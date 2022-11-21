Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville

18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sponsored by:DEVLINS CENTRA

1ST Michael Donnelly (22) 42pts

2nd Padraig Collins (8) 36pts

BG Dominic McGillicuddy (3) 77

3rd Gary Galvin (9) 36pts

F9 Con McCarthy (28) 19pts

B9 Patrick Fitzgerald (22) 19pts

Ross

On Sunday Nov 20th we held a 12 hole champagne scramble .

The following were the winners:-

1st ...Michael JO'Connor, John Hurley, Mike Gorman.

2nd...Peter Wickham,Damian O'Callaghan, Brian O'Leary

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mens Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course – 20th November 2022

1st Eamon Fitzmaurice & TJ Galvin 29pts

2nd Damien Ryan & John McEnery 28pts

3rd John Carroll & Sean O Sullivan 27pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 27th November 2022 – Mens Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin & Son Ltd – Old Course and Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 15th November 2022

1st Marie Benn (34) 34 pts

2nd Muireann O’ Sullivan (49) 33 pts

3rd Colleen McElligott (33) 32 pts

4th Elaine Molyneaux (21) 31 pts

Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course – Saturday 19th November 2022

1st Joan Scanlan (11),Mary Hickey Keane (31) and

Marianne Relihan 36) 51.2pts

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (5), Catherine Moylan (26), and

Jodie O’ Keeffe (36) 51.3pts

3rd Louise Griffin (18), Anne Marie Healy (25) and Elva Clancy (35) 52.2pts

4th Teresa Cronin (20), Mary Horgan (23) and Catherine Walsh (31) 52.6pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 26th November 2022 – Ladies Fourball Betterball – Cashen Course

Tuesday 29th November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Fixtures:

Thursday 24th November 2022 - Senior Mens Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 25th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Ladies: Results of Captain Kathleen's first comp

1st Noreen Crowley (19) 32 points

2nd Clara Brosnan (17) 30pts ocb

3rd Colette Bradshaw (14) 30 points

Winner of the ladies Birdie Tree comp was Angela Brosnan with 13 Birdies

The Topline McCarthys GOTY was won by Noreen Crowley. With an exciting tiebreaker playoff with Angela Brosnan.

The Singles Club Championship was won by Nora May Harrington against a very tough opponent Marie Kissane

The Doubles Club Championship was won by Noreen Crowley and Anne Clifford.Hard fought against an excellent team Kathleen O'Shea and Grainne Crowley.

Men’s Hyde Whiskey Winter Eclectic Round 2

Best Stableford Tim Twomey (17) - 39 points

Best Gross - Kevin Lynch (8) - 27 points

Winter Eclectic Stableford Top 4 after 2 rounds:

Sean Daly (Killarney) (19) 43; Tim Twomey (20) 42; John Barry (15) 41; Rogier Schoenmakers (22) 40

Winter Eclectic Gross Top 5 after 2 rounds:

Joe Arthur (7) 56; Paul O'Connor (9) 57; Robin Clifford (4) 58; James Murphy (10) 58; Sean Murphy (10) 58.

Autumn Gold Thursday 17th

Winner David O'Dwyer 20pts

Tralee

Mens results

Results and Fixtures

Sunday 20th Club Sponsored singles

1. Jim O Donovan 30 pts

2. Kevin Mc Carthy 29pts

3. Michael Coote 29 pts

Fixtures

Sunday 27th Hamper -sponsor - Naughton Mc Grath

Sunday 4th Whiskey fourball

Ladies results

Wedenesday 16th dec 9 holes singles

1st Philomena stack 21pts

Sunday 20th Ch Chemist Hamper

1stKay Mc Namara 35pts

2nd Emma Morrissey 31pts

3rd Sharon Cahill 28pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday 23rd Cham pagne Scramble

Sunday 27th Singles