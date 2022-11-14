Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Nov 14, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results Kerry Golf News & Results
Share this article

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mens Scotch Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course – 13th November 2022

Advertisement

1st Frank Dore & John Shier 36pts

2nd Eamon Fitzmaurice & T.J. Galvin 35pts

3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan & Sean C O’Sullivan 35pts

Advertisement

Fixtures:
Sunday 20th November 2022 – Mens Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 8th November 2022
1st Annmarie Carroll (17) 30 pts
2nd Susan Walsh (58) 26 pts

Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 12th November 2022
1st Patricia Barrett (32) 46
2nd Ide O'Brien (46) 39 (25 pts B9)
3rd Anne Marie Healy (24) 39

Advertisement

Fixtures:
Saturday 19th November 2022 – Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 10th November 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. Jerry Sexton (27) 17+5 22pts.

2nd. Paudie Kindlan (29) 17+2 19pts. B3-7.

Advertisement

3rd. Michael K.Barrett (11) 19pts. B3-6.

Gross. John Kinsella 14pts.

4th. Rory Flannery (23) 21-3 18pts. B3-10.

Advertisement

5th. Patrick Snr Carmody (36) 21-3 18pts. B3-9.

6th. Brendan Lynch (22) 19-1 18pts. B3-9. B1-3.

7th. Eddie Moylan (20) 17+1 18pts. B3-8.

8th. Tadgh Barrett (40) 19-1 18pts. B3-7.

9th. Martin Lucey (13) 19-2 17pts. B3-8.

10th. Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 15+2 17pts. B3-7.B6-13.

V. Seamus Hanley (14) 16pts. B3-4.

SV. Noel Morkan (20) 12+5 17pts. B3-7. B6-11

SSV.Denis Eggleston (31) 17-2 15pts. B3-7.
Fixtures:
Thursday 17th November 2022 - Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 18th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Results from the week ending 14/11/2022 at Kenmare Golf Club.
Hyde Irish Whiskey 2-Person scramble (13/11/2022)
1st - Patrick Crushell/Bertie McSwiney Jnr. (10) - 21 (OCB)
2nd - John Barry/Paul Sutton (8) - 21 (OCB)
3rd - John Barry/Bosco MacGearailt (8) - 21
Best Gross
Phillip Duggan/Conor Cronin (2) – 27

Ladies Two Person Texas Scramble
Anne Murphy/Kathy Kelleher 19. Nett
Congratulations to Captain Bosco MacGearailt who took office on Sunday 13th, and thanks to ex-Officio Sean Finn for all his work in 2022.

Killarney
Ladies MP 13 hole comp holes 1-13
Competition played on Sunday 13 November 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).
Full Net Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback
1 Roisin Kivlehan 38 pts Overall Winner
Louise Langan
Maire Murphy

2 Ailish Mulcahy 34 pts Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes
Marie Leahy
Marie O'Brien

Next Fixture : Sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg November 20th Killeen Single Stableford

Tralee

Sunday 13th November

Capt Hugh's Christmas Hamper results:

1 Gerard Power 33 pts (12) Overall Winner
2 Kieran Ruttledge 31 pts (10) Overall Runner-Up

Fixtures:
Sunday November 20th Club Singles 14 holes
Sunday November 27th Naughton-McGrath Hamper 14 holes
Ladies results

Wed 9th – 9 holes Foursomes

1st Paula Mangan & Brid Murphy 21pts (23)
2nd Ber Walsh & Sandra O’Sullivan 19pts (11)
3rd(Scotch Foursomes) Bernie O’Loughlin & Vera Tierney 22pts(13)

Sunday 6th Nov- Club sponsored
1st Mary O’Donnell 27pts (23)
2nd Sophie Moynihan 24pts (17)

Sunday 13th November Lady Captains Hamper
1st Sophie Moynihan 33pts
2nd Sharon Cahill 33pts
3rd Anna Keane 33pts

******

Fixtures:

November
Wed 16th – 9 holes Singles
Sun 20th – CH Chemist Hamper -14 holes (rescheduled)
Wed 23rd – 3 person Champagne Scramble -9 holes
Sun 27th – ladies 14 holes Singles
Wed 30th – ladies 9-hole singles

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus