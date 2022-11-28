Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Sunday Nov 27th we held a 12 hole champagne scramble.
The following were the winners:-
1st ...Peter Wickham,Jimmie Smith, Niall O'Brien
2nd....Alan Flynn, Maurice Coffey, Brian Hickey.
Kenmare
No competition results this week, from Kenmare GC, back to full golf next week with the Duggan Family Hamper and the final of our Hyde Eclectic.
Ladies 2022 end of year competition results:
Birdie Tree - Angela Brosnan
Golfer of the year - Noreen Crowley
Singles Club Champion - Nora May Harrington
Doubles Club Champions - Ann Clifford and Noreen Crowley
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Mens Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin & Son Ltd – Old Course and Cashen Course – Sunday 27th November 2022
John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper – Old Course
Sunday 27th November 2022, White Tees, OLD WHITE
1st Michael D Farrell (21) 36pts ( B9 - 18)
2nd Patrick Carmody (39) 36 pts ( B9 - 16)
3rd Jayson Buckley (11) 35 pts
Best Gross Senan Carroll (+6) 27pts
4th John Guiney (16) 34pts
5th Des O Hanlon (8) 33pts
Cat 1:
1st Brian Lenihan (2) 27pts
Cat 2:
John Maher (10) 33pts
Cat 3:
Liam Kennelly (19) 32pts
Cat 4:
Gerry Murray (21) 33pts
John J Galvin Mens Christmas Hamper - Cashen Course
Sunday 27th November 2022, White Tees, CASHEN WHITE
1st Millie Costello (24) 40pts
2nd Bryan Hickey (7) 39pts
3rd Ed Stack (0) 37pts
Best Gross Gary Scanlon (1) 28pts
4th Kieran Culhane (10) 36pts ( B9 - 15, B6 - 12)
5th Colm O Halloran (19) 36 pts ( B9 - 15, B6 - 8)
Cat 1 :
1st Stephen Galvin (1) 28pts
Cat 2:
1st Mike Broderick (10) 35pts
Cat 3:
1st Conor Liston (14) 35pts
Cat 4:
1st Pat Costello (22) 33pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th December 2022 – Mixed Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Henry Sheahan Enterprises – Old Course and Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Cashen Course – Tuesday 22nd November 2022
1st Jeanelle Griffin(33) 34
2nd Judy McMahon(40) 32
3rd Tess Noonan(39) 28 (B9-13)
4th Nora Quaid(13) 28 (B9-10; B6-4)
Ladies Fourball Betterball – Cashen Course – Saturday 26th November 2022
1st Jeanelle Griffin (30) & June Hayes (34) 41 pts
2nd Maria Shanahan (29) & Martha Woulfe (35) 36 pts
3rd Jodie O'Keeffe (35) & Caroline Griffin (32) 35 pts (b9-13 pts)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 6th December 2022 - Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 1st December 2022 - Senior Mens Competition - Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 2nd December 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
14 holes Hamper -Sponsor Naughton McGrath Solicitors
1 Jerry Moloney 34 pts (14) Overall Winner
2 Kieran Ruttledge 31 pts (10) Overall Runner-Up Last Six Holes
3 John Sexton 31 pts (18)
Fixtures:
Sunday 4th December - Whiskey Fourball, 14 holes.
Sunday 11th December - Mens and Ladies 3-person scramble.
Ladies results
Wednesday 23rd November 9 holes (Champagne scramble)
1st Catherine Twomey, Rhona Johnston and Mary Fitzgerald 39pts
2nd Catherine Mc Carthy, Louise Stuart and Mary Underwood
Sunday 27th November 14 holes Kerry Petroleum Hamper
1st Norah Quinlan 31pts
2nd Dorothy O Driscoll 29 pts
3rd Nuala Dawson 29pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 30th November 9 holes singles
Sunday 4th December golf and Christmas lunch