought back to leave the match all square with 2 holes remaining. It took two great pars on 17 & 18 by Tralee to win 2 up and provide the home team with victory in a remarkable match played in great spirit over the two days.
Speaking at the presentation, Paul O’Connor, Secretary of The Kerry Golf Federation congratulated Tralee Golf Club for their endeavours and their ‘never say die’ attitude on both days to emerge victo
Ross

On Dec 3rd/4th we held The Killarney Race Company sponsored Christmas Hampers competition .

The following were the winners:-
1...Donie Broderick (18) 40
2...Jim Morris (12) 39
3...John Prendergast (24) 38
4... Michael O'Connor (9) 37
5... Alan Flynn (8) 37
6... Jonathan Casey (8) 37
7... Stephen Broderick (10) 36

Division 1.
1st ..Mike Brosnan 33
2nd .. John Cuskelly 33

Division 2
1st ..Ryan Scott 35
2nd ..Tony Lenihan 35.

Division 3.
1st ..Tim Ryan 36
2nd ..Ger Scott 34

Ross GC Seniors
On Thursday Dec 1st our Seniors held their Christmas Hampers

The winners were:-
1....John Ivory.
2.. Donie Broderick
3...Mike Casey
4... Dermot O'Connor
5....Mike O'Leary
6...Tadhg Mc Carthy

Nearest the Pin ...Seamus McCarthy
Longest Drive.....Donie Broderick
Golfer of the Year.. Donal Doherty.
Best attendee....Maurice Coffey.
Highest Score of the year ....Dermot O Connor

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Results 4th Dec
Ladies, Killeen 10 hole Competition Results 4/12/2022

1. Roisin Kivlehan 21 pts (26)
2. Peg Wickham 18pts (15)

Next Sunday’s Competition
Ladies Mahony’s Singles STFD, 18 Holes, Club Sponsored

Vince Casey sponsored mixed on Mahonys Point on Saturday 3rd December
Marie O'Brien and John O'Brien 43 pts

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: Christmas Hamper 9 Hole Stableford (back 9 in play) sponsored by Vice Captain Angie Donoghue & Lady Member Emma Daly: 1. Elizbeth Doyle (25) 17 pts. 2. Agnes Carey (10) 16 pts. 3. Mary O'Sullivan (18) 15 pts. Nearest the Pin on 17th Agnes Carey 9. 5ft.
Thanks to Angie & Emma for the lovely Hampers and to Pat Foley, Greenkeeper, for sponsoring the Nearest the Pin.

Result of 9 hole singles 4th December

1st Danny Evans (16) 23pts
2nd Sean Cronin (28) 22pts
3rd Donal Lynch (10) 20pts (last 6)
4th Liam McAuliffe (16) 20pts

On Friday December 16th the Seniors will have their Christmas lunch in the Harbour View restaurant, this will take place at 2pm after the seniors golf that morning.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mixed Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course – Sunday 5th December 2022

Cashen Course

1st
Mike Broderick (10) 55.9
Richard O Reilly (18)
Irene O Connor (27)
Eileen Daly (36)

2nd
Michael Lucid (10) 56.2
James Barrett (20)
Anne Hill (22)
Maria B O Connor (36)

3rd
Sean Corcoran (12) 57.4
Kevin McCarthy (16)
Brendan O Loinsigh (24)
Eileen Barrett (34)

Old Course

1st
Philip Byrne (14) 58.6
Noirin Hitchen (14)
John Leen (20)
Colette O Flynn (36)

2nd
Donal Liston (7) 59.5
Brendan Slattery (19)
Bernie Moloney (23)
Ann Laverty (36)

3rd
Sean O Keeffe (10) 59.7
Peter lawlor (18)
Elaine Molyneaux (21)
Noel Lynch (24)

Fixtures:
Sunday 11th December 2022 – Men’s Hamper Singles Sponsored by AGC Construction – Old Course

Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Cashen Course – Tuesday 29th November 2022
1st June Hayes (38) 33pts
2nd Annmarie Healy (24) 33pts (Bk 9 12)
3rd Joan Scanlan (10) 33 pts (Bk 9 9)
4th Catherine Walsh (29) 32 pts (Bk 6 (5)

Fixtures:
Tuesday 13th December 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 1st December 2022 – Old Course
1stTom Griffin (16) 32+4 36pts.

2nd John A.Culhane (18) 38-3 35pts.

3rd Nicky Cotter (28) 28+6 34pts.

Gross. Carmon Sterritt 20pts.

4th John Hogan (33) 36-3 33pts.

5th Michael Fogarty (21) 33-1 32pts. B5-13

6th Jerry Costello (32) 32pts. B5-12

7th Michael Barrett (17) 33-1 32pts. B5-11

8th James Driscoll (23) 31pts. B5-13

9th. Noel Kneafsey (23) 33-2 31pts. B5-11

10th.Eamon Fitzmaurice (20) 32-1 31pts. B5-11

V. Michael Jones (23) 32-2 30pts. B5-13

S.V. Michael Sugrue (21) 28-3 25pts. B5-11

S.S.V.Eamon Condon (23) 31-3 28pts. B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 8th December 2022 - Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 2nd December 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Barrett (16) 27pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (13) 24pts
3rd Clare Hurley (19) 22pts

Fixtures:

Friday 9th December 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course

