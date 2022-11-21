Kerry Golf News & Results

Waterville
18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sponsored by:DEVLINS CENTRA
1ST Michael Donnelly (22) 42pts
2nd Padraig Collins (8) 36pts
BG Dominic McGillicuddy (3) 77
3rd Gary Galvin (9) 36pts
F9 Con McCarthy (28) 19pts
B9 Patrick Fitzgerald (22) 19pts
Ross
On Sunday Nov 20th we held a 12 hole champagne scramble .
The following were the winners:-
1st ...Michael JO'Connor, John Hurley, Mike Gorman.
2nd...Peter Wickham,Damian O'Callaghan, Brian O'Leary
Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Mens Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course – 20th November 2022
1st Eamon Fitzmaurice & TJ Galvin 29pts
2nd Damien Ryan & John McEnery 28pts
3rd John Carroll & Sean O Sullivan 27pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 27th November 2022 – Mens Christmas Hamper Sponsored by John J Galvin & Son Ltd – Old Course and Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 15th November 2022
1st Marie Benn (34) 34 pts
2nd Muireann O’ Sullivan (49) 33 pts
3rd Colleen McElligott (33) 32 pts
4th Elaine Molyneaux (21) 31 pts
Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course – Saturday 19th November 2022
1st Joan Scanlan (11),Mary Hickey Keane (31) and
Marianne Relihan 36) 51.2pts
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (5), Catherine Moylan (26), and
Jodie O’ Keeffe (36) 51.3pts
3rd Louise Griffin (18), Anne Marie Healy (25) and Elva Clancy (35) 52.2pts
4th Teresa Cronin (20), Mary Horgan (23) and Catherine Walsh (31) 52.6pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 26th November 2022 – Ladies Fourball Betterball – Cashen Course
Tuesday 29th November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Fixtures:
Thursday 24th November 2022 - Senior Mens Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 25th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Ladies: Results of Captain Kathleen's first comp
1st Noreen Crowley (19) 32 points
2nd Clara Brosnan (17) 30pts ocb
3rd Colette Bradshaw (14) 30 points
Winner of the ladies Birdie Tree comp was Angela Brosnan with 13 Birdies
The Topline McCarthys GOTY was won by Noreen Crowley. With an exciting tiebreaker playoff with Angela Brosnan.
The Singles Club Championship was won by Nora May Harrington against a very tough opponent Marie Kissane
The Doubles Club Championship was won by Noreen Crowley and Anne Clifford.Hard fought against an excellent team Kathleen O'Shea and Grainne Crowley.
Men’s Hyde Whiskey Winter Eclectic Round 2
Best Stableford Tim Twomey (17) - 39 points
Best Gross - Kevin Lynch (8) - 27 points
Winter Eclectic Stableford Top 4 after 2 rounds:
Sean Daly (Killarney) (19) 43; Tim Twomey (20) 42; John Barry (15) 41; Rogier Schoenmakers (22) 40
Winter Eclectic Gross Top 5 after 2 rounds:
Joe Arthur (7) 56; Paul O'Connor (9) 57; Robin Clifford (4) 58; James Murphy (10) 58; Sean Murphy (10) 58.
Autumn Gold Thursday 17th
Winner David O'Dwyer 20pts
Tralee
Mens results
Results and Fixtures
Sunday 20th Club Sponsored singles
1. Jim O Donovan 30 pts
2. Kevin Mc Carthy 29pts
3. Michael Coote 29 pts
Fixtures
Sunday 27th Hamper -sponsor - Naughton Mc Grath
Sunday 4th Whiskey fourball
Ladies results
Wedenesday 16th dec 9 holes singles
1st Philomena stack 21pts
Sunday 20th Ch Chemist Hamper
1stKay Mc Namara 35pts
2nd Emma Morrissey 31pts
3rd Sharon Cahill 28pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday 23rd Cham pagne Scramble
Sunday 27th Singles