Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Mens Scotch Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course – 13th November 2022

1st Frank Dore & John Shier 36pts

2nd Eamon Fitzmaurice & T.J. Galvin 35pts

3rd Patrick John O’Sullivan & Sean C O’Sullivan 35pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 20th November 2022 – Mens Foursomes 14 Hole Competition – Cashen Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 8th November 2022

1st Annmarie Carroll (17) 30 pts

2nd Susan Walsh (58) 26 pts

Ladies Singles Competition – Cashen Course – Saturday 12th November 2022

1st Patricia Barrett (32) 46

2nd Ide O'Brien (46) 39 (25 pts B9)

3rd Anne Marie Healy (24) 39

Fixtures:

Saturday 19th November 2022 – Ladies Christmas Hamper Sponsored by Spar Listowel – Cashen Course

Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 10th November 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. Jerry Sexton (27) 17+5 22pts.

2nd. Paudie Kindlan (29) 17+2 19pts. B3-7.

3rd. Michael K.Barrett (11) 19pts. B3-6.

Gross. John Kinsella 14pts.

4th. Rory Flannery (23) 21-3 18pts. B3-10.

5th. Patrick Snr Carmody (36) 21-3 18pts. B3-9.

6th. Brendan Lynch (22) 19-1 18pts. B3-9. B1-3.

7th. Eddie Moylan (20) 17+1 18pts. B3-8.

8th. Tadgh Barrett (40) 19-1 18pts. B3-7.

9th. Martin Lucey (13) 19-2 17pts. B3-8.

10th. Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 15+2 17pts. B3-7.B6-13.

V. Seamus Hanley (14) 16pts. B3-4.

SV. Noel Morkan (20) 12+5 17pts. B3-7. B6-11

SSV.Denis Eggleston (31) 17-2 15pts. B3-7.

Fixtures:

Thursday 17th November 2022 - Senior Men’s Christmas Hamper – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 18th November 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Results from the week ending 14/11/2022 at Kenmare Golf Club.

Hyde Irish Whiskey 2-Person scramble (13/11/2022)

1st - Patrick Crushell/Bertie McSwiney Jnr. (10) - 21 (OCB)

2nd - John Barry/Paul Sutton (8) - 21 (OCB)

3rd - John Barry/Bosco MacGearailt (8) - 21

Best Gross

Phillip Duggan/Conor Cronin (2) – 27

Ladies Two Person Texas Scramble

Anne Murphy/Kathy Kelleher 19. Nett

Congratulations to Captain Bosco MacGearailt who took office on Sunday 13th, and thanks to ex-Officio Sean Finn for all his work in 2022.

Killarney

Ladies MP 13 hole comp holes 1-13

Competition played on Sunday 13 November 2022 at Killarney (Killarney-Mahony's Point).

Full Net Result

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap) Placing Countback

1 Roisin Kivlehan 38 pts Overall Winner

Louise Langan

Maire Murphy

2 Ailish Mulcahy 34 pts Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes

Marie Leahy

Marie O'Brien

Next Fixture : Sponsored by Dan Horan Fruit & Veg November 20th Killeen Single Stableford

Tralee

Sunday 13th November

Capt Hugh's Christmas Hamper results:

1 Gerard Power 33 pts (12) Overall Winner

2 Kieran Ruttledge 31 pts (10) Overall Runner-Up

Fixtures:

Sunday November 20th Club Singles 14 holes

Sunday November 27th Naughton-McGrath Hamper 14 holes

Ladies results

Wed 9th – 9 holes Foursomes

1st Paula Mangan & Brid Murphy 21pts (23)

2nd Ber Walsh & Sandra O’Sullivan 19pts (11)

3rd(Scotch Foursomes) Bernie O’Loughlin & Vera Tierney 22pts(13)

Sunday 6th Nov- Club sponsored

1st Mary O’Donnell 27pts (23)

2nd Sophie Moynihan 24pts (17)

Sunday 13th November Lady Captains Hamper

1st Sophie Moynihan 33pts

2nd Sharon Cahill 33pts

3rd Anna Keane 33pts

Fixtures:

November

Wed 16th – 9 holes Singles

Sun 20th – CH Chemist Hamper -14 holes (rescheduled)

Wed 23rd – 3 person Champagne Scramble -9 holes

Sun 27th – ladies 14 holes Singles

Wed 30th – ladies 9-hole singles