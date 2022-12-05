Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Dec 3rd/4th we held The Killarney Race Company sponsored Christmas Hampers competition .

The following were the winners:-

1...Donie Broderick (18) 40

2...Jim Morris (12) 39

3...John Prendergast (24) 38

4... Michael O'Connor (9) 37

5... Alan Flynn (8) 37

6... Jonathan Casey (8) 37

7... Stephen Broderick (10) 36

Division 1.

1st ..Mike Brosnan 33

2nd .. John Cuskelly 33

Division 2

1st ..Ryan Scott 35

2nd ..Tony Lenihan 35.

Division 3.

1st ..Tim Ryan 36

2nd ..Ger Scott 34

Ross GC Seniors

On Thursday Dec 1st our Seniors held their Christmas Hampers

The winners were:-

1....John Ivory.

2.. Donie Broderick

3...Mike Casey

4... Dermot O'Connor

5....Mike O'Leary

6...Tadhg Mc Carthy

Nearest the Pin ...Seamus McCarthy

Longest Drive.....Donie Broderick

Golfer of the Year.. Donal Doherty.

Best attendee....Maurice Coffey.

Highest Score of the year ....Dermot O Connor

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Results 4th Dec

Ladies, Killeen 10 hole Competition Results 4/12/2022

1. Roisin Kivlehan 21 pts (26)

2. Peg Wickham 18pts (15)

Next Sunday’s Competition

Ladies Mahony’s Singles STFD, 18 Holes, Club Sponsored

Vince Casey sponsored mixed on Mahonys Point on Saturday 3rd December

Marie O'Brien and John O'Brien 43 pts

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: Christmas Hamper 9 Hole Stableford (back 9 in play) sponsored by Vice Captain Angie Donoghue & Lady Member Emma Daly: 1. Elizbeth Doyle (25) 17 pts. 2. Agnes Carey (10) 16 pts. 3. Mary O'Sullivan (18) 15 pts. Nearest the Pin on 17th Agnes Carey 9. 5ft.

Thanks to Angie & Emma for the lovely Hampers and to Pat Foley, Greenkeeper, for sponsoring the Nearest the Pin.

Result of 9 hole singles 4th December

1st Danny Evans (16) 23pts

2nd Sean Cronin (28) 22pts

3rd Donal Lynch (10) 20pts (last 6)

4th Liam McAuliffe (16) 20pts

On Friday December 16th the Seniors will have their Christmas lunch in the Harbour View restaurant, this will take place at 2pm after the seniors golf that morning.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mixed Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course – Sunday 5th December 2022

Cashen Course

1st

Mike Broderick (10) 55.9

Richard O Reilly (18)

Irene O Connor (27)

Eileen Daly (36)

2nd

Michael Lucid (10) 56.2

James Barrett (20)

Anne Hill (22)

Maria B O Connor (36)

3rd

Sean Corcoran (12) 57.4

Kevin McCarthy (16)

Brendan O Loinsigh (24)

Eileen Barrett (34)

Old Course

1st

Philip Byrne (14) 58.6

Noirin Hitchen (14)

John Leen (20)

Colette O Flynn (36)

2nd

Donal Liston (7) 59.5

Brendan Slattery (19)

Bernie Moloney (23)

Ann Laverty (36)

3rd

Sean O Keeffe (10) 59.7

Peter lawlor (18)

Elaine Molyneaux (21)

Noel Lynch (24)

Fixtures:

Sunday 11th December 2022 – Men’s Hamper Singles Sponsored by AGC Construction – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Cashen Course – Tuesday 29th November 2022

1st June Hayes (38) 33pts

2nd Annmarie Healy (24) 33pts (Bk 9 12)

3rd Joan Scanlan (10) 33 pts (Bk 9 9)

4th Catherine Walsh (29) 32 pts (Bk 6 (5)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 13th December 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 1st December 2022 – Old Course

1stTom Griffin (16) 32+4 36pts.

2nd John A.Culhane (18) 38-3 35pts.

3rd Nicky Cotter (28) 28+6 34pts.

Gross. Carmon Sterritt 20pts.

4th John Hogan (33) 36-3 33pts.

5th Michael Fogarty (21) 33-1 32pts. B5-13

6th Jerry Costello (32) 32pts. B5-12

7th Michael Barrett (17) 33-1 32pts. B5-11

8th James Driscoll (23) 31pts. B5-13

9th. Noel Kneafsey (23) 33-2 31pts. B5-11

10th.Eamon Fitzmaurice (20) 32-1 31pts. B5-11

V. Michael Jones (23) 32-2 30pts. B5-13

S.V. Michael Sugrue (21) 28-3 25pts. B5-11

S.S.V.Eamon Condon (23) 31-3 28pts. B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 8th December 2022 - Senior Mens Competition – Old Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 2nd December 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Patricia Barrett (16) 27pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (13) 24pts

3rd Clare Hurley (19) 22pts

Fixtures:

Friday 9th December 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course