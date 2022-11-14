Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Mens Scotch Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course – 13th November 2022
1st Frank Dore & John Shier 36pts
2nd Eamon Fitzmaurice & T.J. Galvin 35pts
3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan & Sean C O’Sullivan 35pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 20th November 2022 – Mens Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 8th November 2022
1st Annmarie Carroll (17) 30 pts
2nd Susan Walsh (58) 26 pts
Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 12th November 2022
1st Patricia Barrett (32) 46
2nd Ide O'Brien (46) 39 (25 pts B9)
3rd Anne Marie Healy (24) 39
Fixtures:
Saturday 19th November 2022 – Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 10th November 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. Jerry Sexton (27) 17+5 22pts.
2nd. Paudie Kindlan (29) 17+2 19pts. B3-7.
3rd. Michael K.Barrett (11) 19pts. B3-6.
Gross. John Kinsella 14pts.
4th. Rory Flannery (23) 21-3 18pts. B3-10.
5th. Patrick Snr Carmody (36) 21-3 18pts. B3-9.
6th. Brendan Lynch (22) 19-1 18pts. B3-9. B1-3.
7th. Eddie Moylan (20) 17+1 18pts. B3-8.
8th. Tadgh Barrett (40) 19-1 18pts. B3-7.
9th. Martin Lucey (13) 19-2 17pts. B3-8.
10th. Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 15+2 17pts. B3-7.B6-13.
V. Seamus Hanley (14) 16pts. B3-4.
SV. Noel Morkan (20) 12+5 17pts. B3-7. B6-11
SSV.Denis Eggleston (31) 17-2 15pts. B3-7.
Fixtures:
Thursday 17th November 2022 - Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 18th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Kenmare
Results from the week ending 14/11/2022 at Kenmare Golf Club.
Hyde Irish Whiskey 2-Person scramble (13/11/2022)
1st - Patrick Crushell/Bertie McSwiney Jnr. (10) - 21 (OCB)
2nd - John Barry/Paul Sutton (8) - 21 (OCB)
3rd - John Barry/Bosco MacGearailt (8) - 21
Best Gross
Phillip Duggan/Conor Cronin (2) – 27
Ladies Two Person Texas Scramble
Anne Murphy/Kathy Kelleher 19. Nett
Congratulations to Captain Bosco MacGearailt who took office on Sunday 13th, and thanks to ex-Officio Sean Finn for all his work in 2022.
Killarney
Ladies MP 13 hole comp holes 1-13
Competition played on Sunday 13 November 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
Full Net Result
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback
1 Roisin Kivlehan 38 pts Overall Winner
Louise Langan
Maire Murphy
2 Ailish Mulcahy 34 pts Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes
Marie Leahy
Marie O'Brien
Next Fixture : Sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg November 20th Killeen Single Stableford
Tralee
Sunday 13th November
Capt Hugh's Christmas Hamper results:
1 Gerard Power 33 pts (12) Overall Winner
2 Kieran Ruttledge 31 pts (10) Overall Runner-Up
Fixtures:
Sunday November 20th Club Singles 14 holes
Sunday November 27th Naughton-McGrath Hamper 14 holes
Ladies results
Wed 9th – 9 holes Foursomes
1st Paula Mangan & Brid Murphy 21pts (23)
2nd Ber Walsh & Sandra O’Sullivan 19pts (11)
3rd(Scotch Foursomes) Bernie O’Loughlin & Vera Tierney 22pts(13)
Sunday 6th Nov- Club sponsored
1st Mary O’Donnell 27pts (23)
2nd Sophie Moynihan 24pts (17)
Sunday 13th November Lady Captains Hamper
1st Sophie Moynihan 33pts
2nd Sharon Cahill 33pts
3rd Anna Keane 33pts
******
Fixtures:
November
Wed 16th – 9 holes Singles
Sun 20th – CH Chemist Hamper -14 holes (rescheduled)
Wed 23rd – 3 person Champagne Scramble -9 holes
Sun 27th – ladies 14 holes Singles
Wed 30th – ladies 9-hole singles