Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Sunday Nov 27th we held a 12 hole champagne scramble.

The following were the winners:-

1st ...Peter Wickham,Jimmie Smith, Niall O'Brien

2nd....Alan Flynn, Maurice Coffey, Brian Hickey.

Kenmare

No competition results this week, from Kenmare GC, back to full golf next week with the Duggan Family Hamper and the final of our Hyde Eclectic.

Ladies 2022 end of year competition results:

Birdie Tree - Angela Brosnan

Golfer of the year - Noreen Crowley

Singles Club Champion - Nora May Harrington

Doubles Club Champions - Ann Clifford and Noreen Crowley

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mens Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin & Son Ltd – Old Course and Cashen Course – Sunday 27th November 2022

John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper – Old Course

Sunday 27th November 2022, White Tees, OLD WHITE

1st Michael D Farrell (21) 36pts ( B9 - 18)

2nd Patrick Carmody (39) 36 pts ( B9 - 16)

3rd Jayson Buckley (11) 35 pts

Best Gross Senan Carroll (+6) 27pts

4th John Guiney (16) 34pts

5th Des O Hanlon (8) 33pts

Cat 1:

1st Brian Lenihan (2) 27pts

Cat 2:

John Maher (10) 33pts

Cat 3:

Liam Kennelly (19) 32pts

Cat 4:

Gerry Murray (21) 33pts

John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper - Cashen Course

Sunday 27th November 2022, White Tees, CASHEN WHITE

1st Millie Costello (24) 40pts

2nd Bryan Hickey (7) 39pts

3rd Ed Stack (0) 37pts

Best Gross Gary Scanlon (1) 28pts

4th Kieran Culhane (10) 36pts ( B9 - 15, B6 - 12)

5th Colm O Halloran (19) 36 pts ( B9 - 15, B6 - 8)

Cat 1 :

1st Stephen Galvin (1) 28pts

Cat 2:

1st Mike Broderick (10) 35pts

Cat 3:

1st Conor Liston (14) 35pts

Cat 4:

1st Pat Costello (22) 33pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th December 2022 – Mixed Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Cashen Course – Tuesday 22nd November 2022

1st Jeanelle Griffin(33) 34

2nd Judy McMahon(40) 32

3rd Tess Noonan(39) 28 (B9-13)

4th Nora Quaid(13) 28 (B9-10; B6-4)

Ladies Fourball Betterball – Cashen Course – Saturday 26th November 2022

1st Jeanelle Griffin (30) & June Hayes (34) 41 pts

2nd Maria Shanahan (29) & Martha Woulfe (35) 36 pts

3rd Jodie O'Keeffe (35) & Caroline Griffin (32) 35 pts (b9-13 pts)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 6th December 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Thursday 1st December 2022 - Senior Mens Competition - Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 2nd December 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

14 holes Hamper -Sponsor Naughton McGrath Solicitors

1 Jerry Moloney 34 pts (14) Overall Winner

2 Kieran Ruttledge 31 pts (10) Overall Runner-Up Last Six Holes

3 John Sexton 31 pts (18)

Fixtures:

Sunday 4th December - Whiskey Fourball, 14 holes.

Sunday 11th December - Mens and Ladies 3-person scramble.

Ladies results

Wednesday 23rd November 9 holes (Champagne scramble)

1st Catherine Twomey, Rhona Johnston and Mary Fitzgerald 39pts

2nd Catherine Mc Carthy, Louise Stuart and Mary Underwood

Sunday 27th November 14 holes Kerry Petroleum Hamper

1st Norah Quinlan 31pts

2nd Dorothy O Driscoll 29 pts

3rd Nuala Dawson 29pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 30th November 9 holes singles

Sunday 4th December golf and Christmas lunch